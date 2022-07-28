www.news4jax.com
5 Mega Millions players in Florida still won big in Friday drawing
– They didn’t hit the big jackpot, but five Mega Millions players in Florida still managed to win at least $1 million from the Friday drawing. Two players each won $1 million and the three others each won $2 million. Not too shabby!. That means they each matched all...
JFRD sends disaster response team to flood-ravaged Kentucky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department sent a disaster response team to Kentucky, where there has been massive flooding. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said in a tweet Sunday night that the high-level All Hazards Incident Management Team from JFRD will be on the ground to assist for as long as needed.
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
California claims to know how much climate-warming gas is going into the air from within its borders. It's the law: California limits climate pollution and each year the limits get stricter. The state has also been a major oil and gas producer for more than a century, and authorities are...
Middleburg woman gathering supplies for Kentucky flooding victims, including her family
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A local woman’s family has lost just about everything in the flooding in Kentucky, and she’s gathering supplies to help them out. Floodwaters have ripped through the home of Angel Shepherd’s aunt, Barb Turner, and her aunt’s husband, Ossie Turner, in Jackson, Kentucky. Barb Turner, 73, has stage 4 cancer, and her husband has multiple sclerosis.
Sharks spotted up and down coast of Northeast Florida
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX has received photos and videos of sharks along the beaches of Northeast Florida over the past few days. Lifeguards are currently warning beachgoers to be on the lookout when going into the water. Kathleen Dezio sent News4JAX photos she took from the Beach...
Georgia’s film & TV productions earn over $4 billion in 2022, an industry record
GEORGIA – Georgia’s film and television industry brought in the big bucks as productions spent $4.4 billion in the state, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. The Georgia Department of Economic Development reported that in 2022, Georgia hosted 412 productions, represented by 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 television and episodic productions, 42 commercials and 33 music videos between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. – Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
Free vessel safety checks this Friday, Saturday along Intracoastal Waterway
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Auxiliary members of the U.S Coast Guard will be offering free vessel safety checks for boaters along the Intracoastal Waterway at boat ramps in Palm Coast and St. Augustine on Friday and Saturday as part of “Operation Shrimp and Grits.”. The auxiliary members will...
St. Johns County baseball team advances to the Cal Ripken World Series
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 10U baseball team from Julington Creek won the Southeast Regional Championship title and will now advance to the Cal Ripken 10U World Series in Vincennes, Indiana in August. The Julington Creek Diamond Kings 10U Elite team said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa – A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
At least 14 potential heat deaths in Oregon after hot spell
SEATTLE – Oregon authorities are investigating four additional deaths potentially linked to last week’s scorching heat wave, bringing the total number of suspected hyperthermia deaths to 14. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday the designation of heat-related death is preliminary and requires further investigation. Multnomah...
Kickoff is getting close: Sights, sounds, and more from high school football media day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is just around the corner. Teams began practice on Monday, which also happened to be the day of the annual Jaguars Prep and Baker’s Sports high school media day. That day has always been the de facto launch of the fall season. The regular season kicks off Aug. 19 in Georgia and Aug. 26 in Florida. Here are a few sights and sounds of the morning at TIAA Bank Field.
