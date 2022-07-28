Bear Peak closes $22M suburban Chicago condo deconversion

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has transportation on her mind – and the hope of pushing more developers to plan projects near major hubs. “It makes it easier for residents of that housing to access jobs, schools and more while saving thousands of dollars in household transportation costs,” she said last week at a topping-off event for Bronzeville’s 43 Green, the first phase of a $100 million mixed-use project built around the 43rd Green Line Chicago Transit Authority stop.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO