State lawmakers compromise on oversight of veterans homes

www.wbur.org
Related
WBUR
Geoff Diehl, a pro-Trump Republican, hopes to ride red wave into Mass. governor’s office
Republican Geoff Diehl has charted an unlikely path to the governor's office in Massachusetts. The former state representative is running as a pro-Trump candidate in a state so blue that residents voted against the former president by a 2-1 margin. Twice. Diehl's last attempt to win statewide office did not...
WBUR
Mass. boosts anti-discrimination funding 78% to help clear backlog of complaints
The Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination will receive an additional $3.3 million in funding in this year's state budget, following a WBUR report detailing wait times of well over a decade. The money is in the budget Gov. Charlie Baker signed this week. State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz credits WBUR’s reporting for...
Comments / 0