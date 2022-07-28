ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Wisconsin's 'Craziest' Pizza Topping

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Pizza toppings are a heavily debated topic amongst pizza lovers everywhere, and for good reason. What you put on your pizza essentially reveals your entire identity to those around you. All jokes aside, some toppings are really out there. The craziest pizza toppings go beyond pepperoni, mushroom, onion, and even deluxe options. These creations are so crazy that you almost want to try them once just to say that you have. And who knows , the pizza that you initially discounted could turn out to be your favorite. If you are the kind of person that cringes at the thought of pineapple on pizza, then you will want to close your eyes before risking the sight of these unique creations.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism , the craziest pizza sold in Wisconsin is the Mac 'n' Cheese Pizza from Ian's Pizza's located throughout the state.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about this one-of-a-kind pizza pie:

"Did you expect anything else of the U.S. state known for its love of cheese? While this pizza parlor has other unique offerings like a crab rangoon and macho nacho pie — the Mac n' Cheese comes with a cream base, noodles, and lots and lots of cheesy goodness."

For more information regarding the craziest pizza's sold around the country visit HERE .

