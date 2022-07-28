Hobbs airport getting runway, parking improvements worth millions

www.hobbsnews.com
Moore wants NMJC to appeal to ‘murky middle’ students
When newly appointed president of New Mexico Junior College Derek Moore and his wife, Pinkie, came to Hobbs the first time, they flew from their home in El Dorado, Ark. The view of the long, often barren vistas are not as visible from the air as they are from ground level in a car, so it may be they were a little surprised at the landscape and the distances across the plains of Texas.
Ciao, Italia: Hobbs graduate and USW teammates get a different softball flavor
For a week and a half in early July, Madison Ganaway could have temporarily gone by the name Madison DiRoma. She was, after all, seeing the sights of Rome. Ganaway, a 2019 Hobbs High School graduate and current shortstop for University of the Southwest, participated with a team called Beyond Sports, and through Beyond Sports Tours she and USW softball teammates Sierra Flores, a pitcher from San Fernando, California, and Mikayla Martinez, an out fielder from Odessa, were able to compete in Italy, play against some quality competition from a foreign country and tour one of the world’s oldest and most scenic regions.
Lea County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for murder
LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KOSA) - Antwian Nilo Sosa, 19, of Hobbs, New Mexico was arrested Sunday after a body was found near an abandoned gin at the intersection of Prairieview and Hennington. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at around 9:14 a.m. deputies from The Lea County Sheriff’s Office were called...
Hobbs police receiving complaints about unlicensed solicitors
For the News-Sun Hobbs Police have received a number of complaints regarding unlicensed solicitors operating within the city limits of Hobbs. Solicitors who have been granted permission to operate within the city limits of Hobbs will be issued a license good for one year from date of issue. City of...
WATCH: Body cam footage and 911 call released in Hobbs stabbing
HOBBS, N.M. (KMID/KPEJ) —It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely on ABC Big 2 News.A Hobbs mother is in jail, after police say she stabbed her son and then herself.Her son died from the wounds, but she’s been recovering in the hospital ever since. With Mary Johnson now behind bars, we obtained […]
Sister speaks after death of 11-year-old brother : ‘That wasn’t my mom’
Says mom’s mental health was an ongoing concern HOBBS, NEW MEXICO (KMID/KPEJ) — “I want to try to make sure no other kids have to go through that, nobody should have to go through that.” A heartbroken sister is speaking only to ABC Big 2 News. Earlier this month, her 11 year old brother was […]
