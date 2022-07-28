After The Hills, Lo Bosworth Took Control of Her Own Narrative

Have Decentraland wearables left you wanting a bit more than crypto company logo tees and basic hoodies for your metaverse look? Space Runners, the first NFT metaverse fashion brand and the largest independent fashion project on blockchain, is prioritizing both design and portability (to any metaverse of your choosing). Cofounded last year by former McKinsey consultant Won Soh and Deniz Özgür, the company has capitalized on sneaker culture by cleverly partnering with NBA stars to offer owners such perks as game tickets and signed merchandise. This year, thanks in part to a significant round of funding co-led by Polychain and Pantera Capital, the goal is rounding out both digital and physical apparel offerings (space suits!) and becoming the go-to marketplace for fashion brands in the metaverse by offering immersive shopping experiences online. Creative director Rohan Chhabra, a Nike and Ralph Lauren vet, “is always so excited because metaverse designs are limitless. You’re no longer bounded by physics,” Soh says. “Some of the wearables we’re currently designing for our second- and third-generation collections, like our rocket-booster sneakers, are designed to fly. Others transform into pets.”

APPAREL ・ 16 HOURS AGO