Seward County Sheriff’s Office Respond to an Injury Accident

Two Semi’s Collide in Seward County
A two vehicle accident occurred Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1:47pm on US Hwy 54, .4 miles East of Seward County Rd9/Meade Lake Rd. A 2020 Freightliner being driven by Rupen Patel, 42, of Corona California was traveling West on US Hwy 54, attempting to pass multiple vehicles. A 2009 Peterbilt being driven by Brayden Cox, 20, of Plains Kansas, was traveling East. Cox moved to the shoulder to avoid the Freightliner. The Frightliner continued East striking the Peterbilt in the south ditch.
Seward County Meets Approves Conditional Use Permit
The Seward County Commission met on Monday evening for their regularly scheduled meeting. First, up on the agenda, the commission approved the Upgrade and replacement of the Security System in the Seward County Courthouse, Law Enforcement Center, and Administration Building. Tek/Style is requesting a 30% down to start the project. This item was originally approved on 07/20/2020. Total cost of the project is $67,129.08 with the 30% down at $20,138.72.
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A wave of support came to the door of a southwest Kansas restaurant following a teen’s efforts to reach out for assistance. While it’s not unique for small businesses to be facing challenges, a Meade teen decided to put out a request online to help save his family’s business, TJ’s Grill.
Katherine Sue Higgs
Katherine Sue Higgs, age 79, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Western Prairie Senior Living Community in Ulysses. She was born May 5, 1943, in Duncan, Oklahoma, the daughter of Edward William and Rowena Cozette (Hoggatt) Allen. Sue moved to Ulysses when she was in the fourth...
Jay Figgins
Jay Figgins, age 79, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kansas. He was born March 19, 1943, in Fowler, Kansas, the son of Ennis and Marian (Custer) Figgins. Jay grew up on the farm north of Manter and graduated from Manter...
Shirley Jean Keener
Shirley Jean Keener, 80, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Satanta, Kansas. The daughter of Oscar and Irene Gertrude (Inman) and she was born on January 22, 1942, in Mullinville, Kansas. Shirley and John Edward Keener were married on June 25, 1960, in Mullinville, Kansas. They were married 54...
Kids Voting at the Activity Center Tuesday Aug. 2nd
Bring your kids to the Seward County Activity Center during the Aug. 2 election, and they can vote too. The Liberal Area Coalition for Families will have a Kids Voting booth at the election site and the ballot will allow kids to vote for their favorite vegetable. The Kids Voting booth will be open the same as the voting hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tim Shawn Harrison
Tim Shawn Harrison, 57, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his residence in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born in Liberal KS in 1965 the son of the late Anna Fay (Wright) Harrison and the late Jack Merle Harrison both from Liberal, Kansas. He married the love of his...
Bee Jays Leave Nothing to Chance with Cheney
The Liberal Bee Jays did not have to defeat the Cheney Diamond Dawgs to move out of their pool and into the bracket of the NBC World Series. But they took care of business anyway to assure themselves of a spot in the eight team single elimination bracket with an 8-4 win at Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson Sunday night.
Waco Forfeits Tuesday Game vs. Bee Jays
There are pluses and minuses to pool play. Certainly one of the negative consequences of pool play has reared it’s ugly head Monday at the NBC World Series in Wichita. After going 0-2 in pool play, the Waco Winners have forfeited their game Tuesday against the Liberal Bee Jays. After an 8-0 loss to TBT Sunday morning, many of their players left and they don’t have enough to play Liberal on Tuesday for the scheduled noon game. The match up had no bearing on the rest of the tournament as Liberal had already won their pool with their 8-4 win Sunday night over Cheney. Waco was set to play their last game of the season. Here is the release from the NBC.
