Lucas County, OH

Lawsuit alleges Spencer Township officials violated law

By Kate Snyder / The Blade
 4 days ago

A Spencer Township resident filed a lawsuit alleging that township trustees increased their own compensation through health benefits as well as violated public meeting laws.

Shawn Valentine, a former trustee, is listed as the plaintiff in the complaint, which argues that the current trustees added dental and vision coverage to their health insurance without having a vote in a public meeting. The complaint was filed Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Per the complaint, Mr. Valentine also argued that by adding such policies to their health insurance package, the trustees also increased their compensation in the middle of their terms. On Thursday, Mr. Valentine alleged that the health benefits cost approximately $12,000 per month in total.

“From day one, they were taking benefits unlawfully,” he said. “I just hope that the state takes notice of this.”

Mr. Valentine served two terms on the board, and his second term ended on Dec. 31, 2021. He said he voted against medical benefits and that he received his health coverage elsewhere.

“I was adamantly against it then, and I’m adamantly against it now,” he said.

Trustees Michael Hood, John Dean Anderson, and Steven Kester were named as defendants in the complaint. Township Fiscal Officer Dawn McDonald was also named as a defendant.

Ms. McDonald and Mr. Kester declined to comment. Mr. Hood and Mr. Anderson did not return messages seeking comment.

According to the complaint, the board voted in 2020 to join the Holland Springfield Chamber of Commerce, which would allow the township to get medical coverage for elected officials and employees.

The complaint alleges that sometime in 2020, the trustees added vision and dental coverage to their medical plan without having a vote in an open meeting. It also alleges that a renewal contract for health coverage was also not voted on and approved in a public meeting.

Per the lawsuit, Mr. Valentine wants the defendants to pay $500 per violation of the law and for them to “pay back the township for any improperly or illegally paid health benefits from 2020, 2021, and 2022.”

wqkt.com

Rittman woman’s murder conviction overturned by Court of Appeals

The 9th District Court of Appeals has reversed the conviction of a Rittman woman who was sentenced to life in prison last year for the role she played in the murder of a 25-year old woman back in 2012. The court ruled Wednesday that Erica Stefanko’s rights were violated when her ex-husband, who was convicted of the murder, was permitted to testify at her trial from prison, via video, because of COVID concerns. Stefanko’s trial took place in November of 2020 during the height of the COVID pandemic. The court’s judgement moves the 39-year old’s case back to Summit County, where the prosecutor’s office will decide whether or not to appeal yesterday’s ruling.
RITTMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain police fatally shoot suspect who allegedly attacked K-9 with knife

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain police officer shot and killed a 48-year-old man Saturday afternoon after he attacked a police K-9 during his attempted arrest, according to Elyria police. K-9 Rye received stabbing injuries, Elyria police said, and was taken to an emergency animal clinic for surgery. According to...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Medical examiner identifies Cleveland woman killed in crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Examiner’s Office said a Cleveland woman died Saturday after being injured in a crash. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Luardas Fiestas by the medical examiner. She passed away Saturday at University Hospitals following the crash on Thursday. Details of what happened...
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Elmore woman sentenced after admitting to hit-and-run

MILLBURY, Ohio (WTVG) - Eleanor Riffle says her grandson, Donnevin Murray, will never be the same. Donnevin, now 17 years old, was walking with another boy when they were both hit by a car last Fall. “How much ever they give her, it will never be enough. She basically left...
Toledo, OH
