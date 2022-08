TURIN, Italy -- Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the start of Serie A with a shoulder injury. After the United States international was sidelined for Juventus final friendly of its tour of his homeland a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid tests in Turin on Monday revealed McKennie has a capsular lesion of the left shoulder and will be out for at least three weeks.

SOCCER ・ 10 HOURS AGO