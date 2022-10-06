ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Mark Rylance and Ke Huy Quan Could Represent ‘Cool’ Choices for the Actors Branch

By Clayton Davis
 3 days ago
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED: Oct. 6, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, Ke Huy Quan, 2022. ph: Allyson Riggs /© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Imagine the Academy being so cool as to nominate both Ke Huy Quan as the loving and ass-kicking multiverse husband in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Mark Rylance as the sadistic and terrifying cannibal drifter in “Bones and All.”

They both would represent the Academy is open to non-traditional types of characters from varying actors, despite their “fame.”

Oscar-winner Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) may have to battle internally with Timothée Chalamet, who could end up being submitted for supporting actor consideration instead of lead (which is an accurate submission given the movie belongs to Taylor Russell).

After winning an Emmy two years ago for his work on “Succession,” Jeremy Strong is continuing to climb the ranks of the most sought, and respected thespians in the biz. His work in James Gray’s personal drama “Armageddon Time,” has the actor getting two outstanding moments to show off his range. After the film debuted at Cannes and played at Telluride and Toronto, it’s hitting the New York Film Festival next, and his buzz could continue to build. He does face internal competition from his two-time Oscar-winning co-star Anthony Hopkins (“The Silence of the Lambs” and “The Father”).

With Eddie Redmayne confirmed to be campaigning for best supporting actor for Netflix’s “The Good Nurse,” the Oscar-winning actor of “The Theory of Everything” (2014) could be invited back to the dance with an against-type role that has him surprising the viewer.

Many respected actors, with decades in Hollywood, will be seeking recognition. Judd Hirsch, if nominated for Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” would be the second oldest nominee in any acting category’s history behind Christopher Plummer, who was 88 when recognized for “All the Money in the World” (2017). If he managed to win, he would be the oldest winner of any category, beating out Hopkins who was 83 at the time of his second win.

See the latest film predictions, in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective.

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub.

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner: Troy Kotsur, "CODA" (Apple Original Films)

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

