CJ Stroud provides thoughts on USC, UCLA joining Big Ten

(Birmingham/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud heads into his third, and most likely final, season with the Buckeyes as he’s one of the top NFL prospects for the 2023 draft. Even if Stroud did stay, he would not be there for when USC and UCLA joins the Big 10 conference in 2024. But at Big 10 media day, the California native was asked about his thoughts on the two west coast schools joining the conference soon.

“I think it’s cool, I definitely think that it’s a unique situation. I wish that I would’ve been able to play at the Coliseum, that has always been a goal of mine to play in the Coli, of course I got to play in the Rose Bowl which is amazing, but I definitely wanted to play USC but it’s okay,” Stroud said.

Stroud attended Rancho Cucamonga high school in California, where he was ranked the number three quarterback in the country in his class according to On3 Consensus and threw for 3,878 yards and 47 touchdowns his senior year. And although Stroud passed on his offers to USC and UCLA to play at Ohio State, he understand the recruiting implications this conference change will have.

“But I definitely think it’s a good opportunity not only just for the Big Ten but also for recruits, I know even me being a California kid it was hard for me to leave home, but I wanted to play in the Big Ten and play against other competition so this gives them that opportunity,” Stroud said. “So same thing with the Big 10 kids, the midwest kids, if they want to go to the west coast now they can come back home every now and then, so I definitely think it’s a positive thing.”

Kevin Warren discusses Big Ten’s relationship with the Rose Bowl

With the Rose Bowl traditionally being a Pac-12 versus Big Ten matchup, many are curious how the conference realignment set to send USC and UCLA to the Big Ten will impact the ‘Grandaddy of them All’. At media day, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talked about the future of the conference with the Rose Bowl.

“I’ve had a couple conversations with the Rose Bowl leadership. I’ve made it very clear to them we’ve had a partnership with them for a long time, Rose Bowl’s been in existence for over 100 years and my exact quote is I’m willing to sign a 100-year contract with them, that’s how much I believe in the Rose Bowl,” Warren said.

Warren is clearly a believer in the Rose Bowl, as he elaborated on what the game means to him and the Big Ten conference.

“It’s part of the fabric of the Big Ten conference and what it stands for so I’m really excited, even through all of this kind of turmoil and all of the issues we’re dealing with, it’s an incredible opportunity to be able to look at it from a different way, but I love the Rose Bowl, I love their leadership and working with them,” Warren said.