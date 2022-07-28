Mecosta Co. voters to decide on two millage renewals on the Aug. 2nd primary ballot

wbrn.com
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Nearly one year ago about 1,000 people showed up to an Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting to protest a local mandate masking children in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To the frustration of many who attended the Aug. 24 meeting, elected leaders said they couldn’t rescind the county health department’s order, nor could they fire the health director over it or force her to rescind the order.
National Night Out event slated for Tuesday night
Tomorrow, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety will be hosting their National Night Out event downtown. The event is slated to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the road section between Elm St. and Pine St. along Michigan Ave. Free food will be available on-site including hotdogs, chips, snow cones, and cotton candy. There will also be various kids activities including a dunk tank and several interactive activities with the local fire and police departments.
Clare County Sheriff’s Mounted Division Mourns Loss of Deputy
The Clare County Sheriff’s Mounted Division is mourning one of their own. Deputy Nichole Shuff was taken off of life support early Friday evening. Jesse Loudenslager is Captain of the Clare County Sheriff’s Mounted Division and says, “She just had a vibrant energy for anybody that ever knew her, and was around her and everything that she did she always put a positive spin on it.”
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
Woman charged in crash that killed two cyclists; victims ID’d
A woman was arraigned Monday in connection to a crash that killed two cyclists and injured three participating in a Make-A-Wish bicycle ride.
SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. “The impact caused critical injuries to all the cyclists, and emergency responders worked diligently to preserve the lives of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state. They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was taken to the county jail. No names were released. “Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones” and others who participated in the event, the group said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Make-A-Wish Michigan cancels final day of tour, offers counseling after cyclists die in crash
Make-A-Wish Michigan canceled the final day of its annual weekend-long Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour event out of respect for the families of cyclists killed in a Saturday car crash. "Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones, and...
