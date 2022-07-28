Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Morning’ game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Morning” game were:
7-8-6-5, Wild: 3
(seven, eight, six, five; Wild: three)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Morning” game were:
7-8-6-5, Wild: 3
(seven, eight, six, five; Wild: three)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0