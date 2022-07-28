Top Texas, Southern sayings about heat: 'Hotter than a stolen tamale'

The Norwalk Babe Ruth 14-year-old all-stars were one win away from a state title after defeating two more opponents in the state tournament in Newtown. A day after their 15-5 opening-round victory against Shelton, the locals beat Simsbury 10-5 as Jessie Rodriguez drove in four runs, including a bases-loaded triple. Dan Romanello had two hits and a pair of RBIs, while Chris Winthrop added a two-run single and Christian Lengyel tripled in another run ... Norwalk then posted a 3-2 win over host Newtown in the winners’ bracket final as Romanello and Lengyel each had two hits and an RBI while the third run scored on an error. Romanello was also the winning pitcher as he and Kyle Pisacrita combined on a five-hitter with Pisacrita working out of a second and third, one-out jam in the seventh, ending the game on a strikeout.

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO