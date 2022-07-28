ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Warren reveals plan to speak George Kliavkoff following PAC-12 media day

By Daniel Morrison about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AaOdD_0gwEDcWO00
Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

According to The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren hasn’t spoken to PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff since the news that USC and UCLA would be changing conferences broke. Now, the two are set to meet following PAC-12 Media Days.

The Big Ten and PAC-12 are historically aligned conferences. They often have the same goals for college sports and both emphasize academics at their member schools. The Rose Bowl, which is traditionally played between the two conference champions, may well be the best example of this.

Times are changing in college athletics, though. At the FBS level, there has been a push to keep up with one another, creating a two-conference race between the Big Ten and SEC. This, ultimately, led to the addition of USC and UCLA.

What Kevin Warren and George Kliavkoff are going to discuss at this meeting is still unclear. However, it’s safe to say that they will work to have a better understanding of where they stand relating to changes in the current structure of college athletics.

Kevin Warren and Playoff expansion

One thing Kevin Warren and George Kliavkoff will likely talk about is expanding the College Football Playoff. At this point, expanding the CFP is incredibly important for conferences like the PAC-12, which need easier access. It also looks to be incredibly profitable for the Big Ten and SEC.

Kevin Warren has said that he is 100% supportive of expanding the Playoff. However, he does want to have a say in how it expands. That includes using multiple media partners, rather than just ESPN. Warren has also recently softened his stance on automatic bids, a bad sign for the ACC, PAC-12, and Big 12. Now, a 16-team College Football Playoff model is even floating around.

What happens next remains to be seen, but Kevin Warren is determined to leave his fingerprint on it.

