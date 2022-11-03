Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – ‘The Banshees of Inisherin‘ and ’The Fabelmans’ Among Films Vying for Two Acting Spots

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Nov. 3, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor

EMPIRE OF LIGHT, from left: Toby Jones, Micheal Ward, 2022. © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY :

For the last three years, two men have been nominated for the same film in the best supporting actor category — Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”), Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) and Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”).

This year, there are a few candidates that could repeat the same showing, most notably, “The Banshees of Inisherin” with Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan . Gleeson has been a respected actor for decades and has yet to be recognized by the Academy. Keoghan, with another one-scene wonder in “The Batman,” is one of the hottest new faces on the scene, and this could serve as his entry into the big leagues of Hollywood.

Other possibilities include “The Fabelmans” with Judd Hirsch and Paul Dano (also great as The Riddler in “The Batman”) possibly leading the charge, with some potential vote siphoning coming from co-stars David Lynch and Seth Rogen.

Among the long shots are “Empire of Light” with Toby Jones and Micheal Ward, “Armageddon Time” with Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong and “Thirteen Lives” with Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen.

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

(L to R) Thira ‘Aum’ Chutikul as Commander Kiet, Popetorn ‘Two’ Soonthornyanaku as Dr Karn, Joel Edgerton as Harry Harris, Colin Farrell as John Volanthen and Viggo Mortenson as Rick Stanton in THIRTEEN LIVES, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Name Film Distributor 1 Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 2 Brendan Gleeson “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

3 Judd Hirsch “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 4 Barry Keoghan “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. 5 Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse” Netflix An infamous caregiver is implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients. Next in Line 6 Ben Whishaw “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. 7 Mark Rylance “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing “Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s. 8 Jeremy Strong “Armageddon Time” Focus Features A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. 9 Woody Harrelson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island. 10 Brian Tyree Henry “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films A US soldier suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 Tom Hanks “Elvis” Warner Bros. 12 Toby Jones “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures 13 Paul Dano* “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures 14 Micheal Ward “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures 15 Brad Pitt “Babylon” Paramount Pictures 16 Miles Teller “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures 17 Daniel Craig* “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story” Netflix 18 Andre Braugher “She Said” Universal Pictures 19 Colin Farrell “The Batman” Warner Bros. 20 Don Cheadle “White Noise” Netflix Also In Contention 21 David Lynch “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures 22 Raúl Castillo “The Inspection” A24 23 Bokeem Woodbine “The Inspection” A24 24 Edward Norton “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story” Netflix 25 Harry Styles “My Policeman” Amazon Studios 26 Ben Foster “Emancipation” Apple Original Films 27 Ben Aldridge “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features 28 Paul Dano “The Batman” Warner Bros. 29 Anthony Hopkins “Armageddon Time” Focus Features 30 Glen Powell “Devotion” Sony Pictures Other Awards Possibilities 31 Viggo Mortensen “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM 32 Stanley Tucci “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures 33 Seth Rogen “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures 34 Gustav de Waele “Close” A24 35 Pedro Pascal “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate 36 Jalyn Hall “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing 37 Stephen Lang “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios 38 Scott Speedman “Crimes of the Future” Neon 39 Sean Patrick Thomas “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing 40 Brandon Perea “Nope” Universal Pictures All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical) — Aaron Moten “Emancipation” Apple Original Films — Adrien Brody “Blonde” Netflix — Aldis Hodge “Black Adam” Warner Bros — Alessandro Nivola “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Alex Sharp “Living” Sony Pictures Classics — André Benjamin “White Noise” Netflix — Andre Braugher “She Said” Universal Pictures — André Holland “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Andrés Almeida “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix — Andrew Scott “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios — Andy Serkis “The Batman” Warner Bros. — Anthony Hopkins “Armageddon Time” Focus Features — Ashton Sanders “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures — Asivak Koostachin “Montana Story” Bleecker Street — Barry Keoghan “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures — Barry Keoghan “The Batman” Warner Bros. — Ben Aldridge “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features — Ben Foster “Emancipation” Apple Original Films — Ben Whishaw “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Benedict Wong “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios — Bill Irwin “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features — Bill Murray “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films — Bobby Cannavale “Blonde” Netflix — Bokeem Woodbine “The Inspection” A24 — Brad Pitt “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Brandon Perea “Nope” Universal Pictures — Brendan Gleeson “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures — Brett Gelman “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures — Brian Tyree Henry “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films — Chris Pine “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros. — Chris Rock “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Ciarán Hinds “The Wonder” Netflix — Claes Bang “The Northman” Focus Features — Clarke Peters “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures — Cliff Curtis “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Colin Farrell “The Batman” Warner Bros. — Colin Farrell “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Colin Firth “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures — Daniel Bruhl “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix — Dave Bautista “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — David Dawson “My Policeman” Amazon Studios — David Denham “Emancipation” Apple Original Films — David Strathairn “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures — David Wenham “Elvis” Warner Bros. — Derek Jacobi “Allelujah” No U.S. Distribution — Don Cheadle “White Noise” Netflix — Dustin Hoffman “As They Made Us” Quiver — Edward Norton “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Eric Ladin “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures — Ernie Hudson “Prisoner’s Daughter” No U.S. Distribution — Ethan Hawke “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Ethan Hawke* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films — Ethan Suplee “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Ewan McGregor* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films — Frankie Faison “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing — Garret Dillahunt “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures — Gilbert Owuor “Montana Story” Bleecker Street — Glen Powell “Devotion” Sony Pictures — Glen Powell “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures — Grant Harvey “Emancipation” Apple Original Films — Gustav de Waele “Close” A24 — Harris Dickinson “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures — Harry Lloyd “The Lost King” Warner Bros. — Harry Melling “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix — Harry Styles “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros — Igor Van Dessel “Close” A24 — Jack O’Connell “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix — Jalyn Hall “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing — James Teeradon Supapunpinyo

“Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Jason Kravits “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures — Jaylin Webb “Armageddon Time” Focus Features — Jeffrey Donovan “Breaking” Bleecker Street — Jeffrey Wright “The Batman” Warner Bros. — Jeremy Strong “Armageddon Time” Focus Features — Joe Alwyn “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios — Joe Alwyn “Stars at Noon” A24 — Joe Jonas “Devotion” Sony Pictures — Joel Edgerton “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — John Boyega “The Woman King” Sony Pictures — John David Washington “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — John Leguizamo “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — John Patton Ford “Emily the Criminal” Roadside Attractions — John Turturro “The Batman” Warner Bros. — John Way “A Love Song” Bleecker Street — Jon Hamm “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures — Jonathan Pryce “All the Old Knives” Amazon Studios — Juancho Hernangómez “Hustle” Netflix — Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 — Kelvin Harrison Jr. “Elvis” Warner Bros. — Kevin Nash “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Laurence Fishburne “All the Old Knives” Amazon Studios — Leslie Odom Jr. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Luke David Blumm “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures — Luke Forbes “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Luke Macfarlane “Bros” Universal Pictures — Malcolm McDowell “Moving On” No U.S. Distribution — Manuel Garcia-Rulfo “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures — Mark Rylance “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Mark Strong “Tár” Focus Features — Martin Freeman “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Matthias Schoenaerts “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Matthias Schweighöfer “The Swimmers” Netflix — Michael Kenneth Williams “Breaking” Bleecker Street — Michael Shannon “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Michael Stuhlbarg “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Micheal Ward “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures — Mike Myers “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Miles Teller “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures — Morgan Spector “Nanny” Amazon Studios — Nicholas Hoult “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Nick Kroll “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros. — Noah Jupe “Dreamin’ Wild” No U.S. Distribution — Norman Briski “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios — Oliver Jackson-Cohen “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street — Paul Dano “The Batman” Warner Bros. — Paul Dano “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures — Paul Gleeson “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Pedro Pascal “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate — Peter Lanzani “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios — Peter Sarsgaard “The Batman” Warner Bros. — Rami Malek “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Raúl Castillo “The Inspection” A24 — Reed Birney “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Richard Roxburgh “Elvis” Warner Bros. — Robbie Gene Bevins “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Robert DeNiro “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Robert Duvall “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix — Russell Crowe “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films — Sahajak Boonthanakit

“Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Scoot McNairy “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures — Scott Speedman “Crimes of the Future” Neon — Sean Patrick Thomas “Till” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Sebastian Chacon “Emergency” Amazon Studios — Seth Rogen “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures — Shawn Mendes “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures — Sinqua Walls “Nanny” Amazon Studios — Stanley Tucci “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures — Stephen Graham “Matilda” Netflix — Stephen Lang “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Sterling Macer Jr. “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures — Steven Yeun “Nope” Universal Pictures — Taika Waititi “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios — Taylor John Smith “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures — Theo James “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street — Thomas Sadoski “Devotion” Sony Pictures — Timothy Olyphant “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Tobey Maguire “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Toby Jones “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures — Tom Bateman “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Tom Burke “Living” Sony Pictures Classics — Tom Hanks “Elvis” Warner Bros. — Tom Pelphrey “She Said” Universal Pictures — Tui Thiraphat Sajakul

“Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Viggo Mortensen “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Weir Sukollawat Kanaros “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Winslow Fegley “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures — Winston Duke “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Woody Harrelson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon — Zen McGrath “The Son” Sony

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : Troy Kotsur, "CODA" (Apple Original Films)

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.