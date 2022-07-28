Award-winning blues band heading to Baldwin

wbrn.com
Related
wbrn.com
National Night Out event slated for Tuesday night
Tomorrow, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety will be hosting their National Night Out event downtown. The event is slated to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the road section between Elm St. and Pine St. along Michigan Ave. Free food will be available on-site including hotdogs, chips, snow cones, and cotton candy. There will also be various kids activities including a dunk tank and several interactive activities with the local fire and police departments.
4 Secluded Lake Michigan Beaches For When You Want To Be Alone
OLIVE SHORES -- Ottawa County. Olive Shores is remotely located at 8555 Olive Shores Drive in West Olive, not far off the main drag of Lakeshore Drive just north of Holland, and not too far from Pigeon Lake and Port Sheldon. Like many beachfronts in West Michigan, Olive Shores is...
Waves could reach 7 feet at popular Lake Michigan beaches
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Beach Hazards statement remains in effect through Monday evening, meaning there could be dangerous swimming conditions at some popular West Michigan beaches. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement Monday, August 1, for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and...
Clare County Sheriff’s Mounted Division Mourns Loss of Deputy
The Clare County Sheriff’s Mounted Division is mourning one of their own. Deputy Nichole Shuff was taken off of life support early Friday evening. Jesse Loudenslager is Captain of the Clare County Sheriff’s Mounted Division and says, “She just had a vibrant energy for anybody that ever knew her, and was around her and everything that she did she always put a positive spin on it.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrif.com
Michigan Couple Loses $350,000 – Avoid This ATM Scam
Scammers are the worst. They often prey on the elderly and people who aren’t versed with modern technology, which is just so terrible. Now, an elderly Michigan couple has lost more than a third of a million dollars in an ATM and Bitcoin scam. Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.
A Michigan Couple Is Now Out $350,000 After ATM Scam
Online scams are nothing new, last year in Michigan alone over 500,000 people were victims of some form of online scam. According to The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, an elderly Michigan couple is now out $350,000 after this ATM scam. Michigan couple Is Out $350,000 After ATM Scam. The...
Morning Sun
Man accused of hitting co-worker in face with PVC
An argument among three men that started in a Mt. Pleasant bar over whether it was time to stop drinking escalated into an assault involving a piece of PVC pipe at the house all three lived in. The man who was assaulted also said the other two are in this country illegally.
UpNorthLive.com
Road work announcements for Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Team Elmers has announced that the Keystone Roundabouts are now open. Elmers stated that the project was completed ten weeks ahead of schedule. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Road Commission has posted a statement on upcoming road work...
RELATED PEOPLE
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
WILX-TV
Driver critically injured in head-on collision with semi truck in west Michigan
ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The driver of a pickup truck was hospitalized Friday following a crash in Newaygo County. According to authorities, the crash was on 120th Street in Ensley Township. Police said a westbound pickup truck crossed the centerline near Locust Avenue and struck an eastbound semi truck head-on.
Grand Traverse County Crash Ends with One Man Dead
A three car crash in Grand Traverse County Friday night ended with one man dead. It happened around 11 pm on East Traverse Highway just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township. Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 23-year-old Lake Ann man traveling east bound struck a car...
traverseticker.com
One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash
A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrn.com
Reed City Police Weekly Blotter
Officer took a report of a disgruntled previous employee making death threats to an employment agency. Officer took a Trespassing report and issued an appearance citation to a 32-year-old man. Officers took a report of a car side swiping a semi. There was significant damage to the vehicle but no...
Comments / 0