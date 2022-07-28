Three-Point Stance: Florida supremacy, top 2025s, SEC

n.rivals.com
Florida State lands commitment from 2023 Pensacola cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls
Florida State added a commitment to its 2023 class Monday morning. Right as the Seminoles were coming off the practice field, 2023 Pensacola Catholic cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls announced his pledge to FSU. His announcement came just hours after he shared his official offer video on his Twitter account. "I’m truly...
Back to QB board: Three 2023 options for FSU
Florida State’s search for a 2023 quarterback commitment continues. Chris Parson was committed for nearly a calendar year before de-committing this summer, and Brock Glenn on Saturday picked Ohio State. FSU is recruiting Kasen Weisman (South Paulding HS), 3-Star, 1,207th nationally, 62nd QB Overall, 113th rated prospect overall at...
FSU football works on situations Monday before first practice in full-pads
FSU took to the field for the fifth time this fall Monday morning. The team spent half the practice outside under very sunny and hot conditions while the other half of practice took place in the Indoor Practice Facility. Head coach Mike Norvell said afterwards that he was pleased with...
Rivals250 OT Zalance Heard has FSU among top schools after first visit
Florida State's coaching staff hosted a huge group of prospects during Saturday's Seminole Showcase -- the final weekend camp event of the summer. And a number of highly rated lineman were in attendance. That included Rivals250 four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard, one of the highest-rated players in the state of...
Warchant TV: Preseason football practice footage as FSU begins week two
FSU returned to the Al Dunlap Practice Facility on Sunday and their normal morning practice routine. Video footage below is from the opening periods of practice featuring individual drills under the guidance of running backs coach David Johnson and offensive coordinator/line coach Alex Atkins. Florida State will return to the...
Strong first day in pads has FSU's Mike Norvell excited
When Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell spoke after the third day of preseason practice Friday, the first with pads since spring football, it took about all of 10 seconds to realize it was a strong day overall. “I was extremely pleased with today’s practice … speed, intensity, some...
