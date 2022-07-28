Oklahoma allows abortions in life-threatening situations, but how much danger is enough?

www.kosu.org
Anothercomment
4d ago
sounds like some ppl in the medial field doesn't understand the concept that ectopic is endangering a WOMANs life.. If any medical person refuses to administer medical help to a Woman that has a known ectopic pregnancy(which is only abortion) then its on them for her death. let's stop acting like our medical ppl don't understand the needs of a pregnant Woman & stop acting like they don't know the difference of life endangered to just a woman looking to abort.
Reply(2)
6
Chris Griffith
4d ago
Anti abortion folks got the legislation they wanted. Time to adult up and own the consequences of their actions. But they won't. They'll just holler fake news whenever they hear women can't get care.
Reply(1)
6
Related
Report says Oklahoma is worst state for women
A statewide report said Oklahoma ranks as the worst state for women in the U.S. in areas like employment, poverty, health care and childcare. United WE, a Kansas City non-profit organization, commissioned researchers from the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University to survey women’s socioeconomic status in the state from 2015 to 2021.
KTUL
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
KTUL
Saint Francis named best hospital in Oklahoma by US News & World Report
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa was named No. 1 in Oklahoma in the 2022-23 Best Hospital Rankings by U.S. News & World Report. This year is the sixth year Saint Francis Hospital has been recognized by the report. In addition to the Best Hospital ranking,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kosu.org
Drought could affect this fall's peanut harvest
Wheat, corn and soybeans are just a few of the crops that have been hurt by Oklahoma’s historic drought this summer, but its effects on peanuts could even be felt well into the fall harvest. Although peanut farmers don’t harvest their crop until early October, some in the Southwest...
kswo.com
Oklahoma House bill to pause new Marijuana licenses
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A recently passed Oklahoma house bill will pause new licenses to sell, grow, or process marijuana. HB 3208 is pausing new licenses, due to a severe backlog within the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s database. That moratorium was supposed to begin Monday, but was delayed...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 1-5: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. MORE&MORE is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at moreandmoreband.com. Tuesday, August 2. The Flycatchers are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at theflycatchersmusic.com. Wednesday, August 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Oklahoma families may qualify for free, reduced lunches this school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma families may qualify for free or reduced lunches this school year, even if they didn’t qualify in the past. Districts across the state will start a new school year later this month. Tens of thousands of children rely on school meals during the week.
Moratorium involving new marijuana licenses delayed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The moratorium involving applications for new grower, processor, and dispensary licenses in Oklahoma has been delayed for three weeks. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority initially planned to begin the moratorium on August 1. However, due to an error involving the date on House Bill 3208, the moratorium will now begin on August 26.
Oklahoma Lottery announces where $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold
TULSA, Okla. — Check your tickets. The Oklahoma Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from Friday’s drawing was sold in Elgin. Chisholm Corner in Elgin sold the winning ticket, Oklahoma Lottery, posted on Facebook. According to the Mega Millions website, 26 people matched five of...
Rescued beagles wait for new Oklahoma homes
4,000 beagles were rescued from a research facility in Virginia earlier this month and are now in the process of finding new homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ancient Prehistoric Ruins? Yeah, Oklahoma Has Those Too
You know what really grinds my gears? When people talk about Oklahoma, they only speak about the last hundred and fifty years. Topics are limited in general knowledge to events like the Comanche Wars, Indian Territory and the Indian Removal Act, the seven land runs prior to statehood, and the Dust Bowl.
KOCO
Day of Giving: How to help feed hungry Oklahoma children as school year nears
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 has teamed up with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during its Day of Giving. This is your chance to help hungry students headed back to the classroom. Food is an essential school supply, and learning cannot begin until hunger ends. A $100 donation...
Feed the Children is reopening its Oklahoma Teacher Store
In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Feed the Children is reopening its OKC-based teacher store.
oklahomawatch.org
How Oklahoma Lawmakers Handled Potential Conflicts of Interest in 2022
Oklahoma lawmakers abstained from voting more than 100 times in 2022 due to potential conflicts of interest, an Oklahoma Watch review of legislative records found. State law prohibits elected officials from using their position for profit. Legislators, judges and state elected officials are asked to submit an annual financial disclosure form with the following personal and spousal information:
kosu.org
Strong attendance at Oklahoma's state parks despite heat, drought and water issues
Hikers can still visit the park at Black Mesa while its well is out of service, but they’ll need to come prepared with their own water. The nearest water source is 40 miles away, so it’s best to overestimate how much you’ll need to pack. “It is...
Local mother looking for DDS certified contractor in eastern Oklahoma
Local mother looking for certified Developmental Disabilities Services contractor, to make modifications to her home
KTUL
Oklahoma man found, arrested in California with 16-year-old runaway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for harboring a juvenile in California Thursday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Christopher Bartley was found with the same 16-year-old female runaway he had been arrested for harboring in June. Bartley was found after reaching out to the Newport...
Oklahoma dispensary application processing moratorium begins late August
The State of Oklahoma's moratorium on processing applications for new grower, processor and dispensary licenses begins in late August.
Comments / 9