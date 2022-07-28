Seward County Sheriff’s Office Respond to an Injury Accident

There are pluses and minuses to pool play. Certainly one of the negative consequences of pool play has reared it’s ugly head Monday at the NBC World Series in Wichita. After going 0-2 in pool play, the Waco Winners have forfeited their game Tuesday against the Liberal Bee Jays. After an 8-0 loss to TBT Sunday morning, many of their players left and they don’t have enough to play Liberal on Tuesday for the scheduled noon game. The match up had no bearing on the rest of the tournament as Liberal had already won their pool with their 8-4 win Sunday night over Cheney. Waco was set to play their last game of the season. Here is the release from the NBC.

