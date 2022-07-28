www.idahostatejournal.com
'HISTORIC INVESTMENT': Gov. Little highlights aging bridge infrastructure during 'Flying Y' groundbreaking
Monday marked the groundbreaking event for a $112 million project to overhaul the Pocatello-Chubbuck area’s "Flying Y" interchange. The project described by the Idaho Transportation Department as a “massive undertaking” is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025 and will bring much-needed safety improvements and connect the Portneuf Greenway Foundation’s trail from the Pocatello Creek Road area to the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Event Center. “What’s important to...
One injured in crash at Pocatello motocross track
POCATELLO — A dirt bike rider was injured during a crash at the motocross track near Pocatello Regional Airport, authorities said. The crash occurred during a race at the track around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The male dirt bike rider was transported from the track via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. The Fire Department described his injuries as non-life threatening. The dirt bike rider’s name and details on how the crash occurred have not been released.
Firefighters save multiple homes from south Pocatello wildfire
POCATELLO — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from being damaged by a wildfire that ignited in south Pocatello late Friday night. The blaze was reported by a nearby resident around 11 p.m. near where Barton Road ends at the base of Chinese Peak. The fire scorched 13 acres of mostly rough terrain and threatened multiple homes but firefighters from the North Bannock and Pocatello fire departments, Bureau of...
Pocatello residents, firefighters credited with extinguishing brush fire before it could spread to home only feet away
POCATELLO — Local residents and firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that could have easily consumed a home in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The 2 p.m. blaze ignited directly outside of a home on El Rancho Boulevard and was reported by a neighbor who spotted the flames, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. While Pocatello firefighters were en route to the fire, neighborhood residents grabbed a garden hose and kept the flames from spreading to the home only feet away. When Pocatello firefighters arrived they quickly extinguished the flames before any damage could be done to the house. There were no injuries. The Fire Department said the fire was accidentally caused by sparks from a resident grinding metal in the home’s backyard.
Pocatello police investigating 'suspicious' death of local woman
POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a Pocatello home on Sunday afternoon. Police said a family member found the deceased woman at her home at 948 N. 10th Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The family member then contacted Pocatello police, who responded and began investigating. Police are calling the woman's death "suspicious" and said they are requesting that an autopsy be...
FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span
Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
Backyard alley bash: New live music and food truck venue opens in Historic Downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — On July 29, there were many things swirling about the air in one of the back alleys of Historic Downtown Pocatello: the refreshing dew of misting sprinklers, the folksy strum of a guitar, the Cubano-rich aroma wafting from an army-green painted food truck. People had settled into lime and sky-blue Adirondack chairs, their beverages and sandwiches resting atop nearby tables that’d been crafted from large empty cable spools tipped on their bellies. Near the makeshift stage where a local musician sang, a rustic...
Firefighters extinguish brush fire along I-15 between Pocatello and Inkom
Firefighters extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 15 southbound between Pocatello and Inkom on Monday morning. The blaze was reported by a local resident around 5:50 a.m. after igniting near the Inkom Port of Entry, authorities said. Pocatello Valley firefighters extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes. Less than an acre along Interstate 15 was scorched. The blaze did not result in any injuries, evacuations, damage to structures or road closures, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported. Authorities said they do not know what caused the fire.
Idaho Museum of Natural History to feature Smithsonian exhibition 'Life in One Cubic Foot'
POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus will open a temporary exhibition, “Life in One Cubic Foot,” on Aug. 19. The exhibition follows the research of Smithsonian scientists and photographer David Liittschwager as they discover what a cubic foot of land or water — a biocube — reveals about the diversity of life on the planet. “Life in One Cubic Foot” will be on view Aug. 19 through Nov. 13. The exhibition is organized by the Smithsonian Institution...
Gino Mariani celebration scheduled
An event to honor outgoing Highland High School football coach Gino Mariani will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Pavilion #4. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided. All former players, parents and friends of Mariani are invited to attend and show their appreciation for his dedication and service to the youth of community. Mariani coached at Pocatello High School from 1990 to 2000, and at Highland from 2000 until earlier this summer, leading the Rams to four state championships. For more information, contact Don Neves at (208) 406-3957.
One dead when ATV and pickup truck collide at rural intersection
PAUL — A Murtaugh man driving an ATV died Thursday afternoon after failing to yield to a pickup truck west of Paul, police say. The 48-year-old man, driving a Suzuki King Quad, was northbound on 100 West when he failed to yield at a stop sign at 800 North, the Idaho State Police said in an email. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was struck by an eastbound Ford F-150 driven by an 18-year-old Burley man. He died at the scene. The ISP has not released the identity of Murtaugh man and the Minidoka County coroner did not return calls from the Times-News on Friday. ISP is investigating the crash and was assisted by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance and the Minidoka County coroner.
As ISU begins fall camp, Ragle shares what he’s learned about being a head coach
SPOKANE, Wash. — The list of narratives surrounding Charlie Ragle’s first year at Idaho State might not fit on a long receipt from the grocery store. Nobody wins at Idaho State. They don’t have the facilities. You can’t recruit to Pocatello. ...
Weather service declares flash flood warning for parts of Southeast Idaho because of incoming thunderstorms
The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are expected to cause flash flooding in parts of Bannock and Caribou counties late Monday afternoon through early Monday evening. The weather service has declared a flash flood warning to alert the public of the expected hazardous conditions in north central Bannock County including the Inkom area and in western Caribou County. The flash flooding could be most severe along Inman and Rapid creeks. ...
Police: Local man arrested after shooting gun during fight with friend
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly went to the home of a friend and shot at him. Bruce Christopher Murray, 56, reportedly admitted to possessing the gun, but not to shooting at the victim, according to the probable cause affidavit. The affidavit also states he changed his story multiple times. Murray first went to the victim’s home sometime between 6 and 7 p.m. Wednesday with a...
Legion scores 7/30: Marsh Valley tops Razorbacks, 5-2
MARSH VALLEY 5, RAZORBACKS 2 In the single-A state tournament, Davon Inglet and Cooper Bowman each supplied two hits for Marsh Valley, which used a three-run fourth inning to create some separation from the Razorbacks, whose season is now over. Marsh Valley will play at 1 p.m. Sunday. MINICO 10, RAZORBACKS 8 (From Friday) ...
Errors catch up to Razorbacks in 10-8 state tournament loss to Minico
When his Razorbacks have a few games coming up, Mikee Blackhawk likes to plan his weeks out in advance. Lineups, pitching matchups, everything. “And obviously, when there's an injury, you gotta change some things up,” Blackhawk said. The injury was to his son, Elias Blackhawk, a key cog who broke his finger on Thursday night laying down what turned into the game-winning bunt single. He was out of Friday’s game,...
