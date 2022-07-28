Sid Wilson’s old mask turned into animatronic puppet that sings Slipknot songs on stage

www.nme.com
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Britney Spears’ New Song With Elton John Is ‘The Best She’s Ever Sounded’: How Elton Helped
Britney Spears’ new song with Sir Elton John is sure to be an exciting treats for fans of both pop icons. Sources close to Britney, 45, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her upcoming duet with the 75-year-old rockstar that the new take on Elton’s classic “Tiny Dancer” is “the best she has ever sounded,” and she’s excited for her fans to hear it.
Horror moment huge screen falls off and crushes dancers during boy band’s first concert
THE horrific moment a huge screen fell from a stadium ceiling and crushed a dancer was witnessed by thousands of fans. Boy band Mirror were performing their first concert at Hong Kong Coliseum on Thursday night (local time). The energetic performers appear to be entertaining the crowd before the night...
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley Health Issues: What Caused Rocker To Become So Heavy Before Death?
Elvis Presley seemingly lost his King of Rock and Roll title during his final days and lived as "Fat Elvis" instead. Presley's dramatic physical transformation horrified his fans - even Linda Thompson - as he was a far cry from what he looked like during his heyday. Even on the...
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Fans Can't Get Enough Of John Travolta & Tommy Lee's Bromance At A Florida Concert
Two of the biggest names in rock 'n' roll and the film industry got together, formed a friendship, and fans are freaking out! Tommy Lee and John Travolta have the most adorable bromance. Lee, one of the original founders of Mötley Crüe, was on tour with his band in Jacksonville,...
Ozzy Osbourne Is Overjoyed by Daughter Kelly’s Pregnancy, Reveals Grandkid’s First Gift
With his daughter Kelly preparing to welcome her first child, rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne gushes over the first mama’s pregnancy and reveals his latest grandchild’s first gift. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Ozzy Osbourne spoke about Kelly’s pregnancy so far. “Kelly...
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance
Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Gary Coleman Stormed Out of an Interview After He Was Accused of Domestic Violence
Gary Coleman's life after 'Diff'rent Strokes' wasn't always happy. He once stormed out of an interview after facing upsetting accusations.
Beach Boy Dennis Wilson Married the Illegitimate Daughter of Cousin and Band Member Mike Love
Dennis Wilson actually married the daughter of his cousin (and bandmate) Mike Love. Here's what we know about his relationship with Shawn Marie Love.
Clint Eastwood ‘Popped’ His Son After He Made An Error At A Party
American actor and film director Clint Eastwood rose to international prominence based on his character as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, the first of it produced in 1964. According to his son, 36-year-old Scott Eastwood, who is one of Clint’s eight children from different mothers, the actor, who was always in the middle of glitz and paparazzi, did not condone his children despite being a Hollywood superstar.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
John Mayer's Dead & Company canceled concert due to musician's family medical emergency
John Mayer canceled a Dead & Company tour stop Wednesday due to his father's hospitalization. It is unclear what the health scare was specifically related to. "This morning, my father suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care," Mayer wrote on his Instagram story, USA Today reported.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Was About His Desire for Someone Like Yoko Ono
John Lennon discussed the connection between The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" and 'Alice in Wonderland.'
Mickey Rooney Jr. Dies: Musician, Mouseketeer & Hollywood Scion Was 77
Mickey Rooney Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood actor Mickey Rooney who went on to a show business career of his own that included being an original – if short-lived — Mouseketeer, an actor and a member of Willie Nelson’s band, died Saturday at his home in Glendale, AZ. He was 77.
George Harrison’s Wife Olivia Said Her Husband Didn’t Hold Back on Telling Things to Their Son Dhani
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, said he never held back from telling important things to their son, Dhani. George treated his son like an adult.
