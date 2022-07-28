Downtown Market will relocate to COA campus this weekend

big945.com
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
New physician arrives in Manteo; expansion plans announced
In a Friday, July 22 video message, Ronnie Sloan, president of The Outer Banks Hospital, announced that a new physician is now working at Outer Banks Family Medicine – Manteo. He also outlined expansion plans for the Manteo office. As previously announced, David Worthen, MD started seeing patients Wednesday,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores announces change to paving schedule
The Southern Shores Road improvement paving schedule has changed. Fred Smith will be conducting road improvements to South Dogwood Trail throughout the week starting Aug. 1. Please reduce vehicle speed and proceed with caution. See the Town’s website for more information about the project. http://www.southernshores-nc.gov.
Plane loses power, lands safely on North Carolina highway
CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — A small plane lost power Monday morning and made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 64 outside Creswell. No one was hurt when the plane was forced to land on the highway near Creswell just outside Plymouth, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the aircraft’s landing gear was […]
islandfreepress.org
Ernie Foster honored at 19th annual Carolina Boat Builders Tournament
Hatteras native and fishing icon Ernie Foster was honored at the 19th annual Carolina Boat Builders Tournament on Thursday evening, July 28, as representatives from the Dare County Boat Builders Foundation paid tribute to a local legend. Ernie Foster was a prominent fixture throughout the evening’s honorary “Captain’s Night” dinner,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
outerbanksvoice.com
Signs of life at the KDH Target site
This video by Charlie Burroughs/OBX Photo and Video shows signs of activity at the old Kmart site in Kill Devil Hills that will eventually be the home of a new Target store. There had been some speculation that Target was abandoning the project, but that is incorrect. The Voice reached...
The Daily South
Duck Is the Tiny Outer Banks Town You Have to Visit Now
If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it's probably a duck. At least that's what the leaders of the Outer Banks's northernmost community must have been thinking when deciding on a name for their newly incorporated town in 2002. At the time, duck hunting was big time in the bordering Currituck and Albemare Sounds. The abundance of waterfowl in the area gave inspiration for the town's unusual name, and Duck has stuck ever since.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Huynh Minh from Island Creek Partners/014359130—Bld-Pad 13-1 Island Creek/$725,000/Improved Residential. Four Cousins LLC from Aguilar Melissa/014822033—Lot 33 Sec 5 Kinnakeet Shrs/$622,500/Improved Residential. Gaspar Lawrence from Sarkisian Christopher T/029593013—Lot 13 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 2/$950,000/Improved Residential. Aydelotte Todd Earl from Jones Martha Jenean/013977000—Lot 26 Sec 10 Hatt Colony/$125,000/Vacant Residential....
outerbanksvoice.com
A first ride across the ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge
I admit it, curiosity got the better of me. So one day after the delayed opening of the Jug Handle Bridge for traffic — the first vehicle traveled across shortly before noon on Thursday, July 28 — I decided to make the journey. After years of driving to...
RELATED PEOPLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Plane makes emergency landing on NC Highway 64, no injuries
CRESWELL (AP) — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway on Monday, but no injuries were reported, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the plane had a problem and landed on Plane makes emergency landing on NC highway, no injurieswest of Creswell, news outlets reported.
outerbanksvoice.com
Albert L. Rhodes of Elizabeth City, July 28
Albert Leary Rhodes, age 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Columbia, NC on May 10, 1948 to the late Royce Leslie Rhodes and Anna Voliva Williamson, he was the beloved husband of fifty-two years to Joy Ann Beals Rhodes. Al served his country honorably in the U. S. Marine Corps and retired from active duty at the rank of Master Sergeant after serving twenty years. A Vietnam Veteran, he was a member of the Marine Corp League. He was a member of First Baptist Church Elizabeth City and the Ruritans. Al was active with the Food Bank and Food Pantry. He had a passion for wood crafting, but most important to him was his family.
thecoastlandtimes.com
‘Welcome to Avon’ sign reported stolen, Dare County Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance locating those responsible
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office received a report on July 31, 2022 that the sign on the north end of Avon that reads “Welcome to Avon, Historically Named Kinnakeet” had been stolen sometime on or around July 30. The sign is roughly 6 ft. by 4 ft....
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Corolla
When crews arrived on the scene, they found a three-story apartment complex engulfed in flames.
IN THIS ARTICLE
roanokebeacon.com
Man jailed for stealing car from dealer
Plymouth police nabbed a car thief last week after an off-duty Tyrrell County Deputy — who happens to be a former Plymouth investigator — spotted the suspect and the stolen Mazda and reported it to dispatch. Marvin Lacy, 34, of Williamston, was taken into custody at a Washington...
Comments / 0