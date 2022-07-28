Decoldest Crawford agrees to cool NIL deal with Nebraska AC company

(Courtesy of SOS Heating & Cooling)

Move over Kool-Aid McKinstry. There’s now an even cooler NIL deal for a player with an awesome name. McKinstry made headlines last August when he partnered with his namesake Kool-Aid. But Nebraska incoming freshman Decoldest Crawford has a name built for marketing, and he’s already making the most of it.

The 6-foot, 180-pound receiver out of Shreveport (La.) Green Oaks announced a NIL deal this week with SOS Heating & Cooling. SOS is an Omaha-area heating, ventilation and air conditioning service company.

“SOS Heating & Cooling is excited to introduce our new spokesperson Huskers WR Decoldest Crawford,” the company said in the post announcing the NIL deal. “If anyone knows which HVAC company is the coldest in Nebraska, it’s him! You’ll be seeing a lot more with him soon.”

Decoldest Crawford making NIL waves

Even though he’s only been in Lincoln for a little while, Decoldest Crawford is already making a splash. Not only could he make an impact on the field quickly, but he’s also already making a name for himself through NIL.

Along with the SOS Heating & Cooling deal, Crawford has also partnered with the Big Red Fan Club. The collective designed to support Nebraska football players through NIL is the latest membership-based community. However, Big Red Fan Club is the first publicly announced membership-based community supported by FanPassU, rather than YOKE.

The social media announcements of Big Red Fan Club followed a similar approach as previous NIL clubs. Numerous Nebraska players shared letters on Twitter that announced the sale of Fan Passes in August. Fans can join the waitlist at BigRedFanClub.com.

“Our goal is to deliver memorable experiences to the fans that support our athletes through thick and thin,” Big Red Fan Club’s website says.

Crawford shared his support for the collective with a post on his social media.

“Husker Fans! Your contribution to the Big Red Fan Club directly supports us, Nebraska Football Players, and the Team Jack Foundation,” the post said.

Decoldest Crawford has an On3 NIL Valuation of $69,000. But now that he’s actively making deals, gaining social media followers and playing in Lincoln, that value could shoot through the roof. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.