Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu Among the Veterans and Ingenues In the Awards Race

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vB2Ah_0gwDt9dL00

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Nov. 10, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGfIp_0gwDt9dL00
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, Jamie Lee Curtis, 2022. © A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : There are many Hollywood veterans vying for overdue attention in this year’s race for best supporting actress such as Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Gabrielle Union (“The Inspection”).

In addition, fresh faces are going to be worthy of recognition such as Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Aimee Lou Wood (“Living”) and Olivia DeJonge (“Elvis”).

How many women can make it from “Women Talking?” Jessie Buckley seems to be the surest thing after coming off her first Oscar nom for “The Lost Daughter” (2021) but Claire Foy and Judith Ivey could factor into the conversation.

Can Dolly de Leon ride into the lineup with “Triangle of Sadness?” She’s the standout from the film and my theory is if you love the film, she’s likely your favorite part.

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3PMt_0gwDt9dL00
(L to R) Nina Hoss stars as Sharin Goodnow and Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field’s TÁR, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Name Film Distributor
1 Jessie Buckley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
2 Angela Bassett “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.
3 Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
4 Kerry Condon “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
5 Charmaine Bingwa “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
A runaway slave forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him.
Next in Line
6 Carey Mulligan “She Said” Universal Pictures
New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.
7 Nina Hoss “Tár” Focus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
8 Thuso Mbedu “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
9 Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
10 Hong Chau “The Whale” A24
A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 Claire Foy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
12 Gabrielle Union “The Inspection” A24
13 Janelle Monáe “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
14 Dolly De Leon “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
15 Laura Dern “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
16 Aimee Lou Wood “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
17 Keke Palmer “Nope” Universal Pictures
18 Kate Hudson “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story” Netflix
19 Lashana Lynch “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
20 Judith Ivey “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Also In Contention
21 Olivia DeJonge “Elvis” Warner Bros.
22 Anne Hathaway “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
23 Vanessa Kirby “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
24 Whoopi Goldberg “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
25 Sally Field “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features
26 Sadie Sink “The Whale” A24
27 Emma Corrin “My Policeman” Amazon Studios
28 Jennifer Connelly “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
29 Jennifer Ehle “She Said” Universal Pictures
30 Christina Jackson “Devotion” Sony Pictures
Other Awards Possibilities
31 Jean Smart “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
32 Li Jun Li “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
33 Samantha Morton “She Said” Universal Pictures
34 Sheila McCarthy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
35 Greta Gerwig “White Noise” Netflix
36 Samantha Morton “The Whale” A24
37 Nicole Kidman “The Northman” Focus Features
38 Dominique Thorne “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
39 Julianne Nicholson “Blonde” Netflix
40 Frances McDormand “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
Ahna O’Reilly “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Aimee Lou Wood “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
Alejandra Flechner “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
Alix West Leller “The Good Nurse” Netflix
Amanda Bearse “Bros” Universal Pictures
Amber Grey “Master” Amazon Studios
Andrea Riseborough “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Andrea Riseborough “Matilda” Netflix
Angela Bassett “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Anne Hathaway “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
Anya Taylor-Joy “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Ashely Park “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street
Benja K. Thomas “A Love Song” Bleecker Street
Billie Piper “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios
Bria Danielle Singleton “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
Candice Bergen “As They Made Us” Quiver
Carey Mulligan “She Said” Universal Pictures
CCH Pounder “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Charlotte Gainsbourg “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Charmaine Bingwa “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
Chloë Sevigny “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Christina Jackson “Devotion” Sony Pictures
Claire Foy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Connie Britton “Breaking” Bleecker Street
Crystal Clarke “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Dakota Johnson “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films
Danai Gurira “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Dolly De Leon “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
Dominique Thorne “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Doona Bae “Broker” Neon
Dot-Marie Jones “Bros” Universal Pictures
Edie Falco “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Ego Nwodim “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Elaine Cassidy “The Wonder” Netflix
Elizabeth Olsen “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios
Émilie Dequenne “Close” A24
Emily Mitchell “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Emma Corrin “My Policeman” Amazon Studios
Emma Thompson “Matilda” Netflix
Emma Thompson “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” No U.S. Distribution
Emmy Raver-Lampman “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Eve Lindley “Bros” Universal Pictures
Florence Kasumba “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Frances McDormand “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Gabrielle Union “Strange World” Walt Disney Pictures
Gabrielle Union “The Inspection” A24
Gemma Chan “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros
Gillian Anderson “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Greta Gerwig “White Noise” Netflix
Griselda Sicillani “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix
Haley Bennett “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
Haley Lu Richardson “After Yang” A24
Hong Chau “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Hong Chau “The Whale” A24
Iris Berben “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
Isabella Rossellini “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” A24
Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
Jane Adams “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Janelle Monáe
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Janet McTeer “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Jayme Lawson “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
Jayme Lawson “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
Jean Smart “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Jeannie Berlin “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
Jennifer Connelly “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
Jennifer Ehle “She Said” Universal Pictures
Jessica Chastain “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
Jessica Hardwick “The Lost King” Warner Bros.
Jessica Harper “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Jessica Henwick “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Jessie Buckley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Jodie Turner-Smith “After Yang” A24
Joely Richardson “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix
Jojo Regina “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Judi Dench “Allelujah” No U.S. Distribution
Judith Ivey “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Judith Light “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Julia Butters “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
Julianne Nicholson “Blonde” Netflix
Kaitlyn Dever “Ticket to Paradise” Netflix
Kate Berlant “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros
Kate Hallett “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Kate Hudson “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Kate Winslet “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Kathryn Hahn “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Keke Palmer* “Nope” Universal Pictures
Kerry Condon “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Kiki Layne “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros
Kila Lord Cassidy “The Wonder” Netflix
Kim Dickens “The Good Nurse” Netflix
Kimberly Guerrero “Montana Story” Bleecker Street
Kristen Stewart “Crimes of the Future” Neon
Lashana Lynch “Matilda” Netflix
Lashana Lynch “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
Laura Dern “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Léa Drucker “Close” A24
Léa Seydoux “Crimes of the Future” Neon
Lesley Sharp “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios
Leslie Uggams “Nanny” Amazon Studios
Li Jun Li “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Lily Fisher “Blonde” Netflix
Lucy Boynton “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Lupita Nyong’o “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Lyric Hurd “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Mabel Cadena “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Madelyn Cline “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja “After Yang” A24
Mar Carrera “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix
Margot Robbie* “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Maria Bakalova “Bodies Bodies Bodies” A24
Mariana Treviño “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
Marianne Jean-Baptiste “The Sea Beast” Netflix
Marsha Stephanie Blake “Brother” No U.S. Distribution
May Nivola “White Noise” Netflix
Meteora Fontana “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix
Michael Hyatt “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Michaela Coel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Michelle McLeod “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Michelle Monaghan “Nanny” Amazon Studios
Michelle Williams* “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
Michelle Wilson “A Love Song” Bleecker Street
Michelle Yeoh “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Niamh Algar “The Wonder” Netflix
Nicole Beharie “Breaking” Bleecker Street
Nicole Kidman “The Northman” Focus Features
Nicole LaLiberté “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Nina Hoss “Tár” Focus Features
Noémie Merlant “Tár” Focus Features
Octavia Spencer “Spirited” Apple Original Films
Olivia DeJonge “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Olivia Wilde “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Olivia Wilde “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros
Oona Chaplin “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Patricia Clarkson “Monica” No U.S. Distribution
Patricia Clarkson “She Said” Universal Pictures
Pattrakorn Tungsupakul “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Q’Orianka Kilcher “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Queen Latifah “Hustle” Netflix
Quintessa Swindell “Black Adam” Warner Bros
Rachel Keller “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
Rachel Keller “Butcher’s Crossing” Saban Films
Raffey Cassidy “White Noise” Netflix
Rose Decker “Nanny” Amazon Studios
Ruth Wilson “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures
Sabrina Carpenter “Emergency” Amazon Studios
Sadie Sink “The Whale” A24
Sally Field “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features
Samantha Morton “She Said” Universal Pictures
Selenis Leyva “Breaking” Bleecker Street
Shayla Brown “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Sheila Atim “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
Sheila McCarthy “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Sigourney Weaver “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Sigourney Weaver “Call Jane” Roadside Attractions
Sophie Kauer “Tár” Focus Features
Sophie Okonedo “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
Sydney Chandler “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros
Tamara Lawarance* “The Silent Twins” Focus Features
Tamara Tunie “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
Tanya Moodie “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Tessa Thompson “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios
Thuso Mbedu “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
Ts Madison “Bros” Universal Pictures
Vanessa Kirby “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Vicki Berlin “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
Whoopi Goldberg “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
Wunmi Mosaku “Alice, Darling” Lionsgate
Ximena Lamadrid “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix
Zawe Ashton “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street
Zoë Kravitz “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Zoe Renee “Master” Amazon Studios
Zoe Saldaña
“Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Zooey Deschanel “Dreamin’ Wild” No U.S. Distribution

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

