Nay'Quan Wright named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

 4 days ago
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: Nay'Quan Wright #6 of the Florida Gators runs for yardage against Kevin Knowles II #26 of the Florida State Seminoles during the first half of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Florida running back Nay’Quan Wright earned a spot on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The All Sports Association of Fort Walton Beach announced Thursday.

Wright was also named to the Doak Walker Watch List, honoring the nation’s best running back. The Miami Gardens, Fla. native saw action in 12 games last season and rushed for 326 yards with a touchdown. He caught 14 passes for a total of 178 yards, including a career-long of 51 vs. Vanderbilt. Wright is also a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. In 2021 he averaged 27.2 yards on the ground per game and 14.8 yards per reception.

Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their impact, and inspire greater service in the world. A member of the National College Football Awards Association, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. It is the first major award honoring the character of service to others.

About the Wuerffel Trophy

The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Famer, former NFL quarterback, and renowned humanitarian Danny Wuerffel. His life mission is to inspire greater service in the world. Wuerffel led the Gators to four SEC Championships and UF’s first National Football Championship as the team’s star quarterback. The 1996 Heisman Trophy winner set 17 NCAA and Florida records and won a myriad of other awards including the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and The William V. Campbell Trophy, presented to the nation’s top scholar-athlete. As a nationally recognized humanitarian, Wuerffel inspires leaders to use their influence to make a positive impact.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 1, and finalists will be announced on Nov. 22 with the formal announcement of the 2022 recipient is scheduled to be made on Dec. 8.

