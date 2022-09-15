ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Could the Fifth Time Be the Charm for Michelle Williams With ‘The Fabelmans’?

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis' assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Sept. 15, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QYm8_0gwDt9dL00
GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY, (aka KNIVES OUT 2), from left: director Rian Johnson, Janelle Monae, on set, 2022. ph: John Wilson /© Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : This could be a runaway for Michelle Williams, who has four prior Oscar noms and has yet to win. Her work in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” is among her very best, and if she decides to stay the course in the supporting actress category, she could add a new baby and an Oscar statuette to her household. Trying to figure out the campaigns for the actresses of “Women Talking” won’t be easy, but Jessie Buckley could be the easiest person to check off as she’s coming off her first nom for “The Lost Daughter.” Claire Foy’s work garnered plenty of attention as did veteran actresses Judith Ivey and Sheila McCarthy. Laura Dern from “The Son” and Nina Hoss from “TÁR” could ride in with their lead acting counterparts, Hugh Jackman and Cate Blanchett. We have six months until the ceremony with anything changing the course of the race.

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Name Film Distributor
1 Michelle Williams* “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
2 Jessie Buckley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
3 Laura Dern “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.
4 Nina Hoss “TÁR” Focus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
5 Claire Foy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
Next in Line
6 Janelle Monáe “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.
7 Judith Ivey “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
8 Dolly De Leon “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.
9 Kerry Condon “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
10 Angela Bassett Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Studios
The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 Sheila McCarthy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
12 Rooney Mara* “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
13 Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
14 Lashana Lynch “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
15 Hong Chau “The Whale” A24
16 Vanessa Kirby “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
17 Sadie Sink “The Whale” A24
18 Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
19 Whoopi Goldberg “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
20 Jennifer Ehle “She Said” Universal Pictures
Also In Contention
21 Thuso Mbedu “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
22 Zoe Kazan* “She Said” Universal Pictures
23 Emma Corrin* “My Policeman” Amazon Studios
24 Jean Smart “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
25 Anne Hathaway* “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
26 Olivia DeJonge “Elvis” Warner Bros.
27 Keke Palmer* “Nope” Universal Pictures
28 Dominique Thorne “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
29 Frances McDormand “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
30 Nicole Kidman “The Northman” Focus Features
Other Awards Possibilities
31 Dakota Johnson “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films
32 Tamara Lawarance* “The Silent Twins” Focus Features
33 Taylor Swift “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
34 Danai Gurira “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
35 Patricia Clarkson “She Said” Universal Pictures
36 Lupita Nyong’o “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
37 Sally Field “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features
38 Julia Butters “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
39 Kate Winslet “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
40 Griselda Sicillani “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
Aimee Carrero “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Aimee Lou Wood* “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
Judith Ivey “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Sheila McCarthy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Andrea Riseborough “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Angela Bassett “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Anne Hathaway* “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
Anya Taylor-Joy “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Billie Piper “Catherine, Called Birdy” Amazon Studios
Bria Danielle Singleton “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
Candice Bergen “As They Made Us” Quiver
CCH Pounder “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Charlotte Gainsbourg “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Chloë Sevigny “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Claire Foy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Crystal Clarke “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Dakota Johnson “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films
Danai Gurira “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Dolly De Leon “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
Dominique Thorne “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Doona Bae “Broker” Neon
Edie Falco “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Elizabeth Olsen “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios
Ella Hunt “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix
Emma Corrin* “My Policeman” Amazon Studios
Emma Thompson “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” No U.S. Distribution
Florence Kasumba “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Frances McDormand* “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Gabrielle Union “Strange World” Walt Disney Pictures
Gabrielle Union “The Inspection” A24
Gemma Chan “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros
Gillian Anderson “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Greta Gerwig* “White Noise” Netflix
Griselda Sicillani “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix
Haley Bennett “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
Hong Chau “The Whale” A24
Iris Berben “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
Isabella Rossellini “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” A24
Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
Janelle Monáe
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Janet McTeer “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Jayme Lawson “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
Jean Smart “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Jennifer Connelly “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
Jennifer Ehle “She Said” Universal Pictures
Jessica Chastain “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
Jessica Hardwick “The Lost King” Warner Bros.
Jessica Henwick “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Jessie Buckley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Jodie Turner-Smith “White Noise” Netflix
Joely Richardson “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix
Judi Dench “Allelujah” No U.S. Distribution
Judith Ivey “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Judith Light “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Julia Butters “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
Julianne Nicholson “Blonde” Netflix
Kaitlyn Dever “Ticket to Paradise” Netflix
Kate Hudson “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Kate Winslet “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Kathryn Hahn “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Keke Palmer* “Nope” Universal Pictures
Kerry Condon “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Kim Dickens “The Good Nurse” Netflix
Kristen Stewart “Crimes of the Future” Neon
Lashana Lynch “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
Laura Dern “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Léa Seydoux “Crimes of the Future” Neon
Letitia Wright* “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Lucy Boynton “Chevalier” Searchlight Pictures
Lucy Boynton “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Lupita Nyong’o “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Madelyn Cline “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Mar Carrera “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix
Margot Robbie* “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Maria Bakalova “Bodies Bodies Bodies” A24
Marsha Stephanie Blake “Brother” No U.S. Distribution
Meteora Fontana “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix
Mia Wasikowska “Blueback” No U.S. Distribution
Michelle Williams “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
Minnie Driver “Chevalier” Searchlight Pictures
Niamh Algar “The Wonder” Netflix
Nicole Kidman “The Northman” Focus Features
Nina Hoss “TÁR” Focus Features
Noémie Merlant “TÁR” Focus Features
Octavia Spencer “Spirited” Apple Original Films
Olivia DeJonge “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Olivia Wilde “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Olivia Wilde “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros
Patricia Clarkson “Monica” No U.S. Distribution
Patricia Clarkson “She Said” Universal Pictures
Quintessa Swindell “Black Adam” Warner Bros
Rachel Keller “Butcher’s Crossing” Saban Films
Rachel Keller “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
Radha Mitchell “Blueback” No U.S. Distribution
Raffey Cassidy “White Noise” Netflix
Rooney Mara* “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Ruth Wilson “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures
Sadie Sink “The Whale” A24
Sally Field “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features
Samantha Morton “She Said” Universal Pictures
Samantha Morton “The Whale” A24
Samara Weaving “Chevalier” Searchlight Pictures
Saoirse Ronan* “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures
Sheila Atim “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
Sian Clifford “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures
Sigourney Weaver “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Sigourney Weaver “Call Jane” Roadside Attractions
Sigourney Weaver “Master Gardener” No U.S. Distribution
Sophie Okonedo “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
Tamara Lawarance* “The Silent Twins” Focus Features
Tamara Tunie “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
Tanya Moodie “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Tessa Thompson “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios
Thusa Mbedu “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
Vanessa Kirby “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Vicki Berlin “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
Whoopi Goldberg “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
Wunmi Mosaku “Alice, Darling” Lionsgate
Ximena Lamadrid “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix
Zoe Kazan “She Said” Universal Pictures
Zoë Kravitz “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Zoe Saldaña
“Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Zooey Deschanel “Dreamin’ Wild” No U.S. Distribution

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Related
Variety

‘Woman King’ Stars Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Talk Box Office Victory and Defend Film Against Historical Critics: ‘We Have to Take License’

As the filmmaking team for “The Woman King” travels to Brazil to promote the historical epic, Viola Davis and her husband and producing partner Julius Tennon are celebrating the success of the film’s no. 1 debut at the box office, grossing $19 million domestically. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 10, followed by opening in theaters one week later. It’s one of the rare films where critics and general audiences given it a similarly positive reception, with a 95% critics score and 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It even pulled off an “A+”...
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award

Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical coming-of-age story “The Fabelmans” took home the Toronto International Film Festival’s people’s choice award, providing a major boost to its awards season chances. TIFF’s people’s choice award is one of the most reliable predictors of eventual Oscar success. In past years, winners such as “Green Book” and “Nomadland” went on to capture the best picture prize at the Academy Awards. Other recent recipients, including “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “La La Land” and “Jojo Rabbit,” were best picture nominees and major forces during awards season. Since the people’s choice category was created in 1978, seven recipients went on...
MOVIES
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emily Carey on Rhaenyra’s Betrayal, Queer Undertones and Her ‘Last Big Hurrah’ as Alicent

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers through Episode 5 of ‘House of the Dragon,’ which aired on HBO on Sept. 18 and is streaming on HBO Max.  Emily Carey isn’t here for any Alicent Hightower slander. The 19-year-old “House of the Dragon” star knows her character may not immediately win hearts — the idea of your best friend marrying your father is a tough pill to swallow, after all.  But Carey insists there’s much beneath the surface for the young queen, who they believe deserves more sympathy.   “Marrying Viserys is a choice. But it was never her choice to make. The choice was...
TV SERIES
Variety

Will Box Office Success Help ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Elvis’ and Other Studio Hits Stay in the Oscar Race?

It’s been proven time and time again that Academy Award attention has little to do with box office glory. Just look at recent winners like “Moonlight,” “The Hurt Locker,” or “CODA,” the first streaming movie to land the Oscar’s top prize, all of which were more beloved than seen, at least by the general public. But during a year in which several commercial movies, including “Top Gun: Maverick” ($1.44 billion globally and counting), “Elvis” ($284 million globally) “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (scheduled for Nov. 11) and “Avatar: The Way of Water” (scheduled for Dec. 16), look to find themselves in the...
MOVIES
Variety

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Attacks After She Reveals Abortion: ‘I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst’

Chrissy Teigen expected vicious online attacks after she announced that she had an abortion to save her life two years ago — and had a message for the trolls: “I’ve already seen you do your worst.” The model, TV personality and influencer on Thursday revealed that the loss of her unborn son in September 2020 with husband John Legend had ended in an abortion; she had previously said the pregnancy had ended with a miscarriage. Teigen said she was speaking out after the Supreme Court this summer struck down Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral

After lying in state in Westminster Hall for five days, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. local time. World leaders have gathered ahead of the state funeral as others flock to England to pay respects to the fallen monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II’s other grandchildren gathered for a vigil on Saturday to mourn ahead of the state funeral. The royals were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; and Prince...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Variety

Lady Gaga Halts Miami Concert Due to Lightning: ‘I Don’t Want to Put Your Life in Danger’

A tropical thunderstorm forced Lady Gaga to cut her Miami concert short just before she could sing ”Rain on Me” and her encore ”Hold My Hand.” Gaga, who has been performing to sold-out crowds on this stadium tour, was at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on the last night of the Chromatica Ball. Interrupting her show, she told the audience, “I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger.” Gaga followed up by posting an emotional video online. Through tears, she apologizes to her fans...
MIAMI, FL
Variety

New ‘The Shining’ Film Killed by Bad ‘Doctor Sleep’ Box Office, Director Says: ‘I’ll Always Regret This Didn’t Happen’

“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan confirmed on Twitter that a planned sequel to his 2019 “The Shining” sequel is officially dead. The filmmaker cited the dismal box office performance of “Doctor Sleep” as the main reason why Warner Bros. isn’t moving forward with a “The Shining” prequel film focused on the character of Dick Hallorann (played in Stanley Kubrick’s film by Scatman Crothers and in “Doctor Sleep” by Carl Lumbly. “We were so close,” Flanagan wrote on Twitter about getting the Dick Hallorann movie made. “I’ll always regret this didn’t happen.” Flanagan also shared a fan-made poster for his scrapped “The Shining”...
MOVIES
TVLine

Quantum Leap Vet Scott Bakula Reveals His 'Very Difficult Decision' to Pass on NBC Reboot

Oh, boy. Scott Bakula, in a bid to “quiet the rumors,” has opened up about his decision to not be involved in NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot — at all. Set nearly 30 years after Sam Beckett — Bakula’s leaper from the original TV series — stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, the new series follows a team led by physicist Ben Song (played by Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee), which was assembled to restart the project. But everything changes when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Scrubs Actress Sarah Chalke Has Been 'Separated' from Fiancé Jamie Afifi for 'Some Time': Rep

A rep for Chalke tells PEOPLE exclusively that the exes, who got engaged in 2006, will continue to co-parent their two children It's over for Sarah Chalke and Jamie Afifi. Reps for Chalke, 46, confirm to PEOPLE that she and fiancé Jamie Afifi "separated some time ago." "They remain committed to being devoted co-parents and good friends," the reps add of the Scrubs actress and the entertainment lawyer. Chalke and Afifi, 49, got engaged in 2006, though the pair never tied the knot in the years that followed. They have...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Cinematography – Could Claudio Miranda’s Camera Work Clinch the Best Picture Nom for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Cinematography CATEGORY COMMENTARY: We’ll see if the...
MOVIES
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral Invite List: Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, Global Royals and More

Although the royal family has yet to confirm the official list of attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, various heads of state have already confirmed their planned attendance at the Westminster Abbey ceremony scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19. Buckingham Palace revealed the full schedule of the funeral plans — which will begin in London and end in Windsor — including the several categories of dignitaries invited: global government representatives, foreign royal families, governors general, realm prime ministers and heads of state. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be present, along with all of the heads of the...
WORLD
Variety

‘The Menu’ Review: Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in a Restaurant Thriller That Gives Foodie Culture the Slicing and Dicing It Deserves

If you’re someone who considers themself a foodie (and I totally am), chances are there was a moment in the last few years when you had The Awakening. It may have been when the waiter was describing the veal marrow with beat foam served with baby lettuces from New Zealand. It may have been when you were eating the red snapper that was cooked halfway through, like a rare steak, and you thought, “I love sushi, I love cooked fish, but I’m not sure this is really the best of both worlds.” It may have been when you saw the...
MOVIES
Variety

Drake, Margot Robbie and All-Star ‘Amsterdam’ Cast Praise David O. Russell at New York Premiere

There was a lingering feeling of ambiguity and anticipation on Sunday night at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, the site of 20th Century Studios’ worldwide premiere of David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam.”  Russell has not released a new film in nearly seven years — his last feature was 2015’s “Joy” with Jennifer Lawrence. Given his various controversies and 2011 sexual assault allegation, it was unclear whether Hollywood would re-embrace the director with open arms. And then Drake walked out on stage. “This is just a real moment,” Drake said. “So I am here to introduce the extremely talented, very legendary, one of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

How Sound Crew Spent 18 Months Turning Bowie’s ‘Moonage Daydream’ Into an Immersive ‘Fever Dream of Sound and Vision’

Brett Morgen’s “Moonage Daydream,” a freewheeling documentary about David Bowie, doesn’t offer a chronology of the life of the late pop icon. Rather it provides a fever dream of sound and vision, with songs torn apart, reimagined and reassembled in ways that reflect its subject’s chameleonic music and art. The doc, out now in IMAX theaters, was a labor of love for Morgen that took four years to assemble and edit. It was another 18 months constructing the ambitious soundtrack, which required the talents of the Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” team of Ventura, Calif.-based rerecording mixer Paul Massey (with David Giammarco); London-based...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Kate Winslet Hospitalized for Precaution After Falling in Croatia

Kate Winslet suffered a fall while on location filming in Croatia and was taken to the hospital, ET has learned. The famed actress slipped and got medical attention as a precautionary measure required by production while shooting her upcoming film Lee. A rep for Winslet tells ET, “She is fine...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

