Nebraska State

This Is Nebraska's 'Craziest' Pizza Topping

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Pizza toppings are a heavily debated topic amongst pizza lovers everywhere, and for good reason. What you put on your pizza essentially reveals your entire identity to those around you. All jokes aside, some toppings are really out there. The craziest pizza toppings go beyond pepperoni, mushroom, onion, and even deluxe options. These creations are so crazy that you almost want to try them once just to say that you have. And who knows , the pizza that you initially discounted could turn out to be your favorite. If you are the kind of person that cringes at the thought of pineapple on pizza, then you will want to close your eyes before risking the sight of these unique creations.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism , the craziest pizza sold in Nebraska is the Hot Butter Chicken Pizza sold at Loop Brewing Company in McCook.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about this one-of-a-kind pizza pie:

"Loop Brewing skips the question of red or white sauce and slathers butter chicken sauce on this Indian-flavored pie instead. It also has shredded chicken, white onion, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, and is topped with cilantro and a mint chutney drizzle for good measure."

For more information regarding the craziest pizza's sold around the country visit HERE .

