After The Hills, Lo Bosworth Took Control of Her Own Narrative

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Have Hired a Luxury Event Planner For Wedding Party
On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a very private, whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas before jetting off to Paris for a honeymoon that doubled as a family vacation and work time for J.Lo. But that's not the end of their celebration. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner named Colin Cowie to help them plan a much bigger event.
A Rare Look at Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence Living Their Best Lives in NYC
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Hailey Bieber Wears Sexy White Mini Skirt In NYC
10 Times Hailey Bieber Shut Down the Red Carpet 10 Times Hailey Bieber Shut Down the Red Carpet. On Thursday, Hailey Bieber walked out of a photo shoot in New York City wearing an all-white outfit that showed off her incredible legs with a sexy Gianna's “Blanche” mini skirt. She wore it with a cropped white tank top, a pair of three-tone Nike sneakers, and black Balenciaga sunglasses. She carried a quilted bag by Saint Laurent and another smaller black purse, and she had on some small pieces of gold jewelry. As always, Bieber's complexion was flawless.
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Attend UNICEF Benefit In Sexy Spaghetti Strap Dress
On Saturday, the UNICEF ball in Capri, Italy, saw a lot of celebrity guests and that included model Leni Klum, daughter to the famous super model Heidi Klum. A sense of style seems to run in the family, because Leni showed up wearing an absolutely stunning spaghetti strap dress with a sexy plunging neckline that showcased her décolletage.
Jennifer Lawrence Paired a Black Crop Top With a Parasol Months After Giving Birth
9 Times You Fell in Love with Jennifer Lawrence 9 Times You Fell in Love with Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence put her toned core and New York City summer style on full display yesterday, pairing a black crop top with high-waisted jeans and a parasol for sun protection. The actress wore her blonde hair up in a ponytail and accessorized with a water bottle and black bag.
Jennifer Aniston Celebrated Friends Co-Star Lisa Kudrow's Birthday With Throwback Photos
On Saturday, Jennifer Aniston celebrated the 59th birthday of her former Friends co-star and bestie, Lisa Kudrow, with some fun throwback pics. The 53-year-old actress tagged her friend with a birthday wish in her Instagram Stories, sharing a picture from 2003 taken at the 29th People's Choice Awards. In the...
How High Tech Is Transforming Fashion
Have Decentraland wearables left you wanting a bit more than crypto company logo tees and basic hoodies for your metaverse look? Space Runners, the first NFT metaverse fashion brand and the largest independent fashion project on blockchain, is prioritizing both design and portability (to any metaverse of your choosing). Cofounded last year by former McKinsey consultant Won Soh and Deniz Özgür, the company has capitalized on sneaker culture by cleverly partnering with NBA stars to offer owners such perks as game tickets and signed merchandise. This year, thanks in part to a significant round of funding co-led by Polychain and Pantera Capital, the goal is rounding out both digital and physical apparel offerings (space suits!) and becoming the go-to marketplace for fashion brands in the metaverse by offering immersive shopping experiences online. Creative director Rohan Chhabra, a Nike and Ralph Lauren vet, “is always so excited because metaverse designs are limitless. You’re no longer bounded by physics,” Soh says. “Some of the wearables we’re currently designing for our second- and third-generation collections, like our rocket-booster sneakers, are designed to fly. Others transform into pets.”
Hear Princess Charlotte Wish Her Favorite Soccer Team Good Luck In Rare Video
England's Lionesses are facing off against Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley, and Prince William and Princess Charlotte are cheering them on. The Duke of Cambridge and his seven-year-old daughter are big fans and they shared a rare video of her speaking on social media with some well-wishes for the team. The Cambridges often attend sporting events together, and Charlotte is clearly keeping the fandom tradition going.
Quinta Brunson is the New Face of Olay
The viral meme everyone remembers Quinta Brunson from finds the comedian in line at the movie theaters with her date. She’s easily impressed that he “He got money” and can afford “A LARGE!” popcorn, among other movie theater knickknacks (skittles, pretzels, etc.). The character isn’t used to the lifestyle. Fast forward to today, Brunson can teach her movie-going persona a few things like how to become an Emmy Award nominee for the popular ABC Abbott Elementary (and now, HBO Max) mockumentary sitcom, lend her comedic chops to HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, and ink her your first-ever beauty deal with skincare behemoth Olay.
Blackpink’s Back: Everything We Know About the Group’s Upcoming Album, ‘Born Pink’
After a devastating two-year drought, manna has finally arrived for the Blinks: Blackpink is dropping their second studio album in September, preceded in August with a single and followed in October with a world tour. The announcement, made via teaser on July 31, didn’t come as a surprise to most...
Billie Eilish Is All In Black From Hair to Blazer at Hollywood Bowl Performance
On Friday night, Billie Eilish took over the Hollywood Bowl stage in a glamorous all black look from her head down to her toes. She shared some shots of her ensemble on Instagram, along with pics from the event and some behind-the-scenes shots of her getting ready. The dramatic black...
Yolanda Hadid Refers To ‘Deep Loneliness’ After Nine-Month Social Media Break ‘To Re-Evaluate My Life’
Yolanda Hadid has been absent from social media for almost a year, and bringing an end to the time off, she took to Instagram yesterday to reveal the reason for her nine-month hiatus. The 58-year-old mum to supermodel sisters Gigi, 26, and Bella Hadid, 25, said she wanted to 're-evaluate...
The Cosmic Guide to Cuffing Season
While you might not be ready to make your draft pick yet, August is the month to start scouting, according to cuffing season lore. But how do you know if you’re chasing after a compatible match?. That’s a complicated question, astrologically speaking. And while a few of us *cough*...
