Watch Nita Strauss rehearsing with pop superstar Demi Lovato

Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
Watch Metallica jam with Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn backstage at Lollapalooza
Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn recently met and jammed with Metallica prior to the band’s July 28 headline set at Lollapalooza. The meeting has been somewhat inevitable since Eddie Munson – the guitar-toting protagonist Quinn plays on the hit Netflix series – shredded Master of Puppets in its season four finale, once again thrusting the 1986 thrash metal classic into the mainstream.
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
Rise Against guitarist Zach Blair launches podcast dedicated to guitar anti-heroes
The punk player talks shop with alternative guitar icons, with Stephen Egerton and Buzz Osborne the first guests on his show. Rise Against guitarist Zach Blair has launched a podcast documenting guitar music’s less celebrated players. Dubbed Anti-Heroes, the series will reportedly explore the careers and playing evolutions of a number of alternative guitar icons.
New Music Fridays: The hottest releases from Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, and more
It’s Friday, and we have a round-up of new music to add to your pre-party playlist. Check out the hottest new music from singers you know and get to know other talented artists from a variety of genres. 1. Beyoncé Queen Bey’s album is finally here, and one of...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
‘At best it is brain-rotting’: Love Island will be banned in 50 years
As another toxic series of Love Island draws to a close, we ask: is it as lethal for our health as smoking?
‘American Chopper’s Paul Teutul Sr. Snaps Rare Selfie With His ‘Beautiful Wife’
American Choppers star Paul Teutul Sr. is taking some time off, it seems. And, while he takes this time, the Discovery Channel host is sharing some cool selfies on his Instagram page. In the post, the reality TV star gives fans a rare snapshot of himself and his “beautiful wife” as they enjoy a perfect day.
Look: Adorable Danica Patrick Photoshoot Is Going Viral
How many people can make a photoshoot with an avocado look good?. The answer: Not many, probably. But Danica Patrick is on that list. The longtime racing star turned business woman did an impromptu photoshoot with an avocado in honor of national avocado day. "I love avocados so much I...
Boys World Shakes Ass, Brings Sass, and Heals From a Bad Romance on ‘So What’
The girls of Boys World have the power of sisterhood to get them through anything. Nearly a year after introducing themselves with their debut EP While You Were Out, the rising girl group — comprising Olivia Ruby, Queenie Mae, Makhyli, Lillian Kay, and Elana Cáceres — is entering a new era of maturity and friendship as they release their single “So What” on Wednesday.
Drew Barrymore Teases a ‘Few Reasons’ Why Ex Justin Long ‘Gets All the Ladies’
Special skills? Drew Barrymore shared why her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long, has been so successful with women. “You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them].” the 50 First Dates star, 47, shared with comedian Mike Birbiglia on his "A Little Bit […]
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
How to play funk guitar – a beginner’s guide
Here we unpack the rudiments of funk scratching in a lesson that will help you perfect your strumming technique and improve your rhythmic sensibility. Strumming is probably the most useful technique you’ll ever learn. About 90 per cent of what an ordinary listener considers ‘guitar playing’ involves it, and once you can do it, you’re off and running.
Dean must stop producing V, Z and Gran Sport electric guitars after latest ruling in Gibson trademark infringement lawsuit
Gibson describes the court's verdict as a victory for fans, artists and dealers, and “for all of the iconic American brands that have invested in meaningful innovation”. After winning a multimillion-dollar trademark lawsuit against Dean Guitars back in May, Gibson has secured another victory against Dean’s parent company, Armadillo.
Rick Beato gives viewers a guided tour of his studio – including the ‘secret stuff’ he keeps behind the camera
Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.
Teal Piper Pays Tribute to Her Father on Anniversary of His Passing
– Ariel Teal Toombs, the daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper, released a video on her YouTube channel today to pay tribute to her father. Roddy Piper passed away seven years ago today at the age of 61. You can see her video speaking about the late, great Roddy Piper below:
Halestorm: “Everybody was just on 11, pushing ourselves and playing these parts as if the world was never going to get back to any semblance of normalcy”
Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger on how dialing up the volume for the hard-rock therapeutical Back from the Dead roused them from pandemic inertia and restored their equilibrium. They’ve always looked confident and comfortable onstage, but no one would call Lzzy Hale or any of her Halestorm bandmates ego-fueled rock stars. They’re pretty much the opposite – ever-friendly, self-deprecating, in awe of their heroes, and quick to praise others, even their opening bands.
Daily News: Kate Moss Opens Up, Marni Is Headed To NYFW, A Record-breaking Hamptons Benefit, Plus! What Celebs Were Spotted At The Surf Lodge?
Marni’s Francesco Risso is taking the brand ‘on tour’ starting with New York Fashion Week. Yet another Italian brand will make its way across the pond this September. Following the news that Fendi will show at this season’s New York Fashion Week, Marni announced its plan to do the same. However, Marni’s presence at NYFW will be part of a multi-season journey that will see the Milan-based house pop up at different fashion weeks across the globe. Creative director Francesco Risso also revealed that the surprise move is intended to get closer to the brand’s clientele outside of Italy. Its first stop in New York will see the label’s Spring Summer ‘23 collection revealed at 9PM on September 10 at a location that will remain a mystery for the moment. Risso divulged that the show would also be accompanied by several events at Marni’s three New York boutiques. The show will see Risso work alongside New York-based Babak Radboy on its creative direction and Londoner Dev Hynes on musical direction. We’re ready for the Italian invasion!
Hailee Steinfeld Starts a ‘New Chapter’ With the Help of Anderson .Paak on ‘Coast’
Click here to read the full article. Hailee Steinfeld is back with her first music in two years — and she’s getting a co-sign from no other than Anderson .Paak. On Friday, the “Most Girls” singer released her new single “Coast,” a vibey, electric guitar-backed pop earworm. “This song is deeply personal to me and was influenced by my California roots and the music I grew up listening to with my family,” Steinfeld tells Rolling Stone. On the beachy song, she sings, “You the wave upon my ocean/pounding rhythm and motion/it’s full moon kinda night yeah/I don’t wanna go home yet.” And...
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
