ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kirby Smart addresses challenges of new college football calendar

By Alex Weber about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgLij_0gwECKrd00
Photo by Robin Alam/Getty Images

College football coaching is not a profession for the average joe. It’s not a 9-5 and go home type of job. It requires availability around the clock, especially during the season. But even during the months when there aren’t games every week, coaches keep themselves up all hours of the night worrying about recruiting or managing the 100+ player teams they have. It’s never-ending. Even this year’s national title winner, Kirby Smart, feels the full weight of the job from time to time.

At SEC Media Days this year, Smart spoke on that topic. Of course, he would know just how exhausting a full season of coaching is, considering his 2020-21 Georgia team experienced the longest season of anyone in the nation along with Alabama. And they’re already right back in the thick of preseason preparation.

Ever since COVID restrictions finally lifted for football programs and what, in particular, they were able to do on the recruiting front, the calendar has been hard on head coaches.

“Well I’m hesitant to say. June of last year, if you ask any college coach and he’s honest with you, was probably the toughest time ever. We were coming off a 14-month silence period, so it was gone and everybody wanted to go out and do things. This June was a little better because there wasn’t as much of that activity. You have February, a dead period, you have July, a dead period. There’s no coach that should be complaining about that environment.”

So, at least everybody gets a couple of months off during the year to reset. And though the life of a coach can be grueling — ultimately, these guys understand the sacrifices involved long before they enter the profession.

“The coaches will get by. The coaches will be fine. Coaches make a decision when you get into this. You know, when you get into this, you have the choice. You’ve probably thought about coaching. You know what, I’m going to go over there and talk about it. I’m not going to be the one on the field doing it. But I love what I do, and I think all coaches love that. But it is very stressful in terms of the time commitment. It’s not about the winning and losing, it’s about the time commitment you take away from your family to go recruit. But you make that choice when you sign up for the job.”

Also, the challenges of coaching aren’t Kirby Smart’s only worry about football. Some of the newer changes to the sport and college athletics as a whole have him concerned about the future.

“What I worry about is our game. The game and all the things involved in the game, whether it’s portal or NIL, all the other things out there, the conferences. I worry about that more than I do just the coaches.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

5-star center Ugonna Kingsley will commit at 2 PM ET on Monday

Kentucky is expected to add a new piece to its frontcourt on Monday at 2 p.m. ET. 2022 five-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is set to announce his commitment live with 247Sports on Monday, choosing between Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tennessee. The announcement will be made live on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

5-star forward Xavier Booker commits to Michigan State

2023 five-star forward Xavier Booker has committed to Michigan State, choosing the Spartans over Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State, Gonzaga, Purdue, Notre Dame, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Oregon. The 6-foot-10 prospect out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral previously considered Kentucky before cutting the Wildcats from contention earlier this week. Booker joins four-star guard...
EAST LANSING, MI
On3.com

4-star OL Markee Anderson commits to South Carolina

Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman four-star interior offensive lineman Markee Anderson has committed to South Carolina. The On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — has Anderson as the No. 143 overall recruit and No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 cycle.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Chris Doering has critical take of Florida Gators fans

It’s hard to find someone that bleeds Orange and Blue quite like Chris Doering does. That’s what makes his recent comments about Gators fans hit hard. Speaking with Jake Crain of the Crain and Co. Show, Doering was asked about Florida fans and their perception of new head coach Billy Napier.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
On3.com

Xavier Booker no longer considering Kentucky, committing Saturday

2023 five-star forward Xavier Booker will not be a Kentucky Wildcat. Instead, the 6-foot-10 prospect out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral narrowed his list to ten earlier this week, leaving Michigan State, Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State, Gonzaga, Purdue, Notre Dame, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Oregon in contention. Now, Booker is ready to...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Athletics#Recruiting#American Football#Sec
On3.com

REACTION: Emotions are high following UF's pledge from Jordan Castell

The Gators just hauled in their third commit in three days, as On300 safety Jordan Castell announced his pledge to Billy Napier’s program. Representing West Orange High in Winter Garden, Florida, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Castell ranks as the No. 13 safety and No. 222 player overall. That is according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

It's decision day for Markee Anderson

It could be three commitments from priority targets in two days for the South Carolina football program. Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star interior offensive lineman Markee Anderson will announce his decision Sunday at 3 p.m. during a ceremony at his church. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder will announce from...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

It's decision day for Sumter's Monteque Rhames

One of South Carolina’s longest-standing priority football targets is set to announce his decision tonight. Sumter (S.C.) class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star EDGE Monteque Rhames will make his commitment Saturday night at 7 p.m. on his Instagram @monteque_rhames. The 6-foot-5, 244-pounder announced a top eight of South Carolina, Coastal...
SUMTER, SC
On3.com

Commit Analysis: Texas A&M lands five-star LB Anthony Hill

Texas A&M got the pool party weekend started with a massive addition in 2023 Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Hill arrived in College Station on Friday evening and filmed a commitment video while in town, announcing his commitment at noon on Saturday, just hours before the Aggies’ pool party event.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy