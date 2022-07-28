Thursday: Texas Longhorns news and notes, plus realignment nuggets
Some Longhorn thoughts along with items I’ve picked up elsewhere in talking with folks around college football…
Some Longhorn thoughts along with items I’ve picked up elsewhere in talking with folks around college football…
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0