ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

McMaster, Evette are SC’s 1st gov ticket to file for reelect

By The Associated Press
FOX Carolina
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Committed to You

As search and recovery efforts continue following devastating flooding in Kentucky, here are ways FOX Carolina viewers can help. South Carolina tax free weekend kicks off first week of August. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. By Anisa Snipes. Computers, clothes, school supplies, and a variety of other items can be...
INCOME TAX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Race for South Carolina town council seat has no candidates

CHAPIN, S.C. — A South Carolina town council seat is supposed to be filled in September. But it will take a write-in candidate to win the post. Friday’s noon deadline for a special election in Chapin to qualify for an open seat passed without any candidates filing to place their names on the ballot, The State of Columbia reported.
CHAPIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed

In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SC tax free weekend starts Friday

Jarvis Robertson takes a look at how the new walking bridge in Mauldin is coming along. A man accused of firing shots at Greenville Police is in jail. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Mindful Monday: Saunas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Taking a look at the benefits of saunas.
MAULDIN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Pamela Evette
The Post and Courier

Scoppe: It's almost time once again for South Carolina's most mockable 'holiday'

I wasn’t going to write about South Carolina’s silliest tax gimmick this year, because … well, been there, done that. But the news releases started piling up in my inbox from retailers who wanted a piece of the free-media action. Then I happened across the animated videos that state employees presumably had spent time — presumably time we were paying them to spend — making to promote it.
POLITICS
WLTX.com

Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

SC declares Gullah/Geechee Nation Appreciation week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — Gov. Henry McMaster joined a number of coastal elected officials from North Carolina to Northeastern Florida that have proclaimed “Gullah/Geechee Nation Appreciation Week.” The Gullah Geechee Sea Island Coalition said McMaster’s proclamation makes the celebration statewide. However, Rep. Shedron Williams proclaimed the celebration in his district in previous years. South Carolina […]
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

South Carolina Joins 17-State Coalition Fighting Proposed Gun Regulations

(Columbia, SC) -- South Carolina is joining a 17-state coalition that is pushing back against gun measures being proposed by President Biden's administration. A complaint filed against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Department of Justice claims the agencies are illegally creating a national firearms registry by proposing a requirement that firearms retailers keep sales records beyond the current 20-year retention timeframe.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democrat#The Associated Press
FOX Carolina

Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As search and recovery efforts continue following devastating flooding in Kentucky, here are ways FOX Carolina viewers can help. On Monday, the death toll from the flooding surpassed 30 victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is one of the medical facilities helping...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX Carolina

North Carolina announces grant to expand internet access to 11 Counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that more than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across the state will get access to high-speed internet thanks to recent grants. The North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology...
INTERNET
News19 WLTX

Spartan Race brings customers from around US to Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The City of Newberry had thousands of people traveling throughout the area to compete in the Spartan 10K race and more on Saturday. The event continues into Sunday and features dozens of races, competitions, and challenges to help push participants. And the director of the race, Lauren Taylor, hopes it also brings many of those same people directly into the surrounding communities.
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An annual report recently released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) breaks down the cost of housing in South Carolina - and how many hours someone making minimum wage would have to work to afford a modest rental home. NLIHC releases its “Out...
HOUSE RENT
WITN

Craven County deputies investigating death of South Carolina man

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies say they are investigating the death of a South Carolina man. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway near New Bern Monday in reference to a death investigation. Deputies say it was...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy