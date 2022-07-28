Downtown Market will relocate to COA campus this weekend

Albert Leary Rhodes, age 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Columbia, NC on May 10, 1948 to the late Royce Leslie Rhodes and Anna Voliva Williamson, he was the beloved husband of fifty-two years to Joy Ann Beals Rhodes. Al served his country honorably in the U. S. Marine Corps and retired from active duty at the rank of Master Sergeant after serving twenty years. A Vietnam Veteran, he was a member of the Marine Corp League. He was a member of First Baptist Church Elizabeth City and the Ruritans. Al was active with the Food Bank and Food Pantry. He had a passion for wood crafting, but most important to him was his family.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO