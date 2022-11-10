ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Ke Huy Quan be This Season’s Troy Kotsur and Paul Raci?

By Clayton Davis
 3 days ago
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Nov. 10, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor

THE GOOD NURSE, Eddie Redmayne, 2022. ph: JoJo Whilden / © Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : This year, Ke Huy Quan’s work as Waymond Wang, the meek and delightfully goofy husband in the Daniels’ whimsical multiverse comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is emerging as a heavy favorite for best supporting actor.

Quan, 51, is best known for playing Harrison Ford’s kid sidekick Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984) and Data in Richard Donner’s “The Goonies” (1985). After going to USC’s film school, he quit acting in the late 1990s. As with Quan’s A24 counterpart Brendan Fraser of “The Whale,” there’s a groundswell of support and yearning to see the Vietnamese-born actor succeed.

For the last three years, two men have been nominated for the same film in the best supporting actor category — Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”), Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) and Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”).

This year, there are a few candidates that could repeat the same showing, most notably, “The Banshees of Inisherin” with Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan . Gleeson has been a respected actor for decades and has yet to be recognized by the Academy. Keoghan, with another one-scene wonder in “The Batman,” is one of the hottest new faces on the scene, and this could serve as his entry into the big leagues of Hollywood.

Other possibilities include “The Fabelmans” with Judd Hirsch and Paul Dano (also great as The Riddler in “The Batman”) possibly leading the charge, with some potential vote siphoning coming from co-stars David Lynch and Seth Rogen.

Among the long shots are “Empire of Light” with Toby Jones and Micheal Ward, “Armageddon Time” with Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong and “Thirteen Lives” with Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen.

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

See the Golden Globe predictions in all of the film categories.

See the 2022-2023 Awards Season calendar for all key dates and timelines.

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

Judd Hirsch and Gabriel LaBelle in an image from “The Fabelmans” trailer

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Name Film Distributor
1 Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
2 Brendan Gleeson “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
3 Judd Hirsch “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
4 Ben Foster “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
A runaway slave forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him.
5 Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse” Netflix
An infamous caregiver is implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients.
Next in Line
6 Brian Tyree Henry “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films
A US soldier suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home.
7 Barry Keoghan “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
8 Ben Whishaw “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
9 Mark Rylance “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
10 Jeremy Strong “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 Brad Pitt “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
12 Paul Dano “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
13 Woody Harrelson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
14 Micheal Ward “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
15 Andre Braugher “She Said” Universal Pictures
16 Tom Hanks “Elvis” Warner Bros.
17 Toby Jones “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
18 Miles Teller “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
19 Colin Farrell “The Batman” Warner Bros.
20 Don Cheadle “White Noise” Netflix
Also In Contention
21 Glen Powell “Devotion” Sony Pictures
22 David Lynch “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
23 Anthony Hopkins “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
24 Paul Dano “The Batman” Warner Bros.
25 Harry Styles “My Policeman” Amazon Studios
26 Raúl Castillo “The Inspection” A24
27 Bokeem Woodbine “The Inspection” A24
28 Viggo Mortensen “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
29 Ben Aldridge “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features
30 Edward Norton “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story” Netflix
Other Awards Possibilities
31 Jalyn Hall “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
32 Stanley Tucci “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
33 Seth Rogen “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
34 Gustav de Waele “Close” A24
35 Pedro Pascal “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate
36 Stephen Lang “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
37 Scott Speedman “Crimes of the Future” Neon
38 Sean Patrick Thomas “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
39 Brandon Perea “Nope” Universal Pictures
40 Cliff Curtis “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
Aaron Hilmer “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix
Aaron Moten “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
Adrien Brody “Blonde” Netflix
Adrien Brody “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures
Albrecht Schuch “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix
Aldis Hodge “Black Adam” Warner Bros
Alessandro Nivola “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Alex Livinalli “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Alex Sharp “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
Allan Corduner “Tár” Focus Features
Andre Braugher “She Said” Universal Pictures
André Holland “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Andrés Almeida “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix
Andrew Scott “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios
Andy Serkis “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Anthony Edwards “Hustle” Netflix
Anthony Hopkins “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
Ashton Sanders “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
Asivak Koostachin “Montana Story” Bleecker Street
Barry Keoghan “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Barry Keoghan “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Ben Aldridge “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features
Ben Foster “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
Ben Foster “Hustle” Netflix
Ben Whishaw “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Benedict Wong “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios
Bill Irwin “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features
Bill Murray “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films
Bobby Cannavale “Blonde” Netflix
Bokeem Woodbine “The Inspection” A24
Brad Pitt “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Brandon Perea “Nope” Universal Pictures
Brendan Gleeson “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Brett Gelman “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Brian Tyree Henry “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films
Britain Dalton “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Chris Pine “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros.
Chris Rock “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Claes Bang “The Northman” Focus Features
Clarke Peters “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
Cliff Curtis “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Colin Farrell “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Colin Farrell “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Colin Firth “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Dave Bautista “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
David Dawson “My Policeman” Amazon Studios
David Denham “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
David Oyelowo “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures
David Strathairn “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
David Wenham “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Derek Jacobi “Allelujah” No U.S. Distribution
Devid Striesow “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix
Don Cheadle “White Noise” Netflix
Don Cheadle “White Noise” Netflix
Dustin Hoffman “As They Made Us” Quiver
Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse” Netflix
Edin Hasanovic “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix
Edward Norton “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Eric Ladin “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Ernie Hudson “Prisoner’s Daughter” No U.S. Distribution
Ethan Hawke* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
Ethan Suplee “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Evan Williams “Blonde” Netflix
Ewan McGregor* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
Frankie Faison “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
Garret Dillahunt “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Gilbert Owuor “Montana Story” Bleecker Street
Glen Powell “Devotion” Sony Pictures
Glen Powell “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
Grant Harvey “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
Gustav de Waele “Close” A24
Guy Branum “Bros” Universal Pictures
Harris Dickinson “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures
Harris Dickinson “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Harry Lloyd “The Lost King” Warner Bros.
Harry Melling “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Harry Styles “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros
Igor Van Dessel “Close” A24
Iker Solano “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix
Jalyn Hall “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
James Teeradon Supapunpinyo
“Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Jared Harris “The Sea Beast” Netflix
Jason Kravits “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Jaylin Webb “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
Jeffrey Donovan “Breaking” Bleecker Street
Jeffrey Wright “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Jeremy Strong “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
Jim Rash “Bros” Universal Pictures
Joe Alwyn “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios
Joe Alwyn “Stars at Noon” A24
Joe Jonas “Devotion” Sony Pictures
Joel Edgerton “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
John Boyega “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
John David Washington “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
John Leguizamo “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
John Patton Ford “Emily the Criminal” Roadside Attractions
John Turturro “The Batman” Warner Bros.
John Way “A Love Song” Bleecker Street
Jon Hamm “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
Jonathan Pryce “All the Old Knives” Amazon Studios
Juancho Hernangómez “Hustle” Netflix
Julian Glover “Tár” Focus Features
Justin H. Min “After Yang” A24
Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
Kelvin Harrison Jr. “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Kenny Smith “Hustle” Netflix
Kevin Nash “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Laurence Fishburne “All the Old Knives” Amazon Studios
Leslie Odom Jr. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Luke David Blumm “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Luke Forbes “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Luke Macfarlane “Bros” Universal Pictures
Malcolm McDowell “Moving On” No U.S. Distribution
Malik Yoba “The Good Nurse” Netflix
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
Mark Rylance “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Mark Strong “Tár” Focus Features
Martin Freeman “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Matthew Duckett “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix
Matthias Schoenaerts “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Matthias Schweighöfer “The Swimmers” Netflix
Michael Kenneth Williams “Breaking” Bleecker Street
Michael Shannon “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Michael Stuhlbarg “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Micheal Ward “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Mike Myers “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Miles Teller “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
Miss Lawrence “Bros” Universal Pictures
Morgan Spector “Nanny” Amazon Studios
Mortiz Klaus “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix
Nicholas Hoult “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Nick Kroll “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros.
Nnamdi Asomugha “The Good Nurse” Netflix
Noah Emmerich “The Good Nurse” Netflix
Noah Jupe “Dreamin’ Wild” No U.S. Distribution
Norman Briski “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
Oliver Jackson-Cohen “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street
Paul Dano “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Paul Dano “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
Paul Gleeson “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Pedro Pascal “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate
Peter Lanzani “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
Peter Sarsgaard “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Rami Malek “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Raúl Castillo “The Inspection” A24
Reece Shearsmith “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures
Reed Birney “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Richard Roxburgh “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Robbie Gene Bevins “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Robert DeNiro “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Robert Duvall “Hustle” Netflix
Robert Duvall “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Russell Crowe “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films
Sahajak Boonthanakit
“Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Sam Nivola “White Noise” Netflix
Scoot McNairy “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Scott Speedman “Crimes of the Future” Neon
Sean Patrick Thomas “Till” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Sebastian Chacon “Emergency” Amazon Studios
Seth Rogen “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
Shawn Mendes “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Sinqua Walls “Nanny” Amazon Studios
Stanley Tucci “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
Stephen Graham “Matilda” Netflix
Stephen Lang “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Sterling Macer Jr. “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Steven Yeun “Nope” Universal Pictures
Taika Waititi “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios
Taylor John Smith “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Tenoch Huerta Mejia “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Theo James “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street
Thibault de Montlembert “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix
Thomas Sadoski “Devotion” Sony Pictures
Timothy Olyphant “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Tobey Maguire “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Toby Jones “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Toby Jones “The Wonder” Netflix
Tom Bateman “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Tom Burke “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
Tom Burke “The Wonder” Netflix
Tom Hanks “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Tom Pelphrey “She Said” Universal Pictures
Tui Thiraphat Sajakul
“Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Viggo Mortensen “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Ving Rhames “Wendell and Wild” Netflix
Weir Sukollawat Kanaros “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Winslow Fegley “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Winston Duke “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Woody Harrelson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
Xavier Samuel “Blonde” Netflix
Zen McGrath “The Son” Sony

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : Troy Kotsur, "CODA" (Apple Original Films)

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

Variety

‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Those Two Shocking ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cameos Explained

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” now playing in theaters. Plenty of new and returning Marvel characters are back for Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” but there are two major, surprising cameos that avoided being leaked ahead of the sequel’s release. Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda and Danai Gurira’s Okoye help lead the nation of Wakanda, which is missing its Black Panther and King T’Challa after star Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death from cancer in 2020. Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) are also back, and the...
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Writer Brittani Nichols Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Brittani Nichols has signed with CAA for agency representation. Nichols is best known for her work on “Abbott Elementary,” the ABC workplace comedy series created by Quinta Brunson. She has served as a writer and producer on both seasons and is credited for the Season 1 episodes “Student Transfer” and “Ava vs. Superintendent” and Season 2’s “Principal’s Office.” “Abbott Elementary” is not Nichols’ first project with Brunson — she was also a writer for the first season of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” on HBO, which featured Brunson as a cast member. Additionally, Nichols wrote for Season 2 of the Seeso comedy “Take...
Variety

Kevin Conroy, Iconic Batman Voice Actor, Dies at 66

Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing Batman on Warner Bros.’ long-running TV show “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died after a short battle with cancer. He was 66. “Batman: The Animated Series” originally aired for 85 episodes on Fox Kids from 1992-1995. Conroy’s deep, gravelly Batman voice was widely acclaimed by critics and comic book fans, with many regarding the actor as the definitive Caped Crusader. The series also featured Mark Hamill’s memorable performance as the Joker. “Kevin was perfection,” Hamill said in a statement. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a...
Variety

Richard Eustis, Screenwriter and Creator of ‘Head of the Class,’ Dies at 86

Richard Eustis, an Emmy-award winning screenwriter and co-creator of 1986 ABC sitcom “Head of the Class,” died Oct. 30 at the age of 86 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Eustis served as one-half of the writing team Eustis and Elias, along with writer and director Michael Elias, who together created the high school sitcom, which ran for five seasons from 1986 to 1991. The show followed a group of gifted high school students in the Individualized Honors Program at a fictional Manhattan high school called Millard Fillmore, along with their history teacher Charlie Moore, who was portrayed by Howard Hesseman. The...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Variety

’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions From Two Episodes Full of Bruising, Boozing and Big Belt Buckles

SPOILER ALERT: This contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone,” which premiered Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount Network. “Yellowstone” has returned, and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) won the race for governor. But don’t worry: He totally hates it! The position is completely in service of keeping his family’s land, despite the efforts of Market Equities and all the enemies the Dutton family has made along the way. Along for the ride are John’s kids: The iconic Beth (Kelly Reilly), who is ride or die for the family; human weasel Jamie (Wes Bentley), who has been neutered due to Beth’s blackmail after...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, Iranian Who Inspired ‘The Terminal,’ Dies in Paris Airport

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian man whose time living in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal,” died of a heart attack Saturday in the airport’s Terminal 2F. His death was confirmed by the Associated Press, which wrote that police and medical professionals were ultimately unable to save Nasseri. The report indicates that officials stated that Nasseri had been living in the airport again in recent weeks. Nasseri, who also went by the name “Sir Alfred,” lived in Terminal 1 of Charles de Gaulle Airport. He first settled in the space in 1988 after Great...
Variety

Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11 Celebrates 11th Anniversary With Dark Comedy ‘Night Courier’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saudi Arabia’s prolific production company Telfaz11 – which is behind the kingdom’s international Oscar candidate “Raven Song” — is celebrating its 11th anniversary today (Nov. 11) by starting the shoot of its 11th film, the bold crime comedy “Night Courier,” directed by Ali Al Kalthami, who is one of the innovative shingle founders. Cameras are rolling in Riyadh on “Night Courier,” starring Mohammed AlDokhi — who launched his career as an actor in various Telfaz11 digital productions — as a young man named Fahad Algadaani who is in desperate need of money to get medical treatment for his dad. After getting...
Variety

‘Tulsa King’ Is a Rickety Star Vehicle for Sylvester Stallone: TV Review

“Tulsa King,” the new Paramount+ drama created by Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter, is entirely too conventional and workmanlike to be a remarkable series. And yet it is remarkable – and oddly fascinating – for a couple of reasons. For one thing, “Tulsa King” continues the parabolic rise of Sheridan, a writer-director who has quickly become one of the past decade’s predominant television successes. Once best known for a low-profile main cast role in “Sons of Anarchy,” Sheridan has parlayed a handful of well-received neo-Western films into a burgeoning small-screen empire. In addition to his flagship hit “Yellowstone” and its four...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Variety

Dua Lipa Denies Involvement in FIFA World Cup 2022, Urges Host Nation Qatar to Address Human Rights Concerns

Amid speculation, Dua Lipa has confirmed that she will not perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off Nov. 20 in Qatar. The pop star shared a definitive statement on the matter through social media, denying rumors of her involvement and calling for the host nation to address its human rights abuses. “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I will be cheering England on from afar.” She went on to say: “I look forward to visiting Qatar when it...
Variety

Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff After Nephew’s Death: ‘I Will Continue to Keep Your Name Alive as Long as I Live’

After Takeoff died in a Houston shooting Tuesday morning, Quavo has issued a heartfelt statement to honor his nephew and Migos collaborator. “I’m proud to be ya uncle,” Quavo wrote on Instagram. “I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. […] You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.” Quavo continued, “I love you with all my heart. I’ll never...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Vasan Bala on Netflix Film ‘Monica, O My Darling’

After debuting at Cannes with his debut feature “Peddlers” and Toronto with his sophomore film “The Man Who Feels No Pain,” director Vasan Bala’s third feature “Monica, O My Darling” is one of the marquee titles of the year for Netflix India. The film is produced by Matchbox Shots (“Andhadhun”) for Netflix. Prior to “Monica, O My Darling,” Bala directed episodes of Netflix series “Ray” and was one of the writers on cricket epic “’83.” “Andhadhun” writer Yogesh Chandekar adapted “Monica, O My Darling” from the novel “Burutasu No Shinzou” (“Brutus’ Heart”) by Higashino Keigo, whose “The Devotion of Suspect X” is also...
Variety

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Finale: Show Creator, Stars Dissect That ‘Heartbreaking’ Change to Anne Rice’s Book and the Appearance of [SPOILER]

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “The Thing Lay Still,” the season finale of “Interview With the Vampire,” now streaming on AMC+. In another story, the vampire family that slays together may have stayed together. But in the Nov. 13 finale of AMC’s “Interview With the Vampire,” betrayal flowed as thick as blood as Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) double-crossed Lestat (Sam Reid) during the family’s grand and gruesome goodbye to New Orleans – by way of a Mardi Gras massacre. Fans of Anne Rice’s book on which the series is based knew the betrayal was inevitable, but they were...
Variety

How ‘Mythic Quest’ Wrote Out F. Murray Abraham’s C.W. Longbottom in Season 3 — And Why He Wasn’t Replaced

Warning: Spoilers follow for the Season 3 premiere of Apple TV+’s “Mythic Quest.” With F. Murray Abraham traipsing off to Sicily — he’s in the latest season of “The White Lotus” — he won’t be seen walking the halls of “Mythic Quest” as the critically acclaimed comedy returns for a third season this Friday on Apple TV+. Abraham played C.W. Longbottom — the crusty and wildly inappropriate head writer of the “Mythic Quest.” In Season 2’s flashback episode “Backstory,” viewers learned the origin story of C.W., and how Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) found him to help create the game. At the end...
Variety

’Greatest Beer Run’ Brews a Heady Mix of Factual Comedy, Drama, Action and Politics

After its big Oscar wins with “CODA,” Apple TV+ is in the race again this year and will get a lot of attention with “Emancipation,” Will Smith’s first movie since The Slap. But Apple has several other possible contenders, including “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” a comedy-drama from Peter Farrelly, his followup to best-picture Oscar winner “Green Book.” “Beer Run” was written by Farrelly, Brian Hayes Currie and Pete Jones. It’s based on true events in 1967-68, when John (Chickie) Donohue decides to support his friends in Vietnam by hand-delivering beer to them.  The comedy comes from Chickie (an excellent Zac Efron)...
The Guardian

‘He was a bit of an outcast’: how Weird Al become an unlikely superstar

He is the patron saint of introverts, misfits, outsiders – anyone who didn’t belong in the cool kids’ gang. “A lot of Weird Al fans, we’re geeks, freaks, losers, misunderstood outcasts, Star Wars nerds or guys playing Dungeons and Dragons,” says Ethan Ullman, who co-hosts a podcast about the musical comedian. “You don’t have to be an outcast to like Al but he’s certainly helping in being a beacon of acceptance for those who are.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Kamila Andini’s ‘Before Now and Then’ Named Best Film at Asia-Pacific Screen Awards

Indonesian director Kamila Andini’s “Before Now and Then” was named best film at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. The film’s lead actor Happy Salma was on hand to receive the award at a ceremony in Gold Coast, Australia, on Friday. The film recounts the story of a young woman who escapes an anti-Communist purge and leads a quiet life as the second wife of a wealthy man. But her past traumas resurface in her dreams. Although the win is the first time that an Indonesian title has been named APSA’s best film, and the first time that a woman has claimed the...
Variety

‘Murdaugh Murders’ Scripted Series in Development at Hulu From Michael D. Fuller, Erin Lee Carr, Nick Antosca

Hulu is developing a scripted series based on the Murdaugh family, Variety has learned. The series is currently titled “Murdaugh Murders.” Per the official logline, the series “will be based on Alex Murdaugh’s stranger-than-fiction family drama, a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Mandy Matney—journalist and creator of the popular ‘Murdaugh Murders Podcast’—as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case.” Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr are co-creators and executive producers on the project, with Fuller also set to serve as showrunner. Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund will executive produce under their Eat...
Variety

Rarest Known Buddy Holly Poster, From ‘the Day the Music Died,’ Sells for Nearly $450,000

The only known poster from “The Day the Music Died,” the concert that Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper were traveling to when their plane crashed on Feb. 3, 1959, has sold for a record-setting $447,000 at Heritage Auctions. The poster’s final price shattered the house’s previous record price of $275,000, previously held by a Beatles 1966 Shea Stadium concert poster, which sold at Heritage on April 18.  While rather morbid, the poster’s value and rarity are beyond question: Holly, Valens and the Big Bopper (J.P. Richardson) died when their plane crashed near Clear Lake, Iowa, on their way to a...
IOWA STATE
Community Policy