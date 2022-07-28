ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Is Missouri's 'Craziest' Pizza Topping

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17N7g9_0gwDsYPE00
Photo: Getty Images

Pizza toppings are a heavily debated topic amongst pizza lovers everywhere, and for good reason. What you put on your pizza essentially reveals your entire identity to those around you. All jokes aside, some toppings are really out there. The craziest pizza toppings go beyond pepperoni, mushroom, onion, and even deluxe options. These creations are so crazy that you almost want to try them once just to say that you have. And who knows , the pizza that you initially discounted could turn out to be your favorite. If you are the kind of person that cringes at the thought of pineapple on pizza, then you will want to close your eyes before risking the sight of these unique creations.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism , the craziest pizza sold in Missouri is the Breakfast Pizza found at Imo's Pizza's throughout the state.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about this one-of-a-kind pizza pie:

"This pizza is topped with the usual breakfast offerings — eggs, sausage, and full strips of bacon — plus Italian dressing and Provel cheese, a combination of cheddar, Swiss, and provolone."

For more information regarding the craziest pizza's sold around the country visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Restaurants
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Toppings#Pizza Pie#Provel Cheese#Food Drink#Imo#Italian#Swiss
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

170K+
Followers
19K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy