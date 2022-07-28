Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 59-year-old Wendy Kovin of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Wendy was last contacted in the early morning hours of July 28, 2022, in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Wendy have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Wendy is described as a white female, approximately 5’5” tall, 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. She has an unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information regarding Wendy’s whereabouts can contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020 or dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

