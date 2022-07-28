Watch Nita Strauss rehearsing with pop superstar Demi Lovato

Marni’s Francesco Risso is taking the brand ‘on tour’ starting with New York Fashion Week. Yet another Italian brand will make its way across the pond this September. Following the news that Fendi will show at this season’s New York Fashion Week, Marni announced its plan to do the same. However, Marni’s presence at NYFW will be part of a multi-season journey that will see the Milan-based house pop up at different fashion weeks across the globe. Creative director Francesco Risso also revealed that the surprise move is intended to get closer to the brand’s clientele outside of Italy. Its first stop in New York will see the label’s Spring Summer ‘23 collection revealed at 9PM on September 10 at a location that will remain a mystery for the moment. Risso divulged that the show would also be accompanied by several events at Marni’s three New York boutiques. The show will see Risso work alongside New York-based Babak Radboy on its creative direction and Londoner Dev Hynes on musical direction. We’re ready for the Italian invasion!

