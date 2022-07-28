McMaster, Evette are SC’s 1st gov ticket to file for reelect

www.foxcarolina.com
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as running mate in South Carolina governor’s race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Cunningham has chosen Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq, to be his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina’s first Democratic governor in 20 years. “She’s one of the most impressive people that I’ve ever met,” said Cunningham, […]
South Carolina tax free weekend kicks off first week of August.
Least educated counties in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from U.S. Census Bureau.
Race for South Carolina town council seat has no candidates
CHAPIN, S.C. — A South Carolina town council seat is supposed to be filled in September. But it will take a write-in candidate to win the post. Friday’s noon deadline for a special election in Chapin to qualify for an open seat passed without any candidates filing to place their names on the ballot, The State of Columbia reported.
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
live5news.com
South Carolina Education Association has concerns about teacher openings across the state
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement reported more than one thousand teacher vacancies across the state and the end of last school year. That number has the South Carolina Education Association concerned about what classrooms will look like this fall. Sherry East,...
abcnews4.com
SC7 expedition ends in Mt. Pleasant as leaders look to protect South Carolina's shorelines
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A team of volunteers from SC7 spent the last month hiking 350 miles of South Carolina to learn more about the outdoors. The expedition ended with a deep dive into the ocean to preserve South Carolina's shorelines. “We’re simultaneously going to go lay down...
FOX Carolina
SC tax free weekend starts Friday
SC tax free weekend starts Friday
The Post and Courier
Scoppe: It's almost time once again for South Carolina's most mockable 'holiday'
I wasn’t going to write about South Carolina’s silliest tax gimmick this year, because … well, been there, done that. But the news releases started piling up in my inbox from retailers who wanted a piece of the free-media action. Then I happened across the animated videos that state employees presumably had spent time — presumably time we were paying them to spend — making to promote it.
WLTX.com
Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
SC declares Gullah/Geechee Nation Appreciation week
SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — Gov. Henry McMaster joined a number of coastal elected officials from North Carolina to Northeastern Florida that have proclaimed “Gullah/Geechee Nation Appreciation Week.” The Gullah Geechee Sea Island Coalition said McMaster’s proclamation makes the celebration statewide. However, Rep. Shedron Williams proclaimed the celebration in his district in previous years. South Carolina […]
iheart.com
South Carolina Joins 17-State Coalition Fighting Proposed Gun Regulations
(Columbia, SC) -- South Carolina is joining a 17-state coalition that is pushing back against gun measures being proposed by President Biden's administration. A complaint filed against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Department of Justice claims the agencies are illegally creating a national firearms registry by proposing a requirement that firearms retailers keep sales records beyond the current 20-year retention timeframe.
FOX Carolina
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As search and recovery efforts continue following devastating flooding in Kentucky, here are ways FOX Carolina viewers can help. On Monday, the death toll from the flooding surpassed 30 victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is one of the medical facilities helping...
FOX Carolina
North Carolina announces grant to expand internet access to 11 Counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that more than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across the state will get access to high-speed internet thanks to recent grants. The North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology...
Spartan Race brings customers from around US to Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — The City of Newberry had thousands of people traveling throughout the area to compete in the Spartan 10K race and more on Saturday. The event continues into Sunday and features dozens of races, competitions, and challenges to help push participants. And the director of the race, Lauren Taylor, hopes it also brings many of those same people directly into the surrounding communities.
South Carolina town named best city in America for 10th year in a row
CHARLESTON, S.C. — One of South Carolina's most well-known cities is also one of its most awarded - so much so that readers may have already guessed which one just made the top spot on Travel + Leisure's Best Cities in America list for the 10th time. The one...
FOX Carolina
Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An annual report recently released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) breaks down the cost of housing in South Carolina - and how many hours someone making minimum wage would have to work to afford a modest rental home. NLIHC releases its “Out...
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
WITN
Craven County deputies investigating death of South Carolina man
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies say they are investigating the death of a South Carolina man. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway near New Bern Monday in reference to a death investigation. Deputies say it was...
abcnews4.com
SCDOT announces emergency bridge deck repair on I-26 this Monday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say crews will be performing an emergency bridge deck repair early this week. The repair is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and take about 24 hours. Crews will be working near the 177...
