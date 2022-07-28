Auburn Live Show: Talking new 4-star edge commit Wilky Denaud, Big Cat, potential commits
Auburn football recruiting podcast: Today’s episode of the Auburn Live Show recruiting podcast features AuburnLiveOn3 senior recruiting editor Jeffrey Lee, recruiting analyst Cole Pinkston and message board insider “Jhead”.
We discuss Auburn’s newest commitment, four-star edge Wilky Denaud, top recruits visiting Saturday for Big Cat, potential commitments and more.
