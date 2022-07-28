ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Decoldest Crawford agrees to cool NIL deal with Nebraska AC company

By Jeremy Crabtree about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Yuoq_0gwEEYu900
(Courtesy of SOS Heating & Cooling)

Move over Kool-Aid McKinstry. There’s now an even cooler NIL deal for a player with an awesome name. McKinstry made headlines last August when he partnered with his namesake Kool-Aid. But Nebraska incoming freshman Decoldest Crawford has a name built for marketing, and he’s already making the most of it.

The 6-foot, 180-pound receiver out of Shreveport (La.) Green Oaks announced a NIL deal this week with SOS Heating & Cooling. SOS is an Omaha-area heating, ventilation and air conditioning service company.

“SOS Heating & Cooling is excited to introduce our new spokesperson Huskers WR Decoldest Crawford,” the company said in the post announcing the NIL deal. “If anyone knows which HVAC company is the coldest in Nebraska, it’s him! You’ll be seeing a lot more with him soon.”

Decoldest Crawford making NIL waves

Even though he’s only been in Lincoln for a little while, Decoldest Crawford is already making a splash. Not only could he make an impact on the field quickly, but he’s also already making a name for himself through NIL.

Along with the SOS Heating & Cooling deal, Crawford has also partnered with the Big Red Fan Club. The collective designed to support Nebraska football players through NIL is the latest membership-based community. However, Big Red Fan Club is the first publicly announced membership-based community supported by FanPassU, rather than YOKE.

The social media announcements of Big Red Fan Club followed a similar approach as previous NIL clubs. Numerous Nebraska players shared letters on Twitter that announced the sale of Fan Passes in August. Fans can join the waitlist at BigRedFanClub.com.

“Our goal is to deliver memorable experiences to the fans that support our athletes through thick and thin,” Big Red Fan Club’s website says.

Crawford shared his support for the collective with a post on his social media.

“Husker Fans! Your contribution to the Big Red Fan Club directly supports us, Nebraska Football Players, and the Team Jack Foundation,” the post said.

Decoldest Crawford has an On3 NIL Valuation of $69,000. But now that he’s actively making deals, gaining social media followers and playing in Lincoln, that value could shoot through the roof. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Nil#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Nebraska Ac#Huskers#Hvac#The Sos Heating Cooling#The Big Red Fan Club#Fanpassu
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy