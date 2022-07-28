Employees at Trader Joe's store in western Massachusetts vote to form chain's first union

www.wcvb.com
Massachusetts lawmakers reach 11th-hour deal to legalize sports betting
BOSTON — After years of waiting, Massachusetts sports fans will no longer have to travel to New Hampshire or Rhode Island to bet on the big game. An eleventh-hour agreement was reached to legalize professional and collegiate sports betting in Massachusetts, according to House Speaker Ron Mariano. "I think...
Massachusetts lawmakers OK $11 billion infrastructure bill, adopt Soldier's Home changes as session nears end
BOSTON — With the final hours ticking down on the legislative session, Massachusetts lawmakers on Sunday sent a bill to Gov. Charlie Baker authorizing $11 billion in spending for transportation infrastructure and agreed to the governor's amendment to a bill implementing reforms at the state's soldiers' homes. The transportation...
Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway
A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving more than 160 miles per hour on Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving an orange Corvette on Sunday morning when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour in Ashland. The speed...
Mega Millions ticket sold in New Hampshire worth $1 million
BOSTON — It wasn’t the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but one lucky ticket holder in New England is $1 million richer this Saturday. A single jackpot-winning ticket was bought in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega...
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28 as area braces for more rain
At least 28 people have died in last week's flooding in Kentucky as rescuers continue to search for missing people and the region braces for yet more rain. "Our confirmed count of Kentuckians we've lost has now reached 28, and we expect that there will be more, and that that number will grow," Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.
