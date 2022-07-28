Warehouse Project 2022: Disclosure, Orbital and more to perform

At the second of their two shows in Sydney this week, The Strokes performed their 2013 song ‘Welcome To Japan’ for the first time in six years. Sandwiched between ‘Hard To Explain’ (from the band’s 2001 debut ‘Is This It’) and ‘What Ever Happened?’ (from 2003’s ‘Room On Fire’), the cut surprised fans in attendance, given that Julian Casablancas and co. hadn’t featured it in their setlist since 2016. They played it twice that year, and incidentally, one of those performances was also in Australia, at that year’s Splendour In The Grass festival.

