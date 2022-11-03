ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'The Fabelmans' Among Films Vying for Two Acting Spots

By Clayton Davis
 4 days ago
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Nov. 3, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor

EMPIRE OF LIGHT, from left: Toby Jones, Micheal Ward, 2022. © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY :

For the last three years, two men have been nominated for the same film in the best supporting actor category — Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”), Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) and Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”).

This year, there are a few candidates that could repeat the same showing, most notably, “The Banshees of Inisherin” with Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan . Gleeson has been a respected actor for decades and has yet to be recognized by the Academy. Keoghan, with another one-scene wonder in “The Batman,” is one of the hottest new faces on the scene, and this could serve as his entry into the big leagues of Hollywood.

Other possibilities include “The Fabelmans” with Judd Hirsch and Paul Dano (also great as The Riddler in “The Batman”) possibly leading the charge, with some potential vote siphoning coming from co-stars David Lynch and Seth Rogen.

Among the long shots are “Empire of Light” with Toby Jones and Micheal Ward, “Armageddon Time” with Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong and “Thirteen Lives” with Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen.

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

(L to R) Thira ‘Aum’ Chutikul as Commander Kiet, Popetorn ‘Two’ Soonthornyanaku as Dr Karn, Joel Edgerton as Harry Harris, Colin Farrell as John Volanthen and Viggo Mortenson as Rick Stanton in THIRTEEN LIVES, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.
And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Name Film Distributor
1 Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
2 Brendan Gleeson “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
3 Judd Hirsch “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
4 Barry Keoghan “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
5 Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse” Netflix
An infamous caregiver is implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients.
Next in Line
6 Ben Whishaw “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
7 Mark Rylance “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
8 Jeremy Strong “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.
9 Woody Harrelson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.
10 Brian Tyree Henry “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films
A US soldier suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 Tom Hanks “Elvis” Warner Bros.
12 Toby Jones “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
13 Paul Dano* “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
14 Micheal Ward “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
15 Brad Pitt “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
16 Miles Teller “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
17 Daniel Craig* “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story” Netflix
18 Andre Braugher “She Said” Universal Pictures
19 Colin Farrell “The Batman” Warner Bros.
20 Don Cheadle “White Noise” Netflix
Also In Contention
21 David Lynch “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
22 Raúl Castillo “The Inspection” A24
23 Bokeem Woodbine “The Inspection” A24
24 Edward Norton “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story” Netflix
25 Harry Styles “My Policeman” Amazon Studios
26 Ben Foster “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
27 Ben Aldridge “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features
28 Paul Dano “The Batman” Warner Bros.
29 Anthony Hopkins “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
30 Glen Powell “Devotion” Sony Pictures
Other Awards Possibilities
31 Viggo Mortensen “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
32 Stanley Tucci “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
33 Seth Rogen “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
34 Gustav de Waele “Close” A24
35 Pedro Pascal “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate
36 Jalyn Hall “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
37 Stephen Lang “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
38 Scott Speedman “Crimes of the Future” Neon
39 Sean Patrick Thomas “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
40 Brandon Perea “Nope” Universal Pictures
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
Aaron Moten “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
Adrien Brody “Blonde” Netflix
Aldis Hodge “Black Adam” Warner Bros
Alessandro Nivola “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Alex Sharp “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
André Benjamin “White Noise” Netflix
Andre Braugher “She Said” Universal Pictures
André Holland “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Andrés Almeida “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix
Andrew Scott “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios
Andy Serkis “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Anthony Hopkins “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
Ashton Sanders “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
Asivak Koostachin “Montana Story” Bleecker Street
Barry Keoghan “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Barry Keoghan “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Ben Aldridge “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features
Ben Foster “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
Ben Whishaw “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Benedict Wong “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios
Bill Irwin “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features
Bill Murray “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films
Bobby Cannavale “Blonde” Netflix
Bokeem Woodbine “The Inspection” A24
Brad Pitt “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Brandon Perea “Nope” Universal Pictures
Brendan Gleeson “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Brett Gelman “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Brian Tyree Henry “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films
Chris Pine “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros.
Chris Rock “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Ciarán Hinds “The Wonder” Netflix
Claes Bang “The Northman” Focus Features
Clarke Peters “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
Cliff Curtis “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Colin Farrell “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Colin Farrell “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Colin Firth “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Daniel Bruhl “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix
Dave Bautista “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
David Dawson “My Policeman” Amazon Studios
David Denham “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
David Strathairn “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
David Wenham “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Derek Jacobi “Allelujah” No U.S. Distribution
Don Cheadle “White Noise” Netflix
Dustin Hoffman “As They Made Us” Quiver
Edward Norton “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Eric Ladin “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Ernie Hudson “Prisoner’s Daughter” No U.S. Distribution
Ethan Hawke “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Ethan Hawke* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
Ethan Suplee “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Ewan McGregor* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
Frankie Faison “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
Garret Dillahunt “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Gilbert Owuor “Montana Story” Bleecker Street
Glen Powell “Devotion” Sony Pictures
Glen Powell “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
Grant Harvey “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
Gustav de Waele “Close” A24
Harris Dickinson “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Harry Lloyd “The Lost King” Warner Bros.
Harry Melling “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Harry Styles “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros
Igor Van Dessel “Close” A24
Jack O’Connell “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix
Jalyn Hall “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
James Teeradon Supapunpinyo
“Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Jason Kravits “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Jaylin Webb “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
Jeffrey Donovan “Breaking” Bleecker Street
Jeffrey Wright “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Jeremy Strong “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
Joe Alwyn “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios
Joe Alwyn “Stars at Noon” A24
Joe Jonas “Devotion” Sony Pictures
Joel Edgerton “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
John Boyega “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
John David Washington “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
John Leguizamo “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
John Patton Ford “Emily the Criminal” Roadside Attractions
John Turturro “The Batman” Warner Bros.
John Way “A Love Song” Bleecker Street
Jon Hamm “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
Jonathan Pryce “All the Old Knives” Amazon Studios
Juancho Hernangómez “Hustle” Netflix
Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
Kelvin Harrison Jr. “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Kevin Nash “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Laurence Fishburne “All the Old Knives” Amazon Studios
Leslie Odom Jr. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Luke David Blumm “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Luke Forbes “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Luke Macfarlane “Bros” Universal Pictures
Malcolm McDowell “Moving On” No U.S. Distribution
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
Mark Rylance “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Mark Strong “Tár” Focus Features
Martin Freeman “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Matthias Schoenaerts “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Matthias Schweighöfer “The Swimmers” Netflix
Michael Kenneth Williams “Breaking” Bleecker Street
Michael Shannon “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Michael Stuhlbarg “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Micheal Ward “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Mike Myers “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Miles Teller “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
Morgan Spector “Nanny” Amazon Studios
Nicholas Hoult “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Nick Kroll “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros.
Noah Jupe “Dreamin’ Wild” No U.S. Distribution
Norman Briski “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
Oliver Jackson-Cohen “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street
Paul Dano “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Paul Dano “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
Paul Gleeson “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Pedro Pascal “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate
Peter Lanzani “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
Peter Sarsgaard “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Rami Malek “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Raúl Castillo “The Inspection” A24
Reed Birney “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Richard Roxburgh “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Robbie Gene Bevins “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Robert DeNiro “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Robert Duvall “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Russell Crowe “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films
Sahajak Boonthanakit
“Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Scoot McNairy “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Scott Speedman “Crimes of the Future” Neon
Sean Patrick Thomas “Till” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Sebastian Chacon “Emergency” Amazon Studios
Seth Rogen “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
Shawn Mendes “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Sinqua Walls “Nanny” Amazon Studios
Stanley Tucci “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
Stephen Graham “Matilda” Netflix
Stephen Lang “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Sterling Macer Jr. “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Steven Yeun “Nope” Universal Pictures
Taika Waititi “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios
Taylor John Smith “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Theo James “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street
Thomas Sadoski “Devotion” Sony Pictures
Timothy Olyphant “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Tobey Maguire “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Toby Jones “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Tom Bateman “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Tom Burke “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
Tom Hanks “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Tom Pelphrey “She Said” Universal Pictures
Tui Thiraphat Sajakul
“Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Viggo Mortensen “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Weir Sukollawat Kanaros “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Winslow Fegley “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Winston Duke “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Woody Harrelson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
Zen McGrath “The Son” Sony

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : Troy Kotsur, "CODA" (Apple Original Films)

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

Variety

‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet period at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million in North America and $319 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC entry, 2021’s...
Variety

Oscar Show Advice: Go Crazy!

The word “Oscar” has several meanings. It’s a golden statuette; it’s the highest achievement in film; and it’s the telecast. The first two are in fine shape. But that third one is a hot mess, threatening to tarnish the others.  So it was a big relief when new Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang, along with producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, on Sept. 17 revealed they’re working to fix it. Yes, we’ve heard that before. But, fingers crossed, this is the right time to keep Oscar on track by reinventing it. Oscars have a history of...
Variety

Oscar Voters: Don’t Overlook Some Pre-Fest Gems

The Oscar buzz is so focused on Venice-Telluride-Toronto movies, you’d think 2022 started on Aug. 31. But there are treasures before then, including A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” DVV Entertainment’s Indian epic “RRR” and Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” Here are reminders of other films that opened before the fall-fest trio:  Crimes of the Future (NEON) Why has David Cronenberg never been nominated for an Oscar? It’s probably because he often creates genre films that make some people uncomfortable. The audacious and witty “Crimes” centers on humans trying to take control over their bodies. There are some squishy moments but as Viggo...
Variety

Daniel Kaluuya Joins ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Voice Cast

Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is swinging into Sony’s Spider-Verse. The actor has joined the cast of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” a sequel to the groundbreaking “Into the Spider-Verse” which also nabbed an Academy Award. He will be voicing the role of Hobart “Hobie” Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk. The film follows Miles Morales as Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, plunged into the multiverse where he joins forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-folks to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Additional cast includes Shameik Moore as Miles; Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara,...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Walrus and Milkshake: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 6, of “The Masked Singer,” “’90s Night,” which aired Nov. 6  on Fox. Whoa! It was very appropriate that 1990s heartthrob Joey Lawrence, of “Blossom,” “Gimme a Break” and “Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix” fame, was revealed on the special Sunday “’90s Night” edition of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” Lawrence and NFL runningback Le’Veon Bell were the latest double masking on the show. Lawrence, as the Walrus, was the first to go, with the fewest number of votes. Later, Bell was unmasked as the Milkshake  after facing...
Variety

E.J. Bonilla, Nicolette Pearse, Chelsea Gilligan, Luke Roberts Star in Romantic Comedy ‘Everything and the Universe’ (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. independent production company Shot of Tea has revealed a charismatic cast for romantic comedy feature “Everything and the Universe.” The film stars E.J. Bonilla (“The Old Man”), Nicolette Pearse (“Kim’s Convenience”), Chelsea Gilligan (“Mid-Century) and Luke Roberts (“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”). It is directed by Sarah Scarlett Downing, her first feature film, following her web series “Cleansed,” co-written and co-directed with Flora Birnbaum, which was nominated for the grand jury award at SXSW in 2018. In the film, skeptical, sexually fluid scientist, Jane Kinney (Pearse) and believer in fate, Henry Devine (Bonilla) meet on their way to the...
Variety

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Unable to Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Setback

Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles honoring the group, as the guitarist has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.  During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer four years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis that would not allow him to travel to L.A. from Ibiza, Spain. The band honored Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter. “Just over four years ago I was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Hilary Duff and More Stars Remember Aaron Carter: ‘You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent’

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton, Johnnie Guilbert and more celebrities are remembering Aaron Carter in light of his death, sharing tributes on social media. The former “I Want Candy” singer died Saturday in his Lancaster, Calif. home. He was 34 years old. Carter first gained recognition as a young pop star in the 90s. After releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997, he made his first solo appearance as the opening act for his brother Nick Carter’s band, the Backstreet Boys, in Berlin, Germany. Signing with Jive Records, Carter’s star quickly skyrocketed with the release of his subsequent albums “Aaron’s...
Variety

Rian Johnson Receives Visionary Director at Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards

It’s rare for sequels to make a big splash on the awards circuit; only two have ever won best picture — “The Godfather: Part II” and “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.” But director Rian Johnson’s star-studded feature “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is proving to be an exception, with the filmmaker taking home the Visionary Award for his work on the upcoming whodunnit movie at this year’s 12th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. “I’m very lucky that I have the family around me that I’ve worked with for years and years,” Johnson said during his acceptance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Justin Bieber Celebrates LAFC Major League Soccer Cup Win With Magic Johnson and Will Ferrell

If you spotted Justin Bieber while watching the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) win its first MLS cup Saturday afternoon, that’s because the pop superstar’s seats were practically on the field. And, from that distance (or lack thereof), Bieber’s pink beanie was impossible to miss. Of course, LAFC already has star power, with an ownership group including TV & movie star Will Ferrell, Lakers legend Magic Johnson (both pictured above with Bieber and ET’s Kevin Frazier), and one of the most-prolific women’s soccer players of all time, Mia Hamm Garciaparra, among others. But the field-level suites at the Banc of California...
Variety

Zac Efron Bulks Up to the Extreme in A24’s Wrestling Drama ‘The Iron Claw’ First Look

The first look at A24’s upcoming wrestling drama “The Iron Claw” has been revealed, showcasing Zac Efron’s bulked-up physique as the Golden Warrior, aka Kevin Von Erich. “The Iron Claw” is a biographical film about the wrestling dynasty that was the Von Erich family, and co-stars “The Bear” leading man Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich and “Beach Rats” actor Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich. In the first look, Efron’s muscular build is highlighted as he is seen mid-air, stunning his opponent with a striking kick move. Efron recently attracted social media attention when on-set photos revealed his bowl-cut...
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Returns as Host for the 95th Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel is back as host of the 95th Oscars in 2023, marking the late-night star’s third time fronting the ceremony — which he last did five years ago. Kimmel’s return was announced Monday by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, the executive producers and showrunners behind the Academy Awards.  The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host previously led the 2017 and 2018 telecasts, the former of which produced the famous “La La Land” and “Moonlight” best picture screw-up. Kimmel will now sit alongside other three-peaters Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel and David Niven. The only people to host more times are Whoopi Goldberg...
Variety

‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’ Announces Full Cast, Begins Production

The “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte” at Disney+ has announced its full cast as production gets underway. In addition to previously announced lead Amandla Stenberg, the series will officially star Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Manny Jacinto (“Nine Perfect Strangers”), Dafne Keen (“His Dark Materials”), Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Rebecca Henderson (“Inventing Anna”), Charlie Barnett (“Russian Doll”), Dean-Charles Chapman (“1917”) and Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix”). Per the official series description, “The Acolyte” is described as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic...
Variety

Chris Evans Discovers Jeremy Strong Got Offered the Role of Steve Rogers’ Body in ‘Captain America’: ‘Oh No!’

Chris Evans joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers/Captain America in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” but it was only the actor’s face that fans saw in the first act of the movie. To show a younger Steve Rogers before he is injected with a serum that turns him into a muscular superhero, the VFX team put Evans’ face on the body of a much scrawnier actor. It turns out that actor could’ve been none other than Jeremy Strong had he not turned down the “role.” “They told me there was a top-secret film about Captain America,” Strong...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Variety

IFC Buys Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass Sci-Fi Film ‘Biosphere’

IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to “Biosphere,” a sci-fi film from Mel Eslyn starring Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass. The film, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September, will be released in 2023 before streaming on AMC+. “Biosphere” is set in the not-too-distant future where Duplass and Brown play the last two men on earth and must adapt and evolve to save humanity. The film is the debut feature directed by veteran producer Mel Eslyn, who produced alongside Zackary Drucker and Duplass Brothers Productions’ Shuli Harel and Maddie Buis. Mark and Jay Duplass serve as...
Variety

Cinematographer Ed Lachman Had to Exit Todd Haynes Drama ‘May December’ After Breaking His Hip

Cinematographer Ed Lachman was meant to reunite with his frequent collaborator and director Todd Haynes on “May December,” starring Natalie Portman, but he broke his hip. “I just came home from Chile doing a film with Pablo Larrain, and I unfortunately, I broke my hip.” Lachman says. Instead of joining Haynes and Portman in Savannah, Ga., where the film is currently in production, Lachman is doing well and recovering in Mallorca. He spoke with Variety about his recent projects and the surge of shooting on film after being honored at the recent Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival. The festival presented Lachman...
Variety

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Continues Its Reign, Logging Best Second-Week Album Figures Since 2015

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” continues its rampage on the Billboard 200 in week 2, again topping the chart with flying colors and coming in with 342,000 album-equivalent units — the best numbers for an album in its sophomore week in seven years. The operative phrase in many of these sales and chart stories is “…since Adele’s ’25’ in 2015.” The 342,000 figure for “Midnights” in its second week is the best since “25” tallied a staggering 1.162 million in week 2 seven years ago. Last week, Swift’s album debuted with 1.578 million units, marking the largest weekly total since “25” landed on...
Variety

David Davis, Comedy Writer Who Co-Created ‘Bob Newhart Show‘ and ’Taxi,’ Dies at 86

David Davis, a veteran comedy writer who co-created the indelible ensemble comedies “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Taxi,” died Nov. 4 in Los Angeles. He was 86 years old. Davis’ death was confirmed Saturday by his daughter, Samantha Davis-Friedman. Survivors also include his wife of many decades, “Rhoda” star Julie Kavner, now best known as the voice of Marge Simpson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
