Lawsuit alleges Spencer Township officials violated law

A Spencer Township resident filed a lawsuit alleging that township trustees increased their own compensation through health benefits as well as violated public meeting laws.

Shawn Valentine, a former trustee, is listed as the plaintiff in the complaint, which argues that the current trustees added dental and vision coverage to their health insurance without having a vote in a public meeting. The complaint was filed Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Per the complaint, Mr. Valentine also argued that by adding such policies to their health insurance package, the trustees also increased their compensation in the middle of their terms. On Thursday, Mr. Valentine alleged that the health benefits cost approximately $12,000 per month in total.

“From day one, they were taking benefits unlawfully,” he said. “I just hope that the state takes notice of this.”

Mr. Valentine served two terms on the board, and his second term ended on Dec. 31, 2021. He said he voted against medical benefits and that he received his health coverage elsewhere.

“I was adamantly against it then, and I’m adamantly against it now,” he said.

Trustees Michael Hood, John Dean Anderson, and Steven Kester were named as defendants in the complaint. Township Fiscal Officer Dawn McDonald was also named as a defendant.

Ms. McDonald and Mr. Kester declined to comment. Mr. Hood and Mr. Anderson did not return messages seeking comment.

According to the complaint, the board voted in 2020 to join the Holland Springfield Chamber of Commerce, which would allow the township to get medical coverage for elected officials and employees.

The complaint alleges that sometime in 2020, the trustees added vision and dental coverage to their medical plan without having a vote in an open meeting. It also alleges that a renewal contract for health coverage was also not voted on and approved in a public meeting.

Per the lawsuit, Mr. Valentine wants the defendants to pay $500 per violation of the law and for them to “pay back the township for any improperly or illegally paid health benefits from 2020, 2021, and 2022.”