Catastrophic flash flooding impacting Eastern Kentucky

If you haven’t turned on the news this morning, there’s a serious situation happening in Eastern Kentucky. Overnight, several inches of rain fell in Breathtitt, Floyd, Perry, Knott, Leslie, Pike, and Magoffin counties, causing historic and catastrophic flash flooding. All morning, pictures of the devastation have been making the rounds on social media, along with reports of water rescues and people trapped on top of their homes.

According to the Kentucky Mesonet weather-monitoring system, 3.45 inches of rain has fallen in Breathitt County since midnight, 6.41 inches over the past 24 hours. Almost three inches have fallen since midnight in areas of Letcher and Pike counties. In Whitesburg, Kentucky, the North Fork of the Kentucky River rose seven feet in just three hours. According to PowerOutage.us, over 23,000 customers are without power across Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Perry, and Pike counties.

Governor Beshear: “We expect a loss of life”

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency this morning. In a press conference, Beshear said this is “one of the worst flooding events” in state history, and in many areas, the waters haven’t crested yet.

“We expect a loss of life,” Beshear said. “Hundreds will lose their homes and this is going to be yet another event that it’s going to take not months but likely years for many families to rebuild.”

Lonnie Rowe, the former girls basketball coach at Shelby Valley and father of Kentucky Women’s Basketball player Cassidy Rowe, has been sharing his experience this morning on Twitter.

Just devastating. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our friends in Eastern Kentucky.