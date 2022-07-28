ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Mecosta Co. voters to decide on two millage renewals on the Aug. 2nd primary ballot

By steve gove
wbrn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wbrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Direction of county’s GOP at stake as school mask mandate sparks challengers to Ottawa’s incumbents

GRAND HAVEN, MI – Nearly one year ago about 1,000 people showed up to an Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting to protest a local mandate masking children in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To the frustration of many who attended the Aug. 24 meeting, elected leaders said they couldn’t rescind the county health department’s order, nor could they fire the health director over it or force her to rescind the order.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mecosta County, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Mecosta County, MI
Government
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbrn.com

Reed City Police Weekly Blotter

Officer took a report of a disgruntled previous employee making death threats to an employment agency. Officer took a Trespassing report and issued an appearance citation to a 32-year-old man. Officers took a report of a car side swiping a semi. There was significant damage to the vehicle but no...
REED CITY, MI
wbrn.com

National Night Out event slated for Tuesday night

Tomorrow, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety will be hosting their National Night Out event downtown. The event is slated to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the road section between Elm St. and Pine St. along Michigan Ave. Free food will be available on-site including hotdogs, chips, snow cones, and cotton candy. There will also be various kids activities including a dunk tank and several interactive activities with the local fire and police departments.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millage#Elderly People#Coa#Election Local#The Mecosta Co#Ems
9&10 News

Clare County Sheriff’s Mounted Division Mourns Loss of Deputy

The Clare County Sheriff’s Mounted Division is mourning one of their own. Deputy Nichole Shuff was taken off of life support early Friday evening. Jesse Loudenslager is Captain of the Clare County Sheriff’s Mounted Division and says, “She just had a vibrant energy for anybody that ever knew her, and was around her and everything that she did she always put a positive spin on it.”
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan restaurants will get at least temporary reprieve from a court ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers. On Friday afternoon, Judge Douglas Shapiro granted a 205-day stay on the order, giving the state more time to appeal his decision and restaurant owners time to figure out how they could accommodate higher wages.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
CBS Detroit

SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. “The impact caused critical injuries to all the cyclists, and emergency responders worked diligently to preserve the lives of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state. They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was taken to the county jail. No names were released. “Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones” and others who participated in the event, the group said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IONIA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy