Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Could the Fifth Time Be the Charm for Michelle Williams With ‘The Fabelmans’?

LAST UPDATED : Sept. 15, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY, (aka KNIVES OUT 2), from left: director Rian Johnson, Janelle Monae, on set, 2022. ph: John Wilson /© Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : This could be a runaway for Michelle Williams, who has four prior Oscar noms and has yet to win. Her work in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” is among her very best, and if she decides to stay the course in the supporting actress category, she could add a new baby and an Oscar statuette to her household. Trying to figure out the campaigns for the actresses of “Women Talking” won’t be easy, but Jessie Buckley could be the easiest person to check off as she’s coming off her first nom for “The Lost Daughter.” Claire Foy’s work garnered plenty of attention as did veteran actresses Judith Ivey and Sheila McCarthy. Laura Dern from “The Son” and Nina Hoss from “TÁR” could ride in with their lead acting counterparts, Hugh Jackman and Cate Blanchett. We have six months until the ceremony with anything changing the course of the race.

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Name Film Distributor 1 Michelle Williams* “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 2 Jessie Buckley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.

3 Laura Dern “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas. 4 Nina Hoss “TÁR” Focus Features Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. 5 Claire Foy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.

Next in Line 6 Janelle Monáe “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case. 7 Judith Ivey “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. 8 Dolly De Leon “Triangle of Sadness” Neon A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island. 9 Kerry Condon “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 10 Angela Bassett “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ” Marvel Studios The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 Sheila McCarthy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing 12 Rooney Mara* “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing 13 Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 14 Lashana Lynch “The Woman King” Sony Pictures 15 Hong Chau “The Whale” A24 16 Vanessa Kirby “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics 17 Sadie Sink “The Whale” A24 18 Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 19 Whoopi Goldberg “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing 20 Jennifer Ehle “She Said” Universal Pictures Also In Contention 21 Thuso Mbedu “The Woman King” Sony Pictures 22 Zoe Kazan* “She Said” Universal Pictures 23 Emma Corrin* “My Policeman” Amazon Studios 24 Jean Smart “Babylon” Paramount Pictures 25 Anne Hathaway* “Armageddon Time” Focus Features 26 Olivia DeJonge “Elvis” Warner Bros. 27 Keke Palmer* “Nope” Universal Pictures 28 Dominique Thorne “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios 29 Frances McDormand “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing 30 Nicole Kidman “The Northman” Focus Features Other Awards Possibilities 31 Dakota Johnson “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films 32 Tamara Lawarance* “The Silent Twins” Focus Features 33 Taylor Swift “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios 34 Danai Gurira “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios 35 Patricia Clarkson “She Said” Universal Pictures 36 Lupita Nyong’o “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios 37 Sally Field “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features 38 Julia Butters “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures 39 Kate Winslet “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios 40 Griselda Sicillani “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical) — Aimee Carrero “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Aimee Lou Wood* “Living” Sony Pictures Classics — Judith Ivey “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Sheila McCarthy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Andrea Riseborough “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Angela Bassett “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Anne Hathaway* “Armageddon Time” Focus Features — Anya Taylor-Joy “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Billie Piper “Catherine, Called Birdy” Amazon Studios — Bria Danielle Singleton “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures — Candice Bergen “As They Made Us” Quiver — CCH Pounder “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Charlotte Gainsbourg “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix — Chloë Sevigny “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Claire Foy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Crystal Clarke “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures — Dakota Johnson “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films — Danai Gurira “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Dolly De Leon “Triangle of Sadness” Neon — Dominique Thorne “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Doona Bae “Broker” Neon — Edie Falco “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Elizabeth Olsen “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios — Ella Hunt “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix — Emma Corrin* “My Policeman” Amazon Studios — Emma Thompson “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” No U.S. Distribution — Florence Kasumba “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Frances McDormand* “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Gabrielle Union “Strange World” Walt Disney Pictures — Gabrielle Union “The Inspection” A24 — Gemma Chan “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros — Gillian Anderson “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix — Greta Gerwig* “White Noise” Netflix — Griselda Sicillani “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix — Haley Bennett “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing — Hong Chau “The Whale” A24 — Iris Berben “Triangle of Sadness” Neon — Isabella Rossellini “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” A24 — Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 — Janelle Monáe

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Janet McTeer “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Jayme Lawson “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing — Jean Smart “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Jennifer Connelly “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures — Jennifer Ehle “She Said” Universal Pictures — Jessica Chastain “Armageddon Time” Focus Features — Jessica Hardwick “The Lost King” Warner Bros. — Jessica Henwick “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Jessie Buckley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Jodie Turner-Smith “White Noise” Netflix — Joely Richardson “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix — Judi Dench “Allelujah” No U.S. Distribution — Judith Ivey “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Judith Light “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Julia Butters “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures — Julianne Nicholson “Blonde” Netflix — Kaitlyn Dever “Ticket to Paradise” Netflix — Kate Hudson “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Kate Winslet “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Kathryn Hahn “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Keke Palmer* “Nope” Universal Pictures — Kerry Condon “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures — Kim Dickens “The Good Nurse” Netflix — Kristen Stewart “Crimes of the Future” Neon — Lashana Lynch “The Woman King” Sony Pictures — Laura Dern “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics — Léa Seydoux “Crimes of the Future” Neon — Letitia Wright* “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Lucy Boynton “Chevalier” Searchlight Pictures — Lucy Boynton “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix — Lupita Nyong’o “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Madelyn Cline “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Mar Carrera “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix — Margot Robbie* “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Maria Bakalova “Bodies Bodies Bodies” A24 — Marsha Stephanie Blake “Brother” No U.S. Distribution — Meteora Fontana “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix — Mia Wasikowska “Blueback” No U.S. Distribution — Michelle Williams “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures — Minnie Driver “Chevalier” Searchlight Pictures — Niamh Algar “The Wonder” Netflix — Nicole Kidman “The Northman” Focus Features — Nina Hoss “TÁR” Focus Features — Noémie Merlant “TÁR” Focus Features — Octavia Spencer “Spirited” Apple Original Films — Olivia DeJonge “Elvis” Warner Bros. — Olivia Wilde “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Olivia Wilde “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros — Patricia Clarkson “Monica” No U.S. Distribution — Patricia Clarkson “She Said” Universal Pictures — Quintessa Swindell “Black Adam” Warner Bros — Rachel Keller “Butcher’s Crossing” Saban Films — Rachel Keller “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures — Radha Mitchell “Blueback” No U.S. Distribution — Raffey Cassidy “White Noise” Netflix — Rooney Mara* “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Ruth Wilson “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures — Sadie Sink “The Whale” A24 — Sally Field “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features — Samantha Morton “She Said” Universal Pictures — Samantha Morton “The Whale” A24 — Samara Weaving “Chevalier” Searchlight Pictures — Saoirse Ronan* “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures — Sheila Atim “The Woman King” Sony Pictures — Sian Clifford “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures — Sigourney Weaver “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Sigourney Weaver “Call Jane” Roadside Attractions — Sigourney Weaver “Master Gardener” No U.S. Distribution — Sophie Okonedo “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films — Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 — Tamara Lawarance* “The Silent Twins” Focus Features — Tamara Tunie “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures — Tanya Moodie “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures — Taylor Swift “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Tessa Thompson “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios — Thusa Mbedu “The Woman King” Sony Pictures — Vanessa Kirby “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics — Vicki Berlin “Triangle of Sadness” Neon — Whoopi Goldberg “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing — Wunmi Mosaku “Alice, Darling” Lionsgate — Ximena Lamadrid “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix — Zoe Kazan “She Said” Universal Pictures — Zoë Kravitz “The Batman” Warner Bros. — Zoe Saldaña

“Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Zooey Deschanel “Dreamin’ Wild” No U.S. Distribution

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

