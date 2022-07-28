ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

2023 Chevrolet Colorado refocuses with more power and simplified lineup

By Joel Feder
MotorAuthority
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.motorauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

2023 Chevy Colorado Ditches the Diesel and V6

The Chevrolet Colorado enters a new generation with the 2023 model year. The Colorado streamlines its powertrain options to one 2.7-liter turbocharged I4. The Colorado also introduces a standard 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The midsize Chevrolet Colorado pickup enters its third generation in 2023, replacing a truck that made its...
COLORADO STATE
Motor1.com

2023 Chevy Colorado; Cross-Country Motorcycle Road Trip: RAC #82

It's podcast time! This week, RideApart Editor-In-Chief Jason Marker joins us to discuss his cross-country adventure on a Ural motorcycle. Plus, we talk about some new pickup trucks. We kick the show off by checking out the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. The new generation of the pickup has an extensive array...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Wentzville, MO
Wentzville, MO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare 1968 Z/28 Camaro Saved From Field After 43 Years!

Every now and again we come across a barn or field find that's extra special—one that has been carefully tucked away from time and is still in pristine condition. This isn't that story, but what this car lacks in condition it more than makes up for in rarity and coolness. Meet a 1968 Z/28 Camaro that is currently being saved from the ravages of time. But how did this rare piece of Camaro history come to find itself abandoned in a damp field to be violated by Mother Nature for over four decades?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Chevrolet Colorado#Vehicles#Motor Authority
Field & Stream

The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made

My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car

Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…. Back when he was a teenager, Dwayne Christoffels saved up his money to the point he could afford what he thought was the coolest car: an Oldsmobile 442. However, his father thought the car was too powerful and too fast for a new driver, so Christoffels couldn’t buy it. Never forgetting what was almost his, he pined away after the American muscle cars all the way into his retirement years, until he finally bought one. Then an accident turned his dream into a living nightmare.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

This Beautiful Chevelle is Selling At No Reserve at Maple Brother's Kansas City Auction

This built performance legend is an American muscle car with style and power. The 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle is a model widely revered in the automotive industry for its excellent design and great powertrain options. Unlike the Camaro or Corvette, this vehicle can be called an actual muscle car with its massive V8 engine options and mid-sized platform. Turning wasn't a huge factor with these mechanical drag strip dominators, nor was focusing on a lightweight chassis. Instead, the Chevelle knew precisely what it was, the perfect production car for anyone with a love for drag racing and high-speed road antics at a comparatively low price from some of its competitors. So what makes this one so unique that you should consider it for your next automotive purchase?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Here are the 3 Most Reliable Diesel Pickup Trucks of All Time

Ah, diesel trucks. It’s hard not to love them. However, diesel trucks come with a bit of a learning curve. Driving these big oil burners isn’t the hard part; it’s the slightly strange mechanics of how the trucks work. An unreliable diesel engine might just be the worst automotive experience ever, but having a solid diesel is unlike anything else. Here are the three most reliable diesel pickup trucks of all time.
CARS
US News and World Report

Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal

Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
CARS
Reuters

Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
OTTUMWA, IA
ConsumerAffairs

John Deere recalls X380 and X390 lawn tractors

Deere & Company of Moline, Ill., is recalling about 190 John Deere X380 and X390 lawn tractors sold in the U.S. and Canada. The wheel hubs were not manufactured to specifications and can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking and propulsion. This issue poses an increased risk of crash and injury hazards.
MOLINE, IL
Fox News

Ford Mustang 'Dark Horse' may steal the muscle car race

Katy Perry, your new car is almost here. Ford has filed for a trademark on a name that could soon appear on its pony car. The application is for Mustang Dark Horse, although it is likely not a reference to Perry's 2013 hit song. In June, Ford launched an online...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy