Oscars Predictions: Supporting Actress – Will Angela Bassett Become the First MCU Acting Nom and Oldest Black Woman Winner in History?

LAST UPDATED : Jan. 12, 202 3

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : An Oscar-size crater was created in the category when Michelle Williams’ camp announced her lead actress campaign for her role in “The Fabelmans.” Add in the vote-splitting of the actors from “Women Talking,” which has benefited “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett , proven by her Golden Globe win.

Not only will Bassett be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe actor ever nominated at the Oscars, but at 64 years old (STUNNING!) she would be the eighth oldest winner in the category’s history, surpassing Judi Dench in “Shakespeare in Love” (1998). In addition, she would be the oldest Black woman ever to win.

As the industry pundits noticed , Michelle Williams missed out on a SAG nomination for “The Fabelmans” in the lead actress category. The SAG Nominating Committee honors the submission of a performer but based on conversations with voters, I have a theory that the four-time nominated star could be a contender to pop up in supporting actress, rather than lead where she decided to campaign. With a movie about Sammy Fabelman, played by Gabriel LaBelle, some see her as a supporting player. It’ll be interesting to see if this theory becomes a reality if this makes this race even more competitive with Angela Bassett winning the Golden Globe for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

And then there’s the dilemma (?) regarding SAG nominees Hong Chau (“The Whale”) and Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). Do either of them make the lineup, as they are also riding the coattails of their films that are contending in other acting categories and best picture.

AMPAS nomination voting is open and closes on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. PT.

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Name Film Distributor 1 Angela Bassett “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa. 2 Kerry Condon “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. 3 Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 4 Hong Chau “The Whale” A24 A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. 5 Michelle Williams* “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. Next in Line 6 Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 7 Dolly De Leon “Triangle of Sadness” Neon A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island. 8 Carey Mulligan “She Said” Universal Pictures New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation – a story that helped ignite a movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood. 9 Jessie Buckley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.

10 Nina Hoss “Tár” Focus Features Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 Claire Foy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing 12 Janelle Monáe “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix 13 Keke Palmer “Nope” Universal Pictures 14 Gabrielle Union “The Inspection” A24 15 Lashana Lynch “The Woman King” Sony Pictures 16 Laura Dern “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics 17 Judith Ivey “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing 18 Kate Hudson “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story” Netflix 19 Jean Smart “Babylon” Paramount Pictures 20 Aimee Lou Wood “Living” Sony Pictures Classics Also In Contention 21 Thuso Mbedu “The Woman King” Sony Pictures 22 Olivia DeJonge “Elvis” Warner Bros. 23 Mariana Treviño “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures 24 Sadie Sink “The Whale” A24 25 Charmaine Bingwa “Emancipation” Apple Original Films 26 Jennifer Ehle “She Said” Universal Pictures 27 Jennifer Connelly “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures 28 Anne Hathaway “Armageddon Time” Focus Features 29 Vanessa Kirby “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics 30 Emma Corrin “My Policeman” Amazon Studios All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical) — Ahna O’Reilly “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures — Aimee Lou Wood “Living” Sony Pictures Classics — Aisling Franciosi “God’s Creatures” A24 — Alba Baptista “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Focus Features — Alejandra Flechner “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios — Alice Englert “You Won’t Be Alone” Focus Features — Alix West Leller “The Good Nurse” Netflix — Amanda Bearse “Bros” Universal Pictures — Amber Grey “Master” Amazon Studios — Anamaria Marinca “You Won’t Be Alone” Focus Features — Andrea Riseborough “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Andrea Riseborough “Matilda” Netflix — Angela Bassett “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Anne Hathaway “Armageddon Time” Focus Features — Anya Taylor-Joy “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Anya Taylor-Joy “The Northman” Focus Features — Ashely Park “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street — Avis Marie Barnes “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Focus Features — Benja K. Thomas “A Love Song” Bleecker Street — Billie Piper “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios — BJÖRK

“The Northman” Focus Features — Bria Danielle Singleton “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” Sony Pictures — Carey Mulligan “She Said” Universal Pictures — CCH Pounder “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Charlotte Gainsbourg “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix — Charmaine Bingwa “Emancipation” Apple Original Films — Chloë Sevigny “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Christina Jackson “Devotion” Sony Pictures — Claire Foy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Connie Britton “Breaking” Bleecker Street — Crystal Clarke “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures — Dakota Johnson “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films — Danai Gurira “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Dolly De Leon “Triangle of Sadness” Neon — Dominique Thorne “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Doona Bae “Broker” Neon — Dot-Marie Jones “Bros” Universal Pictures — Edie Falco “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Ego Nwodim “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures — Elaine Cassidy “The Wonder” Netflix — Elizabeth McGovern “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Focus Features — Elizabeth Olsen “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios — Ellen Thomas “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Focus Features — Émilie Dequenne “Close” A24 — Émilie Dequenne “Close” A24 — Emily Mitchell “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Emma Corrin “My Policeman” Amazon Studios — Emma Thompson “Matilda” Netflix — Emma Thompson “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” No U.S. Distribution — Emmy Raver-Lampman “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Eve Lindley “Bros” Universal Pictures — Florence Kasumba “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Frances McDormand “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Gabrielle Union “Strange World” Walt Disney Pictures — Gabrielle Union “The Inspection” A24 — Gemma Chan “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros — Gillian Anderson “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix — Greta Gerwig “White Noise” Netflix — Griselda Sicillani “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix — Haley Bennett “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing — Haley Lu Richardson “After Yang” A24 — Hong Chau “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Hong Chau “The Whale” A24 — Imelda Staunton “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Focus Features — Iris Berben “Triangle of Sadness” Neon — Isabella Rossellini “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” A24 — Isabelle Huppert “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Focus Features — Jaimie Alexander “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios — Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 — Jane Adams “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Janelle Monáe

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Janet McTeer “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Janet McTeer “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Jayme Lawson “The Woman King” Sony Pictures — Jayme Lawson “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing — Jean Smart “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Jeannie Berlin “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures — Jennifer Connelly “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures — Jennifer Ehle “She Said” Universal Pictures — Jessica Chastain “Armageddon Time” Focus Features — Jessica Hardwick “The Lost King” Warner Bros. — Jessica Harper “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Jessica Henwick “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Jessie Buckley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Joanne Froggatt “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Focus Features — Jodhi May “The Silent Twins” Focus Features — Jodie Turner-Smith “After Yang” A24 — Joely Richardson “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix — Jojo Regina “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures — Judi Dench “Allelujah” No U.S. Distribution — Judith Ivey “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Judith Ivey “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Judith Light “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Julia Butters “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures — Julianne Nicholson “Blonde” Netflix — Kaitlyn Dever “Ticket to Paradise” Netflix — Kate Berlant “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros — Kate Hallett “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Kate Hudson “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Kate Winslet “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Kathryn Hahn “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Keke Palmer* “Nope” Universal Pictures — Kerry Condon “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures — Kiki Layne “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros — Kila Lord Cassidy “The Wonder” Netflix — Kim Dickens “The Good Nurse” Netflix — Kim Dickens “The Good Nurse” Netflix — Kimberly Guerrero “Montana Story” Bleecker Street — Kristen Stewart “Crimes of the Future” Neon — Lashana Lynch “Matilda” Netflix — Lashana Lynch “The Woman King” Sony Pictures — Laura Carmichael “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Focus Features — Laura Dern “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics — Laura Haddock “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Focus Features — Léa Drucker “Close” A24 — Léa Drucker “Close” A24 — Léa Seydoux “Crimes of the Future” Neon — Lesley Nicol “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Focus Features — Lesley Sharp “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios — Leslie Uggams “Nanny” Amazon Studios — Li Jun Li “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Lily Fisher “Blonde” Netflix — Lucy Boynton “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix — Lupita Nyong’o “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Lyric Hurd “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures — Mabel Cadena “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Madelyn Cline “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Maggie Smith “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Focus Features — Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja “After Yang” A24 — Mar Carrera “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix — Margot Robbie “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Maria Bakalova “Bodies Bodies Bodies” A24 — Mariana Treviño “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures — Marianne Jean-Baptiste “The Sea Beast” Netflix — Marsha Stephanie Blake “Brother” No U.S. Distribution — May Nivola “White Noise” Netflix — Meteora Fontana “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix — Michael Hyatt “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures — Michaela Coel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Michelle McLeod “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Michelle Monaghan “Nanny” Amazon Studios — Michelle Williams* “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures — Michelle Wilson “A Love Song” Bleecker Street — Michelle Yeoh “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Nadine Marshall “The Silent Twins” Focus Features — Nathalie Baye “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Focus Features — Niamh Algar “The Wonder” Netflix — Nicole Beharie “Breaking” Bleecker Street — Nicole Beharie “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Focus Features — Nicole Kidman “The Northman” Focus Features — Nicole LaLiberté “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Nikki Amuka-Bird “The Outfit” Focus Features — Nina Hoss “Tár” Focus Features — Noémie Merlant “Tár” Focus Features — Noomi Rapace “You Won’t Be Alone” Focus Features — Octavia Spencer “Spirited” Apple Original Films — Olivia DeJonge “Elvis” Warner Bros. — Olivia Wilde “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Olivia Wilde “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros — Oona Chaplin “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Patricia Clarkson “Monica” No U.S. Distribution — Patricia Clarkson “She Said” Universal Pictures — Pattrakorn Tungsupakul “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Penelope Wilton “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Focus Features — Phyllis Logan “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Focus Features — Q’Orianka Kilcher “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Queen Latifah “Hustle” Netflix — Quintessa Swindell “Black Adam” Warner Bros — Rachel Keller “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures — Rachel Keller “Butcher’s Crossing” Saban Films — Raffey Cassidy “White Noise” Netflix — Raquel Cassidy “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Focus Features — Rose Decker “Nanny” Amazon Studios — Rose Williams “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Focus Features — Ruth Wilson “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures — Sabrina Carpenter “Emergency” Amazon Studios — Sadie Sink “The Whale” A24 — Sally Field “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features — Samantha Morton “She Said” Universal Pictures — Samantha Morton “The Whale” A24 — Selenis Leyva “Breaking” Bleecker Street — Shayla Brown “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Sheila Atim “The Woman King” Sony Pictures — Sheila McCarthy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Sigourney Weaver “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Sigourney Weaver “Call Jane” Roadside Attractions — Sophie Kauer “Tár” Focus Features — Sophie McShera “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Focus Features — Sophie Okonedo “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films — Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 — Sydney Chandler “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros — Tamara Tunie “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” Sony Pictures — Tanya Moodie “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures — Taylor Swift “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Tessa Thompson “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios — Thuso Mbedu “The Woman King” Sony Pictures — Ts Madison “Bros” Universal Pictures — Tuppence Middleton “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Focus Features — Vanessa Kirby “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics — Vicki Berlin “Triangle of Sadness” Neon — Whoopi Goldberg “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing — Wunmi Mosaku “Alice, Darling” Lionsgate — Ximena Lamadrid “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix — Zawe Ashton “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street — Zoë Kravitz “The Batman” Warner Bros. — Zoe Renee “Master” Amazon Studios — Zoe Saldaña

“Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Zoey Deutch “The Outfit” Focus Features — Zooey Deschanel “Dreamin’ Wild” No U.S. Distribution

