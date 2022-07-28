ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Rocket Mortgage Classic Gives Players A Shot Before Playoffs

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWl0j_0gwEQm1d00

DETROIT (AP) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic, nestled between the British Open and FedEx Cup playoffs, could have been a tournament to skip for all of the world’s best players .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1li411_0gwEQm1d00

FILE – Patrick Cantlay plays from the third tee during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Saturday July 16, 2022. The Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit features five of the top 20 players, a field that appears to be stronger than the one at the Golf series this week in New Jersey. Cantlay (No. 4) leads five players from the top 20 in the world. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Patrick Cantlay , though, and four more players in the top 20 are in Detroit this week.

Twenty-eight of the top 100, doubling the total from last week at the 3M Open , will start the first round Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club.

Playing to improve positioning in the FedEx Cup standings, possibly for a spot in the Presidents Cup for top players, or just meeting the season minimum for events also drove some to the Motor City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6WuY_0gwEQm1d00

FILE – Cam Davis of Australia holds the winner’s trophy after the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. The Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit features five of the top 20 players a field that appears to be stronger than the one at the Golf series this week in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

“It’s the deepest field we’ve had,” Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic that made its debut in 2019. “No other event in golf this weekend around the world will be able to say that.”

Was that a thinly veiled shot at the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf tour?

“We only compare ourselves to being bigger and better than we were the year before,” Langwell insisted.

Last year, Cam Davis holed a 50-foot sand shot on the 71st hole of regulation and went on to win a five-hole playoff against Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his first PGA Tour victory.

The tournament was a relative success despite being stuck with a spot on the PGA Tour calendar that included the July 4 holiday, and defending champion and Rocket Mortgage ambassador Bryson DeChambeau missing the cut with an uninspiring performance after parting ways with caddie Tim Tucker on the eve of the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cv72O_0gwEQm1d00

FILE – Geoff Ogilvy, of Australia, hits to the 12th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on May 4, 2018. After a four-year absence, the former U.S. Open champion arrived in Detroit for this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second PGA tour event in the last three weeks. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek, File)

DeChambeau joined Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and others for the riches from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and pitches from Greg Norman that LIV Golf is the future. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has said players who sign up for a Saudi golf league will lose their PGA Tour membership, and should not expect to get it back.

LIV golf has its third event of the season and second in the United States this week at Trump National in New Jersey with 10 of the top 50 players and none among the top 15.

Max Homa, No. 20 in the world, said LIV golf has given PGA Tour players something to discuss about talking asking about their families.

“Now, it’s can you believe so and so is not on tour anymore?” Homa said.

Cantlay said he will not be in the next wave of players to leave the PGA Tour.

“I don’t have any plans at the moment to leave after the FedEx Cup,” Cantlay said.

Homa said no one on the PGA Tour feels the need to validate anything relative LIV golf, which seemed to pick spots on the calendar to compete with the world’s top golf circuit when it would have weaker fields.

“The last LIV event went against the John Deere — which typically doesn’t have the top, top guys — and this one typically has an OK field,” Homa said. “It is interesting that this is the first time I’ve played during a LIV event. Typically, I’m home and reading about the contracts and comparisons of the field and it’s kind of exhausting.”

Will Zalatoris, ranked No. 13, said he’s playing in Detroit simply because he should be on a course competing at the age of 25.

“If you ever hear me talk about being tired, I think I probably need to get my head checked,” he said. “It’s a wild time for the PGA Tour and I guess golf as a whole.”

Cantlay is clearly not tired either, playing for the sixth time since early June. Next month, he will shoot to be the first to win the FedEx Cup in consecutive years since it was awarded for the first time in 2007 to Tiger Woods.

“That’s the goal now that the majors are done with for the year,” he said. “That’s the biggest prize left on the schedule.”

Finishing in the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings, and securing a spot in the playoffs and a full card for next season, is also a reward some will be chasing this week in Detroit and next week when the regular season ends at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Seven days. That’s how long it had been since Tony Finau last won on the PGA Tour before cruising to victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Suffice it to say nobody was asking what was wrong with the 31-year-old tour veteran between his third and fourth career tour victories, unlike all the talk that went on during the long drought (1,975 days) that came between his first and second wins (the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and the 2021 Northern Trust).
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

President of the Detroit Golf Club says Rocket Mortgage Classic thriving despite LIV Golf rise

For the fourth straight year, Detroit Golf Club has drawn global attention thanks to the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The PGA Tour event launched in 2019 and now, after navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years, appears to be back in full swing. The work behind putting the tournament together hasn’t been easy — especially as the golf world remains in flux.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Rocket Mortgage Classic purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the Rocket Mortgage Classic payout to see what prize money each finishing position will take home from the $8.4 million purse in Detroit. No golf fan is circling their calendar for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but it’s an important stop on the PGA Tour as the next-to-last tournament before the FedExCup Playoffs begin. That created a bit of drama heading into the week and the results had been a highly entertaining tournament with two big-hitters leading the charge into Sunday’s final round.
DETROIT, MI
Golf.com

Tony two-time! Finau wins second-straight event at Rocket Mortgage Classic

A winning feeling so nice, he had to do it twice (in two weeks!) On Sunday in Detroit, Tony Finau shot a final-round 67 to clinch victory the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second PGA Tour win in the last seven days. Finau, who finished 26-under, became the first winner in back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour since Brendon Todd in 2019.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Charlotte, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title

The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
CBS Sports

2022 LIV Golf in Bedminster leaderboard: Henrik Stenson leans on steady ball striking to win his series debut

The third LIV Golf Invitational Series event came to an end on Sunday as Henrik Stenson was able to edge out the 48-man field at Trump National Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey. Claiming victory in his LIV Golf debut, the former European Ryder Cup captain was able to put aside the early-week noise and focus solely on his game en route to the winner's circle.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Golf Course#Sports#Fedex Cup#British#The Detroit Golf Club
AFP

Murray, Venus defeated in Washington openers

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of Britain crashed out in the opening round of the ATP and WTA Washington Open on Monday, falling to Sweden's Mikael Ymer. Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, playing her first singles match in nearly a year, was also eliminated in the opening round, falling to Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
TENNIS
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy