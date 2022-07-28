ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Passenger who allegedly charged door of aircraft indicted, flight diverted to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
SCRANTON — A federal grand jury indicted a Canadian man who allegedly charged the door of an aircraft, causing it to be diverted to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Sebastian Bien-Aine, 20, a citizen of Toronto, faces a charge of interference with flight crew.

The indictment handed up Tuesday in the U.S. Middle District of Pennsylvania, Scranton, said Bien-Aine was a passenger on Porter Airlines flight 134 en route to Toronto from Newark, N.J. on Sunday. During the flight, Bien-Aine allegedly left his seat and charged the flight deck door, attempting to enter it. The flight was diverted to the local airport and upon its arrival Bien-Aime was taken into custody by the FBI.

