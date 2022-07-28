ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Nebraska's Most Searched Conspiracy Theory

 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Do you believe in conspiracies? There are many theories out there that encompass topics ranging from aliens, to the flatness of the Earth, to lizard people that have yet to be proven. Though these theories are incomplete, there is a lot of data available for research purposes.

According to a list compiled by USDIRECT , the most searched conspiracy theory in Nebraska is the New World Order. This is the idea that there is a totalitarian government waiting to take over the world.

Here is what USDIRECT had to say about uncovering the data to find the most searched conspiracy theory in each state:

"Given their tendency to turn the mild into the obsessive, it’s no surprise that many conspiracy theories have entered popular culture in the form of movies, television and docu-series, and documentaries. With the right TV service, you can even access most of these titles for your own entertainment—masterpieces, satires, and spoofs alike. USDirect set out on a serious mission to uncover which conspiracy theories keep a hefty number of each state’s citizens up at night. We combed through the mothership of all intrigue databases, Reddit, for each state’s most-searched conspiracy theories and ended up with 9 mind-boggling topics. If you’re ready to dive down one heck of a rabbit hole, proceed with enthusiasm. We know you’ll get to the bottom of it."

For more information regarding the most searched conspiracy theory in every state visit HERE .

