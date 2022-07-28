Will the Proposed NJ Wind Farm Hurt Long Beach Island?

wfpg.com
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/1
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in Trenton and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director of...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
I’m in part of NJ that’s under a water restriction — and look at my lawn
You know those perfect homes? With those perfect lawns? Owned by Mr. Suburb? The guy who has his own riding mower and tiller and owns every other piece of lawn equipment ever manufactured? The guy whose lawn looks better than the best MLB park?. I’m not that guy. When...
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
N.J. party store announces plans to close later this summer
A New Jersey party store is shuttering in the coming months. Sugar Sisters’ owner Heather Russinko recently announced on Facebook plans to close shop in September, although an exact date has yet to be determined. Although the family-owned business’s brick-and-mortar store at 396 Route 23 in Franklin will close,...
Steady rain overnight could be heavy in parts of New Jersey
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers say steady, sometimes heavy rain is headed to New Jersey overnight.
600 animals and their savior are living their best lives on this N.J. farm that’s free for visitors
Tucker, a black 4-year-old German Shepherd, followed Laurie Zaleski everywhere as she worked on her 15-acre farm in Mays Landing last month. Nothing out of the ordinary for anyone who knows the love of a dog.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best All You Can Eat Buffet Has Been Revealed
We love eating in New Jersey, so we must be the biggest fans of the all-you-can-eat buffet in the whole country. Now one restaurant has been crowned the best all-you-can-eat place in the whole state. It's saying a lot to name just one restaurant as the best in this state,...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
Why eliminating front license plates in New Jersey makes sense (Opinion)
Earlier this summer, New Jersey announced a measure to help save New Jerseyians some money if they had to renew their driver's licenses. Free driver's license renewals certainly sound like something we can all get behind (you can read more about this change by clicking here). Now yes, this change...
N.J. weather: Severe heat expected again as temperatures could hit 100 degrees in upcoming week
The National Weather Service reports a severe heat increase could once again come to New Jersey this week with forecasted heat indexes making Thursday feel like its 104 degrees. “We’re looking at widespread mid to upper 90s, maybe in some of the more urban areas (and) in parts of northern...
New Jersey shore visitors, when did putting up flags become a thing? (Opinion)
Maybe I’ve just been a bad New Jersey resident and I haven’t gotten much beach time in the last few years, but I feel like I completely missed the memo on this trend. I swear I had never seen this before last week in Wildwood, but suddenly a bunch of people are putting up flags during their day at the beach.
Know Which Cooler Is Best For A New Jersey Beach Day? You May Be Wrong
I'm no ignoramus to the whole "which cooler is best" debate, okay? Every single one of my guy friends and male family members pretty much debate this weekly during hunting season and the summer time. It's always the same argument. On one side, it's the Yeti-obsessed brand freaks. On the...
jerseydigs.com
N.J. Leads Nation With the Most Residents Wanting to Leave the State
A variety of recent studies have claimed that New Jersey residents are fleeing in droves and another new analysis concludes that those who have stayed are at least thinking about leaving. MoveBuddha, a Georgia-based moving company, released a study detailing what they call outbound interest. The company collected data from...
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-Kind
Upstate New York is full of resorts and gorgeous places to camp where you can get away from it all and be surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Eastwind Hotel in Windham bridges together the best of both worlds when it comes to camping. Their unique collection of cabins and suites features rustic outdoor charm while also providing ample access to amenities so you can enjoy your time in the mountains luxuriously.
6 very inconsiderate things that happen on NJ beaches
The beaches are open to everyone. Well, everyone who pays except for a few free beaches left in New Jersey. All three Wildwood towns, Atlantic City and Strathmere are still oceanfront beaches that remain free. What all Jersey beaches have in common are inconsiderate people thinking they might be the...
