On To Victory launches, long-time Auburn supporters ramp up NIL efforts

Photo by AU Athletics

AUBURN – On To Victory – a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective for student-athletes – has been launched by a group of long-time Auburn University supporters.

You can visit the website right now and learn more about On To Victory, and decide if giving to NIL efforts to support student-athletes is for you.

This NIL effort is distinctive in that the leadership has pledged that no board member will receive compensation, with at least 90% of proceeds going directly to Auburn athletes. On To Victory also invites and encourages broad participation from all members of the Auburn family.

“It is our Auburn Family and their Auburn Spirit that separates us from all others,” said board member Dr. Wesley Spruill ’83, a physician in Tuscaloosa. “The goal of On To Victory is to be the voice of our donors and of our Auburn Family and assist them in forever changing the lives of our student-athletes.”

Among former Auburn athletes supporting the On To Victory collective is basketball fan favorite Bryce Brown. “Our student athletes need and deserve your support,” said Brown, whose play was key to Auburn’s 2019 Final Four run. “I’m all in. Please join me in supporting On To Victory and keep Auburn successful. War Eagle.”

“Only a few student-athletes will be able to monetize their sacrifices as a pro, yet all are important to their college teams,” said On To Victory donor Walt Woltosz ’69, a noted innovator in digital communication. “Some come from homes with limited incomes. NIL affords them an opportunity to realize some financial reward for them and their families.”

The On To Victory collective brings together committed donors and former athletes to provide guidance to organizations offering NIL opportunities as well as to Auburn student-athletes. Board members have worked closely with compliance experts to ensure that their efforts are NCAA compliant and consistent with Alabama state law.

“Through NIL, we have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of Auburn student-athletes and put Auburn Athletics in position to compete for championships,” said board member Mike Arasin ‘88.

Along with the leadership’s no-compensation pledge, they are also promising transparency in the collective’s finances and activities. While individual contract information will remain private, donors will receive donation and expense reports. The plan calls for prudent administrative cost controls to ensure maximum benefits for student-athletes.

A key component of the On To Victory strategy is an advisory committee of former athletes representing all levels of sport. Committee members will apply their expertise in evaluating both the student-athletes and the opportunities to determine the most successful partnerships.

“Both NIL and the On To Victory are putting Auburn in a position to truly compete year after year on a national level,” said Evan Crawford, former Auburn and Toronto Blue Jays baseball player. “Over the years we have battled partial scholarships for sports like baseball in our state. This opportunity levels the playing field and will change the lives of our student-athletes.”

The collective has obtained the URL www.ontovictory.com. Interested Auburn supporters can visit the site for regular updates on developments and opportunities to participate.

“Now is the time to support our coaches and athletes; this group has a long-proven record of doing that,” said Steve Wallace, former Auburn offensive lineman who won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. “Now is the time for everyone to get on board and help!”

Woltosz agreed. “Our student-athletes work very hard to achieve the ability to compete at the D1 level. Much harder than my basic training for the military. I believe we need to support them – all of them – by supporting NIL.”

Allen Greene, Auburn University ramp up NIL initiatives

Auburn athletics director Allen Greene released a video recently on social media regarding Auburn’s efforts towards Name, Image and Likeness.

The goal within the Auburn athletics department heading into the fall is to ramp up their promotion of Name, Image and Likeness, educating the fanbase of how they can be involved, and providing comfort to fans who aren’t exactly sure what Name, Image and Likeness is all about.

Here’s what Greene had to say in a video released on Thursday afternoon:

“NIL. Name, Image, Likeness. In just one year, NIL has changed the game in intercollegiate athletics. At Auburn, we’re leaning into the NIL space. Last summer, we launched our comprehensive NIL initiative called SPIRIT. Auburn student-athletes are excelling in NIL. Collectively earning millions of dollars in the first year. NIL is so important to our student athletes, it remains important to us. Many of you have stepped up during the past year to help Auburn student-athletes take full advantage of this new frontier. I want to say thank you.

“For Auburn to remain competitive on the field and courts of play, we need to compete and win in the NIL arena. We will continue to adapt and be aggressive as we forge into year two. I encourage you to get involved, whether that’s a part of a collective or partnering directly with the student-athlete through our SPIRIT exchange. It is going to take all of us working together to make this a success. After all, that is the Auburn Way.”