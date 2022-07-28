ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma allows abortions in life-threatening situations, but how much danger is enough?

 4 days ago
Comments / 9

Anothercomment
4d ago

sounds like some ppl in the medial field doesn't understand the concept that ectopic is endangering a WOMANs life.. If any medical person refuses to administer medical help to a Woman that has a known ectopic pregnancy(which is only abortion) then its on them for her death. let's stop acting like our medical ppl don't understand the needs of a pregnant Woman & stop acting like they don't know the difference of life endangered to just a woman looking to abort.

6
Chris Griffith
4d ago

Anti abortion folks got the legislation they wanted. Time to adult up and own the consequences of their actions. But they won't. They'll just holler fake news whenever they hear women can't get care.

6
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court#Senate
