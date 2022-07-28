ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

America Chavez actor reveals a major change made to the opening of Doctor Strange 2

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2ZF0_0gwE3hgI00

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez has revealed that a major change was made to the movie's gut-wrenching opening. In an interview with Slash Film , Gomez discussed the massive reshoots that took place – and how the trajectory of her character was changed as a result.

Warning! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness spoilers ahead!

"[The reshoots] changed lots of things," she explained. "The main thing about Marvel is that they do test screenings so that they can get the movie to be what fans want, make them be what Marvel movies are. We did lots of changes for that reshoot, it was pretty insane."

In the opening, Defender Strange, one of the multiverse versions of Strange we see throughout the film, attempts to sacrifice America's life rather than save her from a giant monster (summoned by the Scarlet Witch) that he ends up getting eaten by anyway. This causes America to (understandably) be pretty distrusting of Earth-616's Doctor Strange, AKA the one we all know and love.

"Defender Strange was actually saving me at the beginning and it was a turning point, that when he died it was me being heartbroken over the fact that someone who cared and was protecting me had passed away," Gomez said. "Then, when we did reshoots it was this main drastic change that Defender Strange was actually betraying me and trying to take my power away from me."

The change gave Gomez and Benedict Cumberbatch's characters a lot more to work with, essentially creating a new level of depth within America and allowing audiences to learn more about her by way of her trust issues – all while making Strange realize that he has to put his trust in another person in order to save the world. You can find our debrief on the movie in our piece on the Doctor Strange 2 ending .

For more, check out our list of upcoming superhero movies in 2022 and beyond.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Slash
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
GamesRadar

Sylvester Stallone slams Drago spin-off and calls producer a "parasite"

Sylvester Stallone has responded to reports that Drago, a new Rocky spin-off, is in development – and the Rocky Balboa actor isn't happy. "Another heartbreaker… Just found this out… ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles and David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me," Stallone wrote on Instagram. "I APOLOGIZE to the FANS, I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites… By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him!!! REAL FRIENDS are more precious than gold."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Actor#Film Star#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy