One dead in three-vehicle rollover crash near Greenwood

News Channel Nebraska
One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
FREMONT, Neb. -- One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 near the Platte River Bridge. Sheriff's officials crashed nearly head-on, causing two other...
News Channel Nebraska
First Street driver hits power pole
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City man denied rescue squad transport Monday after the car he was driving left First Street and hit a power pole. The large pole carries a main electrical loop for the city and is near electrical service to the water treatment plant, but there was no electrical disruption.
News Channel Nebraska
Truck, Yukon collided south of Syracuse
SYRACUSE - Emergency crews responded Monday evening to a Highway 50 collision involving a freight truck and GMC Yukon. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but injuries appear to be minor. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. It appears that the point of impact was in the freight...
News Channel Nebraska
Two stolen vehicles recovered in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for burglary and having a gun. The Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to 7600 Old Post Road for a reported burglary when an employee at Wellington Greens Homeowners Association saw one of their shop doors open on July 19. A red 2006 Chevy Silverado and multiple landscaping tools were reportedly missing, an estimated total loss of $16,800.
News Channel Nebraska
Vandalism causes over $100,000 in damages
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a vandalism report for multiple pieces of equipment that were damaged on July 31. LPD said officers were dispatched near 40th and Rokeby Road at 11:30 a.m. on July 31 for a reported vandalism. An employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment that were used for road construction in the area.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3909 N 60th Street around 5:00 a.m. after shots were reportedly fired at the residence. According to authorities, they found an 18-year-old female that had been hit by the...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Weekend homicide being investigated
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 2:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022, in the 2200 block of Lake Street. It was reported that when officers arrived, they found three separate...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha PD identify homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victims of the shooting that killed one person early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit identified 31-year-old Davonta Williams. The additional victims were a 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. OPD is asking for...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man arrested for throwing furniture, assaulting another man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was reportedly throwing chairs and tables in public before assaulting someone which led to his arrest, police said. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to area of 13th and P Street on July 30 around 1:40 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a man throwing chairs and tables in the commons area. While responding, officers received information indicating the man was now assaulting another person.
News Channel Nebraska
New segment to open for Lincoln South Beltway over US-77
LINCOLN - Travelers of US-77 will have a new route near Saltillo Road. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, weather permitting, beginning on August 15, southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound...
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home ends with arrest of forgery suspect
BEATRICE - Law officers have made an arrest in Wymore, as part of an investigation into forgery. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and Wymore Police served a search warrant on a Wymore home in the five-hundred block of E Street, after investigating a report of forged checks and unauthorized bank transactions.
News Channel Nebraska
Union leaders ask for help after Omaha Metro bus driver assaulted
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha Metro bus driver was attacked and Union leaders are pleading for an increase in criminal charges as a result. According to authorities, a bus driver reportedly asked dispatch to call 911 as she was being attacked on July 22 around 6:00 a.m. Officials said the...
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm offenses land former Papillion woman 4.5 years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Friday, a Papillion woman was sentenced to prison for two different firearm offenses from 2020. Officials said 36-year-old Katherine Woitaszewski received 54 months' imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system and Woitaszewski will serve a three-year term of supervised release after her prison release.
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa man receives 42 months in jail for firearm charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced on Friday that a man from Iowa will serve 3.5 years in prison for having a firearm. According to court documents, 27-year-old Dylan McKeown, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm for 42 months. There is no parole in the federal system and when McKeown is released from prison, he will have a three-year term of supervised release.
News Channel Nebraska
U.S. permanent resident sentenced on drug-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man received a three-year sentence on Friday for drug-related charges like distribution of methamphetamine and will be deported once his sentence is finished. Officials said 59-year-old Salvador Rodriguez-Portillo was sentenced for distribution of meth, conspiracy to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute meth. Rodriguez-Portillo received three years (36 months) of jail time and will also be deported by U.S. immigration authorities to start a five-year term of supervised release after his prison release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Brothers show calves from their own cow-calf pairs
SYRACUSE – The senior showman at the Otoe County Fair’s 4-H beef show is partnering with his 12-year-old brother on a cattle operation. Will and Jake Janssen bought seven cow-calf pairs last summer and showed their first calves at the fair this year. Janssen: “Mom and dad helped...
News Channel Nebraska
Slama judges Clover Kids bucket calf show
SYRACUSE – State Sen. Julie Slama judged the Clover Kid bucket calf show at the Otoe County Fair. She called the first class, including five-year-old Jacob Arciniega, adorable. Class two, with seven-year-old Gus Hinrichsen showing Hector, was judged as wonderful. With two calves named Lucky, Slama was thinking about...
News Channel Nebraska
Stothert and City Council at odds again
It’s been widely reported that the Omaha mayor isn’t happy with the city council’s decision not to allow her to stay in charge when she’s out of town. At the same time though there’s another council-mayor disagreement. As NCN first reported, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County Fair Wrapped Up Sunday
The Gage County Fair and Expo wrapped up last night and plans for next year’s event are already underway. Fairboard Treasurer Lisa Weigand says fair officials are pleased with this year’s fair. “You know when you go back and look at the statistics, you will find we try...
