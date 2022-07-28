Warehouse Project 2022: Disclosure, Orbital and more to perform

www.nme.com
The Hunna announce UK autumn headline tour
The Hunna have announced plans for a UK headline tour in the autumn – purchase tickets here. The band will hit the road for a series of shows, kicking off in Cardiff on October 18, before wrapping in Birmingham on November 5. The tour will also at the Electric Ballroom in London on November 4.
Jazzie Martian announced as the winner of Amex Gold Unsigned
NME and American Express have announced that Nottingham artist Jazzie Martian is the winner of the American Express Gold Unsigned initiative. After making it onto the final shortlist of unsigned acts, Jazzie’s victory was confirmed following a recent live showcase in London. As the winner of Amex Gold Unsigned,...
Fans in uproar as SEVENTEEN’s Singapore concert sells out in under an hour
Fans of SEVENTEEN are up in arms over the K-pop group’s upcoming concert in Singapore, which sold out in under an hour this morning. General passes to the October 13 concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium went on sale this morning at 10am SGT (July 30), and sold out under an hour, promoters One Production and Live Nation confirmed.
Clairo cancels last three shows of tour after tech mishap leads to ear injury
Clairo has cancelled the last three dates of her current North American tour, after a technical incident at her gig in Toronto left her with temporary hearing damage. The ‘Sling’ singer-songwriter was performing at Toronto’s History venue on Wednesday (July 27) when an unspecified error with her in-ear monitors caused them to become unbearably loud. Though she was unable to identify what the issue was, Clairo explained to fans on social media that “the sound totally blew out my ears”, forcing her to end the set early as she “already [has] some preexisting damage to my ears” and “couldn’t risk anything more”.
Watch The Strokes revive ‘Welcome To Japan’ at historic Sydney gig
At the second of their two shows in Sydney this week, The Strokes performed their 2013 song ‘Welcome To Japan’ for the first time in six years. Sandwiched between ‘Hard To Explain’ (from the band’s 2001 debut ‘Is This It’) and ‘What Ever Happened?’ (from 2003’s ‘Room On Fire’), the cut surprised fans in attendance, given that Julian Casablancas and co. hadn’t featured it in their setlist since 2016. They played it twice that year, and incidentally, one of those performances was also in Australia, at that year’s Splendour In The Grass festival.
Splendour In The Grass to provide “goodwill payment” to artists who had sets cancelled
Splendour In The Grass artists who were due to perform on the first day of the festival (Friday July 22), but had their sets cancelled when the live music program was pulled due to safety concerns, will be remunerated with a “goodwill payment”. Secret Sounds – the company...
Blossoms unveil details of 21 date UK and Ireland tour
Blossoms have today unveiled details of a 21 date UK and Ireland tour this winter. The Stockport five-piece will head out on the road this November and December and will perform across the UK and Ireland. The dates include two nights at Manchester’s O2 Apollo and one night at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton.
Green Day perform deep cuts at Lollapalooza warm-up show
Before they headline the Sunday program at Lollapalooza 2022, Green Day played an intimate warm-up show last night (July 29) and performed a whole host of deep cuts – check out footage and the complete setlist below. Taking to 1,100-capacity Metro in Chicago, Green Day quickly veered off their...
Muse’s NFT album of ‘Will Of The People’ will be first new format in the charts for seven years
Muse have announced plans to release an NFT version of their new album ‘Will Of The People’. The non-fungible token edition of the band’s ninth LP will become the first release of its kind to qualify for the charts in the UK. It is the first new format to be added since album streams in 2015.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor breaks Guinness World Record for largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival. The singer kicked off proceedings at the Dorset festival as 598 festival goers busted moves under a giant disco ball to Sister Sledge‘s ‘We Are Family’. Ellis-Bextor told The Sun:...
Watch entire restaurant sing and clap ‘Wonderwall’ to Noel Gallagher in Ibiza
Footage of an entire restaurant singing and clapping ‘Wonderwall’ to Noel Gallagher in Ibiza has been shared. The clip, which you can view below, shows the former Oasis chief having dinner with his family before a DJ drops the famous track. Staff and diners then start clapping and...
SEVENTEEN’s ‘Sector 17’ debuts at Number Four on the Billboard 200
SEVENTEEN have reached a new peak on the Billboard 200 chart with their new repackaged album ‘Sector 17’. On July 31, Billboard announced that the 13-member boyband’s repackaged album ‘Sector 17’ had debuted at Number Four on the weekly album chart, marking their highest-charting entry yet.
Mall Grab: a hard-hitting debut with added Turnstile and Nia Archives
Mall Grab’s debut album ‘What I Breathe’ is steeped in the DNA of London. Whether it’s the spirit of jungle and grime that breathes through its tracks or the guest vocals of Novelist, D Double E and Nia Archives, the sounds of the city are emblazoned across the record. It could be surprising to learn, then, that Mall Grab is in fact the moniker of Jordon Alexander, a native of Newcastle, Australia.
‘Into the Breach’ and the unlikely sound of the end of the earth
Rock The Spacebar is a twice-monthly column investigating the great music that underpins your favourite games. This week, Dom Peppiatt chats to FTL: Faster Than Light and Into the Breach composer, Ben Prunty, about taking a different approach to the apocalypse, and the importance of knowing when to silence do the talking.
NewJeans drop anticipated debut EP and ‘Cookie’ music video
HYBE’s latest girl group under its ADOR label, NewJeans, have unveiled their latest music video for ‘Cookie’, from their newly released debut EP. In the choreography-focused new visual, a giant cookie rolls past the five-member act on a simple set. Launching into the song, NewJeans dance along to ‘Cookie’, using a bench as a prop while the lighting changes around them.
