Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Judd Hirsch Could Break an Oscar Record for Longest Gap Between Acting Noms

LAST UPDATED : Sept. 15, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor

EMPIRE OF LIGHT, from left: Toby Jones, Micheal Ward, 2022. © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : Many respected actors, with decades in Hollywood, will be seeking recognition. Judd Hirsch, if nominated for Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” would be the second oldest nominee in any acting category’s history behind Christopher Plummer, who was 88 when recognized for “All the Money in the World” (2017). If he managed to win, he would be the oldest winner of any category, beating out Anthony Hopkins’ best actor win for “The Father” (2020), when he was 83. He’s not the only industry vet angling for attention with Brendan Gleeson’s work in “The Banshees of Inisherin” getting acclaim, while Ke Huy Quan will hopefully continue to be a packaged deal with his co-star Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Toby Jones’ monologue about the working of a camera in Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” will surely get some interest from members while Ben Whishaw will benefit from being the only male actor in an impeccable female ensemble in Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking.”

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Name Film Distributor 1 Brendan Gleeson* “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

2 Judd Hirsch “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 3 Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 4 Ben Whishaw “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. 5 Woody Harrelson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island. Next in Line 6 Toby Jones “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures “Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s. 7 Jeremy Strong “Armageddon Time” Focus Features A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. 8 Barry Keoghan “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. 9 Paul Dano “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 10 Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse” Netflix Set in the ’30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 Seth Rogen “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures 12 Don Cheadle “White Noise” Netflix 13 Viggo Mortensen “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM 14 Brian Tyree Henry “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films 15 Harry Styles* “My Policeman” Amazon Studios 16 Micheal Ward* “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures 17 Zen McGrath* “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics 18 Pedro Pascal “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate 19 Tom Hanks “Elvis” Warner Bros. 20 John David Washington “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios Also In Contention 21 Anthony Hopkins “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics 22 Anthony Hopkins “Armageddon Time” Focus Features 23 Ben Aldridge “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features 24 Andrés Almeida “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix 25 Rupert Everett “My Policeman” Amazon Studios 26 Sean Patrick Thomas “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing 27 Jalyn Hall “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing 28 Andre Braugher “She Said” Universal Pictures 29 Daniel Brühl “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix 30 Mark Strong “TÁR” Focus Features Other Awards Possibilities 31 Russell Crowe “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films 32 Stephen Lang “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios 33 David Lynch “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures 34 Ethan Hawke* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films 35 Miles Teller “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures 36 Glen Powell “Devotion” Sony Pictures 37 Chris Pine “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros. 38 Manuel Garcia-Rulfo “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures 39 Tobey Maguire “Babylon” Paramount Pictures 40 Colin Firth* “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical) — Adrien Brody “Blonde” Netflix — Adrien Brody “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures — Aldis Hodge “Black Adam” Warner Bros — Alessandro Nivola “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Alessandro Nivola “White Noise” Netflix — Alex Sharp “Living” Sony Pictures Classics — Matthias Schweighöfer “The Swimmers” Netflix — Ali Suliman “The Swimmers” Netflix — André Benjamin “White Noise” Netflix — Andre Braugher “She Said” Universal Pictures — André Holland “Shirley” Netflix — Andrés Almeida “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix — Andrew Scott “Catherine, Called Birdy” Amazon Studios — Anthony Hopkins “Armageddon Time” Focus Features — Ashton Sanders “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures — Barry Keoghan “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures — Ben Aldridge “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features — Ben Foster “Emancipation” Apple Original Films — Ben Whishaw “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Benedict Wong “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios — Bill Irwin “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features — Bill Murray “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films — Bobby Cannavale “Blonde” Netflix — Brad Pitt* “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Brandon Perea “Nope” Universal Pictures — Brendan Gleeson* “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures — Brian Tyree Henry “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films — Chris Pine “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros. — Chris Rock “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Ciarán Hinds “The Wonder” Netflix — Claes Bang “The Northman” Focus Features — Clarke Peters “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures — Cliff Curtis “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Colin Farrell “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Colin Farrell “The Batman” Warner Bros. — Colin Farrell* “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures — Colin Firth* “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures — Daniel Bruhl “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix — Dave Bautista “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — David Dawson “My Policeman” Amazon Studios — David F. Sandberg “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Warner Bros. — David Oyelowo “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures — David Wenham “Elvis” Warner Bros. — Derek Jacobi “Allelujah” No U.S. Distribution — Diego Calva* “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Djimon Hounsou “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Warner Bros — Don Cheadle “White Noise” Netflix — Dustin Hoffman “As They Made Us” Quiver — Edward Norton “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Eric Bana “Blueback” No U.S. Distribution — Ernie Hudson “Prisoner’s Daughter” No U.S. Distribution — Ethan Hawke “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Ethan Hawke* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films — Ewan McGregor* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films — Frankie Faison “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing — Harry Lloyd “The Lost King” Warner Bros. — Harry Melling “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix — Harry Styles “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros — Jalyn Hall* “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing — Jaylin Webb “Armageddon Time” Focus Features — Jeffrey Wright “The Batman” Warner Bros. — Jeremy Strong “Armageddon Time” Focus Features — Joe Alwyn “Catherine, Called Birdy” Amazon Studios — Joel Edgerton “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — John Boyega “The Woman King” Sony Pictures — John David Washington “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — John Glover “TÁR” Focus Features — Glen Powell “Devotion” Sony Pictures — Glen Powell “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures — Jon Hamm “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures — John Leguizamo “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — John Patton Ford “Emily the Criminal” Roadside Attractions — Juancho Hernangómez “Hustle” Netflix — Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 — Kelvin Harrison Jr. “Elvis” Warner Bros. — Lance Reddick “Shirley” Netflix — Leslie Odom Jr. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Lucas Hedges “Shirley” Netflix — Luke Macfarlane “Bros” Universal Pictures — Malcolm McDowell “Moving On” No U.S. Distribution — Manuel Garcia-Rulfo “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures — Mark Rylance “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Mark Rylance “The Way of the Wind” No U.S. Distribution — Mark Strong “TÁR” Focus Features — Martin Freeman “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Matthias Schoenaerts “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Michael Shannon “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Michael Stuhlbarg “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Micheal Ward* “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures — Mike Myers “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Miles Teller “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures — Nicholas Hoult “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Noah Jupe “Dreamin’ Wild” No U.S. Distribution — Oh Kwang-rok “Return to Seoul” Sony Pictures Classics — Paul Dano “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures — Paul Dano “The Batman” Warner Bros. — Pedro Pascal “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate — Peter Lanzani “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios — Ralph Fiennes* “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Rami Malek “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Richard Roxburgh “Elvis” Warner Bros. — Robert DeNiro “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Robert Duvall “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix — Russell Crowe “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films — Scott Speedman “Crimes of the Future” Neon — Sean Patrick Thomas “Till” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Seth Rogen “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures — Stanley Tucci “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures — Stephen Lang “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Steven Yeun “Nope” Universal Pictures — Taika Waititi “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios — Terrence Howard “Shirley” Netflix — Timothy Olyphant “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Tobey Maguire “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Toby Jones “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures — Tom Burke “Living” Sony Pictures Classics — Tom Hanks “Elvis” Warner Bros. — Tom Pelphrey “She Said” Universal Pictures — Viggo Mortensen “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Winston Duke* “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Woody Harrelson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon — Zen McGrath* “The Son” Sony

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : Troy Kotsur, "CODA" (Apple Original Films)

