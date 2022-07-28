Hobbs airport getting runway, parking improvements worth millions

For a week and a half in early July, Madison Ganaway could have temporarily gone by the name Madison DiRoma. She was, after all, seeing the sights of Rome. Ganaway, a 2019 Hobbs High School graduate and current shortstop for University of the Southwest, participated with a team called Beyond Sports, and through Beyond Sports Tours she and USW softball teammates Sierra Flores, a pitcher from San Fernando, California, and Mikayla Martinez, an out fielder from Odessa, were able to compete in Italy, play against some quality competition from a foreign country and tour one of the world’s oldest and most scenic regions.

HOBBS, NM ・ 16 HOURS AGO