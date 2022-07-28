Police say Grand Blanc teen killed in Detroit was not lured there

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Valley State athletic department announced Ryan Schalk as their new softball head coach. "I want to thank John, Angela (Pohl), Brad (Barlog), and everyone involved in the search process for this opportunity," Schalk said. "I also want to thank all the coaches, administrators, and players I have had the opportunity to work with throughout my career. Not only is SVSU a tremendous educational institution, but there is a history of success that I look forward to building on within the softball program. After seeing the direction of the athletic department and the opportunity for success within the GLIAC, it was a no-brainer for me. I couldn't be more excited to get to campus, meet the team, and continue to build on the championship culture that has been established within Saginaw Valley State Softball."

SAGINAW, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO