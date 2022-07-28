One dead in three-vehicle rollover crash near Greenwood

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man received a three-year sentence on Friday for drug-related charges like distribution of methamphetamine and will be deported once his sentence is finished. Officials said 59-year-old Salvador Rodriguez-Portillo was sentenced for distribution of meth, conspiracy to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute meth. Rodriguez-Portillo received three years (36 months) of jail time and will also be deported by U.S. immigration authorities to start a five-year term of supervised release after his prison release. There is no parole in the federal system.

