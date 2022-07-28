Top Texas, Southern sayings about heat: 'Hotter than a stolen tamale'

www.sheltonherald.com
Texas is home to some of the 'buggiest' cities in US
Last year, a pair of Texas towns were dubbed some of the "rattiest" cities in the country, and now the Lone Star State is well-represented in a similarly not-so-illustrious roundup. On Thursday, Thumbtack, a home management platform, released its list of the "buggiest" U.S. cities and Texas claims three of the top five spots.
Texas, Webb Co. see bounce back in teen summer workforce
The number of teenage workers (aged 14-18) in Webb County reached its highest level since 2008 in the third quarter of 2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. There were 2,202 teens in the workforce between July and September of last year, an increase from 1,513 during the same period in 2020.
Looking Back by George Albano
The Norwalk Babe Ruth 14-year-old all-stars were one win away from a state title after defeating two more opponents in the state tournament in Newtown. A day after their 15-5 opening-round victory against Shelton, the locals beat Simsbury 10-5 as Jessie Rodriguez drove in four runs, including a bases-loaded triple. Dan Romanello had two hits and a pair of RBIs, while Chris Winthrop added a two-run single and Christian Lengyel tripled in another run ... Norwalk then posted a 3-2 win over host Newtown in the winners’ bracket final as Romanello and Lengyel each had two hits and an RBI while the third run scored on an error. Romanello was also the winning pitcher as he and Kyle Pisacrita combined on a five-hitter with Pisacrita working out of a second and third, one-out jam in the seventh, ending the game on a strikeout.
