ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CJ Stroud provides thoughts on USC, UCLA joining Big Ten

By Kaiden Smith about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01e8H6_0gwECfCm00
(Birmingham/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud heads into his third, and most likely final, season with the Buckeyes as he’s one of the top NFL prospects for the 2023 draft. Even if Stroud did stay, he would not be there for when USC and UCLA joins the Big 10 conference in 2024. But at Big 10 media day, the California native was asked about his thoughts on the two west coast schools joining the conference soon.

“I think it’s cool, I definitely think that it’s a unique situation. I wish that I would’ve been able to play at the Coliseum, that has always been a goal of mine to play in the Coli, of course I got to play in the Rose Bowl which is amazing, but I definitely wanted to play USC but it’s okay,” Stroud said.

Stroud attended Rancho Cucamonga high school in California, where he was ranked the number three quarterback in the country in his class according to On3 Consensus and threw for 3,878 yards and 47 touchdowns his senior year. And although Stroud passed on his offers to USC and UCLA to play at Ohio State, he understand the recruiting implications this conference change will have.

“But I definitely think it’s a good opportunity not only just for the Big Ten but also for recruits, I know even me being a California kid it was hard for me to leave home, but I wanted to play in the Big Ten and play against other competition so this gives them that opportunity,” Stroud said. “So same thing with the Big 10 kids, the midwest kids, if they want to go to the west coast now they can come back home every now and then, so I definitely think it’s a positive thing.”

Kevin Warren discusses Big Ten’s relationship with the Rose Bowl

With the Rose Bowl traditionally being a Pac-12 versus Big Ten matchup, many are curious how the conference realignment set to send USC and UCLA to the Big Ten will impact the ‘Grandaddy of them All’. At media day, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talked about the future of the conference with the Rose Bowl.

“I’ve had a couple conversations with the Rose Bowl leadership. I’ve made it very clear to them we’ve had a partnership with them for a long time, Rose Bowl’s been in existence for over 100 years and my exact quote is I’m willing to sign a 100-year contract with them, that’s how much I believe in the Rose Bowl,” Warren said.

Warren is clearly a believer in the Rose Bowl, as he elaborated on what the game means to him and the Big Ten conference.

“It’s part of the fabric of the Big Ten conference and what it stands for so I’m really excited, even through all of this kind of turmoil and all of the issues we’re dealing with, it’s an incredible opportunity to be able to look at it from a different way, but I love the Rose Bowl, I love their leadership and working with them,” Warren said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Xavier Booker no longer considering Kentucky, committing Saturday

2023 five-star forward Xavier Booker will not be a Kentucky Wildcat. Instead, the 6-foot-10 prospect out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral narrowed his list to ten earlier this week, leaving Michigan State, Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State, Gonzaga, Purdue, Notre Dame, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Oregon in contention. Now, Booker is ready to...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

5-star forward Xavier Booker commits to Michigan State

2023 five-star forward Xavier Booker has committed to Michigan State, choosing the Spartans over Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State, Gonzaga, Purdue, Notre Dame, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Oregon. The 6-foot-10 prospect out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral previously considered Kentucky before cutting the Wildcats from contention earlier this week. Booker joins four-star guard...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
State
California State
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
California, OH
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
On3.com

5-star center Ugonna Kingsley will commit at 2 PM ET on Monday

Kentucky is expected to add a new piece to its frontcourt on Monday at 2 p.m. ET. 2022 five-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is set to announce his commitment live with 247Sports on Monday, choosing between Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tennessee. The announcement will be made live on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

4-star OL Markee Anderson commits to South Carolina

Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman four-star interior offensive lineman Markee Anderson has committed to South Carolina. The On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — has Anderson as the No. 143 overall recruit and No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 cycle.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Warren
On3.com

Chris Doering has critical take of Florida Gators fans

It’s hard to find someone that bleeds Orange and Blue quite like Chris Doering does. That’s what makes his recent comments about Gators fans hit hard. Speaking with Jake Crain of the Crain and Co. Show, Doering was asked about Florida fans and their perception of new head coach Billy Napier.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Rose Bowl#American Football#College Football#Ohio State
On3.com

Notre Dame offers 2023 Pittsburgh quarterback commit Kenny Minchey

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish staff extended an offer to Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II class of 2023 quarterback and Pittsburgh commit Kenny Minchey, the four-star prospect announced Saturday. Minchey, who ranks as the No. 393 and No. 21 quarterback nationally according to the On3 Consensus, committed to Pittsburgh...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

REACTION: Emotions are high following UF's pledge from Jordan Castell

The Gators just hauled in their third commit in three days, as On300 safety Jordan Castell announced his pledge to Billy Napier’s program. Representing West Orange High in Winter Garden, Florida, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Castell ranks as the No. 13 safety and No. 222 player overall. That is according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

South Carolina hoops targets move up in rankings update

It’s rankings day at On3, and two of South Carolina’s priority targets in the 2023 class both moved up inside the top 50 prospects nationally. Both Jordan Butler and Coen Carr slid up the rankings and enter their senior years as four-star prospects. Butler, whose parents each went...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

It's decision day for Markee Anderson

It could be three commitments from priority targets in two days for the South Carolina football program. Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star interior offensive lineman Markee Anderson will announce his decision Sunday at 3 p.m. during a ceremony at his church. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder will announce from...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy