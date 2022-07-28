ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Catastrophic flash flooding impacting Eastern Kentucky

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRD9Y_0gwEF3pu00
Photo via Getty Images

If you haven’t turned on the news this morning, there’s a serious situation happening in Eastern Kentucky. Overnight, several inches of rain fell in Breathtitt, Floyd, Perry, Knott, Leslie, Pike, and Magoffin counties, causing historic and catastrophic flash flooding. All morning, pictures of the devastation have been making the rounds on social media, along with reports of water rescues and people trapped on top of their homes.

According to the Kentucky Mesonet weather-monitoring system, 3.45 inches of rain has fallen in Breathitt County since midnight, 6.41 inches over the past 24 hours. Almost three inches have fallen since midnight in areas of Letcher and Pike counties. In Whitesburg, Kentucky, the North Fork of the Kentucky River rose seven feet in just three hours. According to PowerOutage.us, over 23,000 customers are without power across Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Perry, and Pike counties.

Governor Beshear: “We expect a loss of life”

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency this morning. In a press conference, Beshear said this is “one of the worst flooding events” in state history, and in many areas, the waters haven’t crested yet.

“We expect a loss of life,” Beshear said. “Hundreds will lose their homes and this is going to be yet another event that it’s going to take not months but likely years for many families to rebuild.”

Lonnie Rowe, the former girls basketball coach at Shelby Valley and father of Kentucky Women’s Basketball player Cassidy Rowe, has been sharing his experience this morning on Twitter.

Just devastating. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our friends in Eastern Kentucky.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Hindman, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy