Nashville, TN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Morning” game were:

7-8-6-5, Wild: 3

(seven, eight, six, five; Wild: three)

