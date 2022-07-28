Finding a different tempo on a bike ride from Pittsburgh to Washington, DC

www.lonelyplanet.com
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
nextpittsburgh.com
13 hottest Pittsburgh events in August, from Barrel & Flow to Party at the Pier
August sizzles with things to do on terra firma and in the water, from food and drink festivals to outdoor adventures to the much-anticipated return of beloved summer soirées. Here are 13 events you’ll want to add to your calendar now. Visit each organization’s website and social media for changing Covid protocols.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi
Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Grand Old Family Estate Goes on the Market in Ben Avon
Occasionally, a grand old house defies the odds and retains its original glory. Such is the case with 7190 Brighton Road in Ben Avon, a home that only has changed hands once since it was built more than 100 years ago. Owned for 64 years of those years by the...
Man shot and killed on Pittsburgh’s North Shore identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Shore early Monday morning. Pittsburgh police officers responded to the area near Anderson and East General Robinson streets for reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. This is right near the Rachel Carson Bride and about a block over from the Andy Warhol Museum.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 1-7
Bounce House Launch Party. Thu., Aug. 8. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org. After some time out of the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health, Clara Kent returns with a new project: Bounce House Studios & Productions. The Black-owned and operated company intends to foster environments that allow Black artists to have sustainable and lucrative careers while creating “freely and intently, and develop[ing] into their most authentic artistic selves.” Kent is celebrating the launch of Bounce House with a performance during Carnegie Museum's Summer Series "Inside Out" alongside Tribe Eternal (made up of Bilal Abbey and Pharaoh Lum) and Mani Bahia & The Mob.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Restaurant based in Weirton, W.Va., opens new location in Collier Township
Keeping a restaurant going for more than 40 years is no small feat, especially when you consider that 30% of all eateries fail within their first year. But the family of owner Dewey Guida has kept DeeJay's BBQ Ribs and Grille going for more than 40 years. Located off Route 22 in Weirton, W.Va., the 210-seat restaurant and its baby back ribs have long been a lure for Pittsburgh-area customers. Now, those customers won't have to trek quite as far, since DeeJay's is expanding into the Pittsburgh area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
Butterfly house opens in Scott Township
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The flower-filled greenhouse at Lakeland Orchard and Cidery in Scott Township is now open for everyone to enjoy. Three types of Pennsylvania native butterflies are being raised there over the next month, including the now endangered monarch butterflies. To help save the monarchs and increase...
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon couple takes 'leap of faith' in reopening Irwin coffee shop
A North Huntingdon couple who dreamed of operating their own coffee shop and bakery, have bought a former Irwin coffee shop where they loved to relax while drinking coffee and tea. Eric and Sarah Shearer, both 30, even used it as the place to write ‘thank you notes’ to those...
wtae.com
Biker reflects on 'chain reaction' motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A chain-reaction crash seriously injured several motorcyclists on a charity ride in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, on Saturday. Sunday, a biker who was on the ride shared his perspective of what happened after realizing the group following him had fallen behind. The charity ride, “Riding...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park, other South Hills communities to benefit from 'Green Light-Go' program
Bethel Park is among the Allegheny County communities receiving grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Green Light-Go” program to support traffic signal upgrades. Bethel Park is receiving $185,000 to make improvements to the traffic signal at Library Road (Route 88) and Milford Drive. Other projects include...
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks hosts boot-scootin' fundraiser
Cowboy boots were the preferred footwear for the Westmoreland Walks Give Breast Cancer the Boot fundraiser, held Friday evening at The Barn at Ligonier Valley. The western themed event — perfect for the rustic venue — featured a barbecue dinner, country music by the Michael Christopher Band and lots of folks in their best jeans, boots and cowboy hats.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Mon., 8/1/22)
Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
WYTV.com
Never play these numbers, statistician says
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A statistics expert weighs in on the lottery, chances of winning and his response to not playing. It’s what statisticians call expected value, which is if you look at the ratio of money paid into the lottery versus the amount that comes back out to the players, it’s not good.
PRT bus gets stuck on local street
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus got stuck this afternoon out in Turtle Creek.PRT said the bus driver attempted to turn around on Maple Street when they got stuck around 3 pm.The driver missed a turn, was trying to get back on the route and drove down a street that was unnavigable by bus. There was minor property damage, and the bus was towed from the scene, according to Adam Brandolph of Pittsburgh Regional Transit.No injuries were reported.
